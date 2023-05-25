PSEB 10th Result 2023 Date Confirmed, Download Punjab Board Class 10 Marksheet at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2023: Students who appeared for the exam can check their Punjab Board 10th results at the official website: pseb.ac.in tomorrow. They have to use their roll number and other login credentials to download PSEB 10th marksheet.

PSEB 10th Result 2023: Punjab School Education Board has announced the class 10th result date. As per the announced date, the PSEB 10th results will be declared on: May 26, 2023. However, the time has not been confirmed. Going as per media reports, the Punjab Board 10th result can be released at 11.30 am. They have to check their result online at pseb.ac.in and some other third-party websites.

They need to use their roll number and other required credentials to download their Punjab Board 10th marksheet. This year class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. Around 3 lakh students have appeared for Punjab board class 10th examination in the state.

Punjab 10th Result 2023 Date

Students can check the table to know the date for the announcement of result:

Events Dates PSEB 10th Result May 26, 2023 Punjab Board 10 exam March 24 to April 20, 2023

How to check Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 by using Roll Number?

Students can download their marksheet online by visiting the official website. All appeared students can check the results by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Punjab Board Class 10th result link

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

PSEB 10th Result 2022 Statistics

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 97.94%. Also, girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage for girls was 99.35% whereas the boys had a pass percentage of 98.83%. As per the data available, 3,08,627 students passed the exam out of 3,11,545.