PSEB 10th Result 2023: Download Marksheet via DigiLocker App and Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result Here

pseb.ac.in Result 2023 Class 10 on DigiLocker: PSEB Matric Result 2023 is to be declared TODAY. Find out how to get your PSEB digital certificate in simple and easy steps within a few clicks. Also check how to download your Digilocker PSEB 10th certificate, Marksheet here.

Download PSEB 10th Class Marksheet via DigiLocker App and Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result Here

pseb.ac.in 10th Result 2023 Download on DigiLocker: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to release the PSEB 10th result 2023 TODAY at around 11.30 AM. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their result on pseb.ac.in with their roll number or check pseb 10th result 2023 name-wise. About 3 lakh students who are expecting their PSEB Matric result today will actively try to check their result on the official website of Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in. Hence, the servers of PSEB might get overwhelmed due to the heavy number of users. In such cases, students will have to refer to alternative ways of checking their PSEB 10th Class Digital Certificate Result through other sources such as DigiLocker App and website. Check here the steps to check Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 on DigiLocker and also the process of Digilocker PSEB 10th Certificate on mobile app and site.

DigiLocker PSEB

"Digilocker PSEB is the official and secure app where you can get your DMC directly."

DigiLocker is a digital document wallet developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India under its Digital India initiative. Digi locker app carries out government documents like : Adhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, etc.

"Now your 10th PSEB certificate and 12th PSEB certificate is available in the DigiLocker App."

PSEB 10th Result 2023 and Digital Certificate, Marksheet Download on DigiLocker App

Punjab Board students can check their result 2023 and download PSEB Matric Marksheet 2023 online via DigiLocker app and site, free of cost.

"As soon as your result will be announced, your DMC will be uploaded at Digi Locker."

Steps to Check PSEB Result and Download Marksheet from DigiLocker

Step 1: Download and install the DigiLocker on your smartphone or visit digilocker.gov.in. If you use Android, use Google Play Store or if you are an iOS user then use Apple App Store to download it.

Step 2: Sign In if you have your account on DigiLocker or Sign Up to create a new account. (The steps to create a new account have been given below)

Step 3: Scroll to the category section and choose Education

Step 4: Search and click on Punjab School Education Board

Step 5: Choose Class 10 Marksheet and enter your roll number and year in YYYY format

Step 6: Tick the checkbox to provide consent to DigiLocker for the purpose of fetching your documents

Step 7: Your PSEB Class 10 Result and Marksheet 2023 will be displayed and downloaded

Step 8: Download and save your PSEB Digital Certificate class 10 marksheet 2023

Steps to Create Account on DigiLocker for Downloading PSEB 10th Marksheet 2023

If you do not already have an account on DigiLocker then you can follow the steps below to create your new account on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the application from the Google play/ Apple app store on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the app and click on ‘Sign Up’.

Step 3: Enter your full name, date of birth (DoB), mobile number (registered with Aadhaar).

Step 4: Next, enter a 6 digit security PIN and your email ID.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar Number and submit.

Step 6: Verify aadhaar using either OTP or Fingerprint option.

Step 7: Create your User ID creation with a new ‘Username’ and ‘Password’.

Step 8: Click on the Sign-IN button.

Step 9: Sign In with your new user id and password to download your PSEB Marksheet 2023

How Do I Check My PSEB 10th Result 2023 on pseb.ac.in

Pseb.ac.in is the official website of Punjab School Education Board. Check your Punjab Board Result 2023 online at www.pseb.ac.in:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Punjab School Education Board at www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: From the homepage, select Result 2023

Step 3: New window will come up, choose Class 10 Result

Step 4: Now enter your roll number and submit

Step 5: Your PSEB 10th Result 2023 will open up

Check PSEB Result 2023 Name-wise

PSEB also provides the service to check PSEB 10th result 2023 name-wise.

Step 1: Go to pseb.ac.in and click on result

Step 2: In the result portal, enter your name as per your PSEB admit card/ hall ticket

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Your Punjab Board Result 2023 Class 10 will be displayed on screen

Check PSEB Result 2023 on SMS

If your internet connection is poor or online ways to check Punjab Board Result 2023 is not available, follow the steps below to check Punjab Matric Result 2023 via SMS:

Step 1: On the SMS app of your phone, type PB10(roll number)

Step 2: Send the SMS to 5676750

Step 3: Wait to receive your PSEB result on the same mobile number