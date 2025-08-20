WBSSC SLST Admit Card 2025 Released at westbengalssc.com, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 for the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST) on its official website, westbengalssc.com. The WBSSC Admit Card 2025 has been released for 35,726 Assistant Teacher vacancies across secondary and higher secondary schools in West Bengal. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can now download the admit card by logging into the account with the registration number and password.
WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 OUT
The WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 has been released for SLST which is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 2025 for Classes 9–10 and September 14, 2025 for Classes 11–12. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry the printed copy of the WBSSC SLST Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo ID. Direct link to download the admit card is provided below.
WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 Link Active
WBSSC has activated the link to download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 on its official website, westbengalssc.com. The admit card contains the details, such as registration number, roll number, candidate's name, photo, signature, examination centre details, etc. Check the table below to download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 PDF.
WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025
WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025: Overview
WBSSC has released the hall ticket for the recruitment of Secondary & Higher Secondary teachers in West Bengal. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 4 and September 14, 2025. Check the table below for WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Features
Details
Conducting Body
West Bengal Central School Service Commission
Name of Exam
Second State Level Selection Test (SLST)
Number of Vacancies
35,726 (23,212 for Classes 9–10, 12,514 for Classes 11–12)
Post Name
Assistant Teacher (Secondary & Higher Secondary)
Official Website
westbengalssc.com
How to Download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided below or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official WBSSC website, westbengalssc.com
- On the homepage, click on the link titled “Provisional Admit Cards for 2nd SLST (AT) (IX–X and XI–XII), 2025.”
- Now enter your login credentials, such as Candidate ID, Mobile Number, and Password.
- Now click “Login” to access your dashboard
- Verify the details and download and print your admit card.
