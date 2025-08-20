The NEET PG Toppers List 2025 has been released. It is now available for candidates to check. This list features the top 10 students who secured the highest All India Ranks (AIR 1 to AIR 10) in the NEET PG 2025 exam. The list also highlights their ranks and percentile scores along with their names. This gives aspirants a clear view of the top performers. The NEET PG 2025 result was officially declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on August 19, 2025, in PDF format. Candidates who achieved the required NEET PG 2025 cutoff marks have been marked as qualified. All qualified candidates can download their individual NEET PG 2025 scorecards from the official NBE website, nbe.edu.in, by logging in with their application ID and password. NEET PG Toppers 2025 The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the NEET PG 2025 result along with a detailed PDF carrying the names of toppers, All India Rank (AIR), roll numbers, and percentile scores. Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra secured AIR 1 in NEET PG 2025 with an outstanding score of 725.

Candidates can check and download their NEET PG 2025 result from the official NBE website by logging in with their registration credentials. Those who meet the NEET PG 2025 category-wise cutoff marks will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling, which includes online registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and final reporting at the allotted medical colleges. The NEET PG 2025 scorecard will be available for download from August 29, 2025 on the official website. NEET PG Toppers List 2025 The NBE NEET PG 2025 toppers list includes the names of candidates who scored the highest marks out of 800 in the postgraduate entrance exam. The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3, 2025, in online mode across India.

Below is the official list of the top-performing candidates in NEET PG 2025 along with their Application ID, Roll Number, Marks Obtained, and All India Rank (AIR). Application ID Roll Number Marks Obtained NEET PG 2025 Rank PG25043591 25661014017 707 1 PG25035974 25661108635 705 2 PG25053824 25661152924 705 3 PG25170888 25661216476 701 4 PG25027136 25661043846 695 5 PG25073844 25661074678 695 6 PG25101302 25661159637 692 7 PG25062348 25661231423 692 8 PG25023131 25661054056 691 9 PG25211287 25661184037 691 10 PG25021458 25661149473 690 11 PG25012510 25661127115 689 12 PG25133162 25661194222 687 13 PG25134813 25661190823 686 14 PG25109672 25661001664 686 15 PG25047524 25661193260 684 16 PG25029586 25661005088 683 17 PG25152221 25661061471 682 18 PG25026210 25661234165 682 19 PG25004245 25661174652 681 20

NEET PG 2025 Topper Marks The NEET PG 2025 topper secured an impressive 707 marks out of 800. Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, achieved All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) according to the NBE NEET PG 2025 result. A total of 2,30,114 candidates appeared for the NEET PG 2025 exam, out of which 1,28,116 students successfully qualified by securing the minimum cutoff marks. Previous Year NEET PG Toppers List Below is the NEET PG toppers list from previous years (2024 and 2023) to help aspirants understand the trend of toppers and their performance. These lists highlight the names, ranks, and scores of candidates who secured top positions in the postgraduate medical entrance exam. NEET PG Topper List 2024 The table below shows the names and All India Ranks of the top performers in NEET PG 2024.

Name of the Topper All India Rank (AIR) Dr. Vaibhav Garg 1 Dr. Anjali Shekhawat 2 Dr. Saikumar 3 Dr. Naisargee Ankur Raval 4 Dr. Ravi Bansal 5 Dr. Sonali 6 Dr. Hamsavardhini 7 NEET PG Toppers List 2023 The following table highlights the top 10 NEET PG 2023 toppers along with their ranks and scores. Rank Name Score 1 Dr. Aarushi Narwani 725 2 Dr. Prem Tilak 721 3 Dr. Rupesh 721 4 Dr. Aakash Sethi 718 5 Dr. Ameya 717 6 Dr. Keshav Garg 716 7 Dr. Jui 716 8 Dr. Swayam Shakti Tripathy 715 9 Dr. Rahul 711 10 Dr. Sagar 711 NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Cutoff and Score Candidates must secure the minimum cutoff percentile as prescribed by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to qualify the NEET PG 2025 exam. The cutoff varies for each category, and the official NEET PG 2025 cutoff was released along with the result on August 19, 2025.

Category NEET PG 2025 Cutoff Percentile Unreserved (UR) 50th percentile SC / ST / OBC 40th percentile UR – PwD 45th percentile What After NEET PG 2025 Result? Candidates who clear the NEET PG 2025 Cutoff marks will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The remaining 50% of seats will be allotted by state counselling authorities. A merit list will be published for AIQ seat allotment. Qualified candidates must register online, fill choices of courses and colleges, and confirm their preferences. The counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds to ensure all postgraduate seats are filled. These include mop-up and stray vacancy rounds. This process ensures that deserving candidates secure seats in reputed medical colleges across India based on their NEET PG 2025 ranks and scores.