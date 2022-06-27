    Punjab Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 (12th - Today): Know How to Check PSEB Results, Direct Link Here

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 to be Declared Today

    Punjab Board Results 2022
    Punjab Board Results 2022
    PSEB Results 2022: Punjab School Education Board will be releasing the Class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 soon on the official website- pseb.ac.in. The board conducted the matric and intermediate examinations in two terms for the students due to the COVID pandemic. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB class 10 and 12 examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

    Candidates can check the PSEB class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 by clicking the result link provided and entering the roll number in the link provided. Students can refer to the steps provided here and the other exam details on this page. Candidates can bookmark this page for further details on the PSEB Class 10/12 exam results.

    Board name

    Punjab School Education Board

    Exam name

    PSEB Matric examination 2022

    Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination

    Result name

    PSEB 10th/12th Class Result 2022

    PSEB result 2022

    May 2022

    Result credentials

    Roll number or name

    PSEB 10th result 2021 website

    pseb.ac.in result

    Mode of result

    Online

    PSEB 10th result 2022 check online name wise

    Available

    Punjab Board class 10th, 12th examination results will be available on the official website of the board. According to the tentative schedule given, the Punjab Board class 10 and 12, term 2 results 2022 will be available by May 2022.

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    PSEB 10th/12th Term 1 schedule

    December 13 to 18, 2021 (Term 1)

    December 13 to 22, 2021 (Term 1)

    PSEB 10th/12th Term 2 Schedule

    March 2022 (Term 2)

    Punjab Board 10th, 12th  result 2022 date - Term 1

    February 2022

    Punjab Board 10th and 12th Term 2 Results 2022

    May 2022

    Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Term 2 10th, 12th examinations can check their results by entering the details in the login link provided. Candidates can also find below the steps to be followed to check the PSEB results 2022.

    Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Punjab Board- www.pseb.ac.in

    Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage

    Step 3rd- Choose the 10th /12th result you want to check

    Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided

    Step 5th- The Class 10, 12th PSEB Result sheet will be displayed

    Step 6th- Download the PSEB Results 2022 for further reference

    Step 1st: Visit the Punjab Board official website

    Step 2nd: Click on the Results Section

    Step 3rd: Click on PSB Matric / Senior Secondary (10+2) Result link

    Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided

    Step 5th: Download and print the Punjab Board 10th and 12th results for further reference

    Apart from the PSEB results link which will be available on the official website, students will also be able to check the Class 10 and 12 Results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Punjab Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 via SMS.

    PunJab Board Class 10th Result 2022

    • Type an SMS in the format: PB10 <Roll No>.
    • Send to 5676750.
    • PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

    PunJab Board Class 12th Result 2022

    • Type an SMS in the format: PB12 <Roll No>.
    • Send this SMS to 5676750.
    • The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

    What details will be mentioned in Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022? 

    Students when checking the PSEB class 10 and 12 Results 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The PSEB result sheet will contain the following details -

    • Name of student
    • Seat Number
    • Father's name
    • Subject-wise marks obtained
    • Grades
    • Qualifying status

    PSEB 10th and 12th Results Statistics

    Punjab Board officials will be releasing the class 10 and 12 results 2022 on the official website of the board. Along with the Punjab Board class 10 and 12 results 2022, the board will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations.

    Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year class 10 and 12 exams below.

    PSEB Class 10th Results statistics

    Year

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    Total Students Appeared

    2021

    -

    -

    99.93

    3,21,384

    2020

    -

    -

    -

    3.17 lakh

    2019

    90.63

    81.3

    85.56

    3,17,387

    2018

    95.34

    90

    59.47

    3,68,295

    2017

    63.97

    52.35

    57.5

    330437

    2016

    78.3

    67.43

    72.25

    342330

    2015

    73.08

    60.19

    65.77

    379099

    2014

    79.6

    66.77

    72

    375358

    PSEB Class 12th Results Statistics

    Year

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    Total Students

    2021

    97.44

    95.74

    96.48%

    2,92, 683

    2020

    94.83

    90.99

    92.77

    2,65,449

    2019

    90.86

    82.83

    86.41

    2,69,228

    2018

    78.25

    60.46

    65.97

    3,00,417

    2017

    72.59

    54.42

    62.36

    3,14,815

    2016

    84.03

    71.12

    79.55

    3,18,453

    2015

    83.26

    70.73

    76.24

    3,39,818

    2014

    89.82

    79.81

    84.42

    2,99,057

    PSEB Class 12 Results: Stream-wise pass percentage

    • Commerce - 94.87%
    • Humanities - 97.10%
    • Science - 94%
    • Vocational - 98.51%

    What After the Announcement of Punjab board Results 2022?

    After the board releases the PSEB class 12 results 2022, students will be able to apply for the further admission procedures.

    Those who qualify class 10 will be eligible for the Class 11 admissions to the various streams while those who have qualified class 12 will be eligible for higher education admissions.

    The board will also be conducting the Matric and Intermediate Re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams for the students.

    PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Punjab Board class 10 and 12 re-evaluation is conducted for students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again. The board will release the applications for the re-evaluation process shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

    Candidates are required to visit the website and apply for the scrutiny of answer sheets and submit the application fee. The results of the scrutiny will be updated on the official website of the board.

    Punjab Board class 10th, 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Punjab Board class 10 and 12 compartmental exams are conducted by the board as a second chance for the students who want to improve their scores. The applications for the compartmental exams will be available on the official website shortly after the board releases the results on the official website.

    Candidates appearing for the compartment exams are required to submit the applications and download the admit card through the link provided on the official website. After the PSEB Class 10 and 12 compartment exams are conducted the board will release the results and updated marksheets of the students on the official website of the board.

    PSEB Results 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Toppers

    PSEB Class 10 and 12 list of toppers will be announced by the board soon after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates can check the list of students who topped the exams in the previous years below.

    PSEB Class 10 Toppers 2019

    Rank

    Student’s Name

    Marks

    City

    1

    Neha Verma

    647 marks (99.54%)

    Ludhiana

    2

    Ankita Sachdeva

    645 marks (99.23%)

    Ludhiana

    2

    Anjali Ludhiana

    645 marks (99.23%)

    Ludhiana

    2

    Harleen Kaur

    645 marks (99.23%)

    Sangrur

    3

    Damanpreet Kaur

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Gurdaspur

    3

    Jashnpreet Kaur

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Bhatinda

    3

    Soni Kaur

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Ludhiana

    3

    Jiyananda

    644 marks (99.08%)

    SBS Nagar

    3

    Anisha Chopra

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Ludhiana

    3

    Kushpreet Kaur

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Amritsar

    3

    Abhigyaan Kumar

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Ludhiana

    Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Arts Stream

    Rank

    Name

    District

    Marks

    1

    Navdeep Kaur

    Sri Muktsar Sahib

    450

    1

    Khushdeep Kaur

    Fazilka

    450

    2

    Lovepreet Kaur

    Sangrur

    448

    3

    Aman

    Sri Muktsar Sahib

    445

    Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Commerce Stream

    Rank

    Name

    District

    Marks

    1

    Ravjeet Kaur

    Ludhiana

    450

    1

    Sarvjot Singh Bansal

    Ludhiana

    445

    2

    Amanpreet Kaur

    Ludhiana

    445

    3

    Prerna Bansal

    Ludhiana

    442

    Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Science Stream

    Rank

    Name

    District

    Marks

    1

    Harmanpreet Kaur

    Faridkot

    445

    1

    Muskan Soni

    Jalandhar

    445

    2

    Lovleen Verma

    Ludhiana

    444

    3

    Kamalpreet Kaur

    Faridkot

    442

    About PSEB Matric /Intermediate  School Examination Board (BSEB)

    Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) was established in the year 1969 to provide education in the state of Punjab through a legislative enactment of the State Assembly. However, in the year 1987, an amendment to the previous act was passed to give autonomous status to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab Board is authorized to design the curriculum and course pattern and regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducts the yearly state-wide board examination at the Secondary and Senior secondary level.

    FAQ

    When will the Punjab board be releasing the class 10 and 12 results?

    Since the Punjab board exams are being conducted in April 2022, it is expected that the results will be declared by May 2022.

    Will the board issue the certificates to the students directly?

    No, the certificates of the students will be issued through the respective schools.

    When will Punjab Board compartmental exams be conducted for the class 10, 12 students?

    The Punjab board class 10 and 12 compartmental exams will be conducted soon as the results are declared online.

    How to check Punjab board 10th results 2022?

    To check the Punjab board class 10 results 2022 students are required to visit the website and enter the class 10 registration number in the result link provided.

    What details will be given in the Punjab board 10th/12th results 2022?

    The Punjab board 10th and 12th results will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks and the qualifying status of the students.