PSEB Results 2022: Punjab School Education Board will be releasing the Class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 soon on the official website- pseb.ac.in. The board conducted the matric and intermediate examinations in two terms for the students due to the COVID pandemic. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB class 10 and 12 examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

Candidates can check the PSEB class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 by clicking the result link provided and entering the roll number in the link provided. Students can refer to the steps provided here and the other exam details on this page. Candidates can bookmark this page for further details on the PSEB Class 10/12 exam results.

PSEB Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights

Board name Punjab School Education Board
Exam name PSEB Matric examination 2022
Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination
Result name PSEB 10th/12th Class Result 2022
PSEB result 2022 May 2022
PSEB 10th result 2021 website pseb.ac.in
Mode of result Online

Punjab Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Punjab Board class 10th, 12th examination results will be available on the official website of the board. According to the tentative schedule given, the Punjab Board class 10 and 12, term 2 results 2022 will be available by May 2022.

Events Tentative Dates PSEB 10th/12th Term 1 schedule December 13 to 18, 2021 (Term 1) December 13 to 22, 2021 (Term 1) PSEB 10th/12th Term 2 Schedule March 2022 (Term 2) Punjab Board 10th, 12th result 2022 date - Term 1 February 2022 Punjab Board 10th and 12th Term 2 Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Punjab Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 in Online Mode?

Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Term 2 10th, 12th examinations can check their results by entering the details in the login link provided. Candidates can also find below the steps to be followed to check the PSEB results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Punjab Board- www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage

Step 3rd- Choose the 10th /12th result you want to check

Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided

Step 5th- The Class 10, 12th PSEB Result sheet will be displayed

Step 6th- Download the PSEB Results 2022 for further reference

How To Check PSEB Results 2022 Class 10th and 12th Via SMS?

Apart from the PSEB results link which will be available on the official website, students will also be able to check the Class 10 and 12 Results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Punjab Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 via SMS.

PunJab Board Class 10th Result 2022

Type an SMS in the format: PB10 <Roll No>.

Send to 5676750.

PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

PunJab Board Class 12th Result 2022

Type an SMS in the format: PB12 <Roll No>.

Send this SMS to 5676750.

The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

What details will be mentioned in Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022?

Students when checking the PSEB class 10 and 12 Results 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The PSEB result sheet will contain the following details -

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

PSEB 10th and 12th Results Statistics

Punjab Board officials will be releasing the class 10 and 12 results 2022 on the official website of the board. Along with the Punjab Board class 10 and 12 results 2022, the board will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations.

Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year class 10 and 12 exams below.

PSEB Class 10th Results statistics

Year Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % Total Students Appeared 2021 - - 99.93 3,21,384 2020 - - - 3.17 lakh 2019 90.63 81.3 85.56 3,17,387 2018 95.34 90 59.47 3,68,295 2017 63.97 52.35 57.5 330437 2016 78.3 67.43 72.25 342330 2015 73.08 60.19 65.77 379099 2014 79.6 66.77 72 375358

PSEB Class 12th Results Statistics

Year Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % Total Students 2021 97.44 95.74 96.48% 2,92, 683 2020 94.83 90.99 92.77 2,65,449 2019 90.86 82.83 86.41 2,69,228 2018 78.25 60.46 65.97 3,00,417 2017 72.59 54.42 62.36 3,14,815 2016 84.03 71.12 79.55 3,18,453 2015 83.26 70.73 76.24 3,39,818 2014 89.82 79.81 84.42 2,99,057

PSEB Class 12 Results: Stream-wise pass percentage

Commerce - 94.87%

Humanities - 97.10%

Science - 94%

Vocational - 98.51%

What After the Announcement of Punjab board Results 2022?

After the board releases the PSEB class 12 results 2022, students will be able to apply for the further admission procedures.

Those who qualify class 10 will be eligible for the Class 11 admissions to the various streams while those who have qualified class 12 will be eligible for higher education admissions.

The board will also be conducting the Matric and Intermediate Re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams for the students.

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Punjab Board class 10 and 12 re-evaluation is conducted for students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again. The board will release the applications for the re-evaluation process shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

Candidates are required to visit the website and apply for the scrutiny of answer sheets and submit the application fee. The results of the scrutiny will be updated on the official website of the board.

Punjab Board class 10th, 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Punjab Board class 10 and 12 compartmental exams are conducted by the board as a second chance for the students who want to improve their scores. The applications for the compartmental exams will be available on the official website shortly after the board releases the results on the official website.

Candidates appearing for the compartment exams are required to submit the applications and download the admit card through the link provided on the official website. After the PSEB Class 10 and 12 compartment exams are conducted the board will release the results and updated marksheets of the students on the official website of the board.

PSEB Results 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Toppers

PSEB Class 10 and 12 list of toppers will be announced by the board soon after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates can check the list of students who topped the exams in the previous years below.

PSEB Class 10 Toppers 2019

Rank Student’s Name Marks City 1 Neha Verma 647 marks (99.54%) Ludhiana 2 Ankita Sachdeva 645 marks (99.23%) Ludhiana 2 Anjali Ludhiana 645 marks (99.23%) Ludhiana 2 Harleen Kaur 645 marks (99.23%) Sangrur 3 Damanpreet Kaur 644 marks (99.08%) Gurdaspur 3 Jashnpreet Kaur 644 marks (99.08%) Bhatinda 3 Soni Kaur 644 marks (99.08%) Ludhiana 3 Jiyananda 644 marks (99.08%) SBS Nagar 3 Anisha Chopra 644 marks (99.08%) Ludhiana 3 Kushpreet Kaur 644 marks (99.08%) Amritsar 3 Abhigyaan Kumar 644 marks (99.08%) Ludhiana

Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Arts Stream

Rank Name District Marks 1 Navdeep Kaur Sri Muktsar Sahib 450 1 Khushdeep Kaur Fazilka 450 2 Lovepreet Kaur Sangrur 448 3 Aman Sri Muktsar Sahib 445

Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Commerce Stream

Rank Name District Marks 1 Ravjeet Kaur Ludhiana 450 1 Sarvjot Singh Bansal Ludhiana 445 2 Amanpreet Kaur Ludhiana 445 3 Prerna Bansal Ludhiana 442

Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Science Stream

Rank Name District Marks 1 Harmanpreet Kaur Faridkot 445 1 Muskan Soni Jalandhar 445 2 Lovleen Verma Ludhiana 444 3 Kamalpreet Kaur Faridkot 442

About PSEB Matric /Intermediate School Examination Board (BSEB)

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) was established in the year 1969 to provide education in the state of Punjab through a legislative enactment of the State Assembly. However, in the year 1987, an amendment to the previous act was passed to give autonomous status to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab Board is authorized to design the curriculum and course pattern and regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducts the yearly state-wide board examination at the Secondary and Senior secondary level.