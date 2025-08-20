CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NEET PG Topper List 2025 Out: AIR List, Marks, Name, Roll Number

The NEET PG Toppers List 2025 has been released by NBE with names, ranks, roll numbers, and scores. Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra secured AIR 1 with 707 marks. 1,28,116 qualified out of 2,30,114 candidates. This article provides detailed information about NEET PG 2025 Toppers List, All India Rank, Marks, and qualifying cut off.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 20, 2025, 13:18 IST
NEET PG Topper List 2025 Out
NEET PG Topper List 2025 Out

The NEET PG Toppers List 2025 has been released. It is now available for candidates to check. This list features the top 10 students who secured the highest All India Ranks (AIR 1 to AIR 10) in the NEET PG 2025 exam. The list also highlights their ranks and percentile scores along with their names. This gives aspirants a clear view of the top performers.

The NEET PG 2025 result was officially declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on August 19, 2025, in PDF format. Candidates who achieved the required NEET PG 2025 cutoff marks have been marked as qualified. All qualified candidates can download their individual NEET PG 2025 scorecards from the official NBE website, nbe.edu.in, by logging in with their application ID and password.

NEET PG Toppers 2025

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the NEET PG 2025 result along with a detailed PDF carrying the names of toppers, All India Rank (AIR), roll numbers, and percentile scores. Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra secured AIR 1 in NEET PG 2025 with an outstanding score of 725.

Candidates can check and download their NEET PG 2025 result from the official NBE website by logging in with their registration credentials. Those who meet the NEET PG 2025 category-wise cutoff marks will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling, which includes online registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and final reporting at the allotted medical colleges.

The NEET PG 2025 scorecard will be available for download from August 29, 2025 on the official website.

NEET PG Toppers List 2025

The NBE NEET PG 2025 toppers list includes the names of candidates who scored the highest marks out of 800 in the postgraduate entrance exam. The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3, 2025, in online mode across India.

Below is the official list of the top-performing candidates in NEET PG 2025 along with their Application ID, Roll Number, Marks Obtained, and All India Rank (AIR).

Application ID

Roll Number

Marks Obtained

NEET PG 2025 Rank

PG25043591

25661014017

707

1

PG25035974

25661108635

705

2

PG25053824

25661152924

705

3

PG25170888

25661216476

701

4

PG25027136

25661043846

695

5

PG25073844

25661074678

695

6

PG25101302

25661159637

692

7

PG25062348

25661231423

692

8

PG25023131

25661054056

691

9

PG25211287

25661184037

691

10

PG25021458

25661149473

690

11

PG25012510

25661127115

689

12

PG25133162

25661194222

687

13

PG25134813

25661190823

686

14

PG25109672

25661001664

686

15

PG25047524

25661193260

684

16

PG25029586

25661005088

683

17

PG25152221

25661061471

682

18

PG25026210

25661234165

682

19

PG25004245

25661174652

681

20

NEET PG 2025 Topper Marks

The NEET PG 2025 topper secured an impressive 707 marks out of 800. Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, achieved All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) according to the NBE NEET PG 2025 result.

A total of 2,30,114 candidates appeared for the NEET PG 2025 exam, out of which 1,28,116 students successfully qualified by securing the minimum cutoff marks.

Previous Year NEET PG Toppers List

Below is the NEET PG toppers list from previous years (2024 and 2023) to help aspirants understand the trend of toppers and their performance. These lists highlight the names, ranks, and scores of candidates who secured top positions in the postgraduate medical entrance exam.

NEET PG Topper List 2024

The table below shows the names and All India Ranks of the top performers in NEET PG 2024.

Name of the Topper

All India Rank (AIR)

Dr. Vaibhav Garg

1

Dr. Anjali Shekhawat

2

Dr. Saikumar

3

Dr. Naisargee Ankur Raval

4

Dr. Ravi Bansal

5

Dr. Sonali

6

Dr. Hamsavardhini

7

NEET PG Toppers List 2023

The following table highlights the top 10 NEET PG 2023 toppers along with their ranks and scores.

Rank

Name

Score

1

Dr. Aarushi Narwani

725

2

Dr. Prem Tilak

721

3

Dr. Rupesh

721

4

Dr. Aakash Sethi

718

5

Dr. Ameya

717

6

Dr. Keshav Garg

716

7

Dr. Jui

716

8

Dr. Swayam Shakti Tripathy

715

9

Dr. Rahul

711

10

Dr. Sagar

711

NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Cutoff and Score

Candidates must secure the minimum cutoff percentile as prescribed by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to qualify the NEET PG 2025 exam. The cutoff varies for each category, and the official NEET PG 2025 cutoff was released along with the result on August 19, 2025.

Category

NEET PG 2025 Cutoff Percentile

Unreserved (UR)

50th percentile

SC / ST / OBC

40th percentile

UR – PwD

45th percentile

What After NEET PG 2025 Result?

Candidates who clear the NEET PG 2025 Cutoff marks will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The remaining 50% of seats will be allotted by state counselling authorities.

A merit list will be published for AIQ seat allotment. Qualified candidates must register online, fill choices of courses and colleges, and confirm their preferences. The counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds to ensure all postgraduate seats are filled. These include mop-up and stray vacancy rounds.

This process ensures that deserving candidates secure seats in reputed medical colleges across India based on their NEET PG 2025 ranks and scores.


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News