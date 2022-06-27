PSEB 12th Result 2022 to be Declared Today
PSEB Results 2022: Punjab School Education Board will be releasing the Class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 soon on the official website- pseb.ac.in. The board conducted the matric and intermediate examinations in two terms for the students due to the COVID pandemic. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB class 10 and 12 examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.
Candidates can check the PSEB class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 by clicking the result link provided and entering the roll number in the link provided. Students can refer to the steps provided here and the other exam details on this page. Candidates can bookmark this page for further details on the PSEB Class 10/12 exam results.
|
Board name
|
Punjab School Education Board
|
Exam name
|
PSEB Matric examination 2022
Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination
|
Result name
|
PSEB 10th/12th Class Result 2022
|
PSEB result 2022
|
May 2022
|
Result credentials
|
Roll number or name
|
PSEB 10th result 2021 website
|
pseb.ac.in result
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
PSEB 10th result 2022 check online name wise
|
Available
Punjab Board class 10th, 12th examination results will be available on the official website of the board. According to the tentative schedule given, the Punjab Board class 10 and 12, term 2 results 2022 will be available by May 2022.
|
Events
|
Tentative Dates
|
PSEB 10th/12th Term 1 schedule
|
December 13 to 18, 2021 (Term 1)
December 13 to 22, 2021 (Term 1)
|
PSEB 10th/12th Term 2 Schedule
|
March 2022 (Term 2)
|
Punjab Board 10th, 12th result 2022 date - Term 1
|
February 2022
|
Punjab Board 10th and 12th Term 2 Results 2022
|
May 2022
Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Term 2 10th, 12th examinations can check their results by entering the details in the login link provided. Candidates can also find below the steps to be followed to check the PSEB results 2022.
Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Punjab Board- www.pseb.ac.in
Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage
Step 3rd- Choose the 10th /12th result you want to check
Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided
Step 5th- The Class 10, 12th PSEB Result sheet will be displayed
Step 6th- Download the PSEB Results 2022 for further reference
Step 1st: Visit the Punjab Board official website
Step 2nd: Click on the Results Section
Step 3rd: Click on PSB Matric / Senior Secondary (10+2) Result link
Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided
Step 5th: Download and print the Punjab Board 10th and 12th results for further reference
Apart from the PSEB results link which will be available on the official website, students will also be able to check the Class 10 and 12 Results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Punjab Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 via SMS.
PunJab Board Class 10th Result 2022
PunJab Board Class 12th Result 2022
Students when checking the PSEB class 10 and 12 Results 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The PSEB result sheet will contain the following details -
Punjab Board officials will be releasing the class 10 and 12 results 2022 on the official website of the board. Along with the Punjab Board class 10 and 12 results 2022, the board will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations.
Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year class 10 and 12 exams below.
PSEB Class 10th Results statistics
|
Year
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
Total Students Appeared
|
2021
|
-
|
-
|
99.93
|
3,21,384
|
2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3.17 lakh
|
2019
|
90.63
|
81.3
|
85.56
|
3,17,387
|
2018
|
95.34
|
90
|
59.47
|
3,68,295
|
2017
|
63.97
|
52.35
|
57.5
|
330437
|
2016
|
78.3
|
67.43
|
72.25
|
342330
|
2015
|
73.08
|
60.19
|
65.77
|
379099
|
2014
|
79.6
|
66.77
|
72
|
375358
PSEB Class 12th Results Statistics
|
Year
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
Total Students
|
2021
|
97.44
|
95.74
|
96.48%
|
2,92, 683
|
2020
|
94.83
|
90.99
|
92.77
|
2,65,449
|
2019
|
90.86
|
82.83
|
86.41
|
2,69,228
|
2018
|
78.25
|
60.46
|
65.97
|
3,00,417
|
2017
|
72.59
|
54.42
|
62.36
|
3,14,815
|
2016
|
84.03
|
71.12
|
79.55
|
3,18,453
|
2015
|
83.26
|
70.73
|
76.24
|
3,39,818
|
2014
|
89.82
|
79.81
|
84.42
|
2,99,057
PSEB Class 12 Results: Stream-wise pass percentage
After the board releases the PSEB class 12 results 2022, students will be able to apply for the further admission procedures.
Those who qualify class 10 will be eligible for the Class 11 admissions to the various streams while those who have qualified class 12 will be eligible for higher education admissions.
The board will also be conducting the Matric and Intermediate Re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams for the students.
Punjab Board class 10 and 12 re-evaluation is conducted for students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again. The board will release the applications for the re-evaluation process shortly after the results are declared on the official website.
Candidates are required to visit the website and apply for the scrutiny of answer sheets and submit the application fee. The results of the scrutiny will be updated on the official website of the board.
Punjab Board class 10 and 12 compartmental exams are conducted by the board as a second chance for the students who want to improve their scores. The applications for the compartmental exams will be available on the official website shortly after the board releases the results on the official website.
Candidates appearing for the compartment exams are required to submit the applications and download the admit card through the link provided on the official website. After the PSEB Class 10 and 12 compartment exams are conducted the board will release the results and updated marksheets of the students on the official website of the board.
PSEB Class 10 and 12 list of toppers will be announced by the board soon after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates can check the list of students who topped the exams in the previous years below.
PSEB Class 10 Toppers 2019
|
Rank
|
Student’s Name
|
Marks
|
City
|
1
|
Neha Verma
|
647 marks (99.54%)
|
Ludhiana
|
2
|
Ankita Sachdeva
|
645 marks (99.23%)
|
Ludhiana
|
2
|
Anjali Ludhiana
|
645 marks (99.23%)
|
Ludhiana
|
2
|
Harleen Kaur
|
645 marks (99.23%)
|
Sangrur
|
3
|
Damanpreet Kaur
|
644 marks (99.08%)
|
Gurdaspur
|
3
|
Jashnpreet Kaur
|
644 marks (99.08%)
|
Bhatinda
|
3
|
Soni Kaur
|
644 marks (99.08%)
|
Ludhiana
|
3
|
Jiyananda
|
644 marks (99.08%)
|
SBS Nagar
|
3
|
Anisha Chopra
|
644 marks (99.08%)
|
Ludhiana
|
3
|
Kushpreet Kaur
|
644 marks (99.08%)
|
Amritsar
|
3
|
Abhigyaan Kumar
|
644 marks (99.08%)
|
Ludhiana
Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Arts Stream
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Navdeep Kaur
|
Sri Muktsar Sahib
|
450
|
1
|
Khushdeep Kaur
|
Fazilka
|
450
|
2
|
Lovepreet Kaur
|
Sangrur
|
448
|
3
|
Aman
|
Sri Muktsar Sahib
|
445
Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Commerce Stream
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Ravjeet Kaur
|
Ludhiana
|
450
|
1
|
Sarvjot Singh Bansal
|
Ludhiana
|
445
|
2
|
Amanpreet Kaur
|
Ludhiana
|
445
|
3
|
Prerna Bansal
|
Ludhiana
|
442
Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Science Stream
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Faridkot
|
445
|
1
|
Muskan Soni
|
Jalandhar
|
445
|
2
|
Lovleen Verma
|
Ludhiana
|
444
|
3
|
Kamalpreet Kaur
|
Faridkot
|
442
Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) was established in the year 1969 to provide education in the state of Punjab through a legislative enactment of the State Assembly. However, in the year 1987, an amendment to the previous act was passed to give autonomous status to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab Board is authorized to design the curriculum and course pattern and regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducts the yearly state-wide board examination at the Secondary and Senior secondary level.
