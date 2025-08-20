CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Focus
Quick Links

WBSSC SLST Admit Card 2025 Released at westbengalssc.com, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025: WBSSC has released the admit card for the Second State Level Selection Test 2025. The admit card contains the details such as the candidate's name, photo, signature, and roll number, as well as examination centre details. Check the direct link below to download the WBSSC SLST Admit Card 2025

ByMohd Salman
Aug 20, 2025, 13:24 IST
WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025
WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 for the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST) on its official website, westbengalssc.com. The WBSSC Admit Card 2025 has been released for 35,726 Assistant Teacher vacancies across secondary and higher secondary schools in West Bengal. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can now download the admit card by logging into the account with the registration number and password.

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 OUT

The WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 has been released for SLST which is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 2025 for Classes 9–10 and September 14, 2025 for Classes 11–12. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry the printed copy of the WBSSC SLST Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo ID. Direct link to download the admit card is provided below.

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 Link Active

WBSSC has activated the link to download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 on its official website, westbengalssc.com. The admit card contains the details, such as registration number, roll number, candidate's name, photo, signature, examination centre details, etc. Check the table below to download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 PDF.

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025: Overview

WBSSC has released the hall ticket for the recruitment of Secondary & Higher Secondary teachers in West Bengal. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 4 and September 14, 2025. Check the table below for WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Features

Details

Conducting Body

West Bengal Central School Service Commission

Name of Exam 

Second State Level Selection Test (SLST)

Number of Vacancies

35,726 (23,212 for Classes 9–10, 12,514 for Classes 11–12)

Post Name

Assistant Teacher (Secondary & Higher Secondary)

Official Website

westbengalssc.com

How to Download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided below or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official WBSSC website, westbengalssc.com
  • On the homepage, click on the link titled “Provisional Admit Cards for 2nd SLST (AT) (IX–X and XI–XII), 2025.”
  • Now enter your login credentials, such as Candidate ID, Mobile Number, and Password.
  • Now click “Login” to access your dashboard
  • Verify the details and download and print your admit card.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News