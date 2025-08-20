WBSSC SLST Admit Card 2025 Released at westbengalssc.com, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 for the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST) on its official website, westbengalssc.com. The WBSSC Admit Card 2025 has been released for 35,726 Assistant Teacher vacancies across secondary and higher secondary schools in West Bengal. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can now download the admit card by logging into the account with the registration number and password.

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 OUT

The WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 has been released for SLST which is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 2025 for Classes 9–10 and September 14, 2025 for Classes 11–12. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry the printed copy of the WBSSC SLST Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo ID. Direct link to download the admit card is provided below.