CBSE Admit Card 2023 Soon: Latest News, Date, Download CBSE Hall Ticket Link & Roll Number

CBSE Admit Card 2023: CBSE Board exams are scheduled from February 15th, 2023. Students must have their CBSE Admit Cards on time. Check when, where and how to find CBSE Admit card 2023 and steps to download Class 10, 12 CBSE Admit Card 2023.

CBSE Admit Card 2023 and Roll Number: CBSE board has scheduled 2023 Board examinations for classes 10, 12 from February 15th, 2023. The Central Board of Secondary Education is set for the smooth conduct of the board examinations. The release of CBSE Admit cards 2023 for classes 10, 12 is expected in the last week of January 2023. Students who are planning to appear for the upcoming 2023 CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations must be alert about the release and availability of their admit cards as it is one of the most important documents for the board exam.

What are CBSE Admit Cards 2023?

The CBSE Admit card 2023 is a crucial document that students must carry with them to the exam hall on the day of each exam. CBSE Admit card 2023 for both classes 10th and 12th contain important information the student’s name, roll number, exam dates and subject details, etc. Besides, students who donot have the actual physical copy of CBSE Admit Card, will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

CHECK: CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Revised Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam Date PDF Download, Time Tables & Admit Card

CBSE Admit Card Download 2023

Also check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus PDF All subjects

CBSE Admit Card download 2023: Where to download the CBSE Admit card for classes 10, 12?

CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Regular students will be provided to them through their respective schools. The admit cards for such students will be made available to the candidates’ registered schools. Thus, regular candidates must get in touch with their respective schools to get their Admit cards for 2023 CBSE Board examinations.

CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Private candidates will be made available to them through CBSE’s official websites.

CBSE Admit Card download 2023: How to download the CBSE Admit card for classes 10, 12?

Go to the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in

Click and go to the Pariksha Sangam Portal

Select the “Continue” option and go to the “Schools” section

Go to the “Pre-Exam Activities” option

Click and go to the “Admit Card/Centre Material” option

Enter the required login credentials in the new web page.

Select the “Continue” option

Details Mentioned on the CBSE 10th & 12th Admit Card 2023

Candidates can check details for the following fields on their CBSE admit card 2023 for Class 10 and 12:

Name of the Student

Photo of the Student

Signature of Student

Roll number

Registration number

Admit Card number

Date of birth (only for Class 10 students)

Name of the Examination

Name & Address of Examination Centre

School number

Examination Centre number

List of Exam subjects

CBSE exam dates

Important instructions

VISIT: CBSE Board Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF: Board Exam 2023 Preparation

CBSE Roll Number Finder

Also visit: CBSE Full form & other details

CBSE students get to check their board exam results online with the help of their roll numbers. CBSE has simplified their process of giving out students roll numbers with the help of CBSE roll number finder. CBSE Roll Number finder is a simple and easy method to find the CBSE Board exam roll number.

CBSE Roll number finder feature will be available at CBSE's official portals. The feature of CBSE Roll finder is available for both CBSE Class 10 and 12 students. The CBSE Roll number finder tool will be available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. Using the roll number finder feature, students can check their class 10 and 12 board exam roll numbers.