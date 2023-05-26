pseb.ac.in Result 2023 OUT, Direct Link Tomorrow at 8 AM: Check Punjab Board 10th Class ਨਤੀਜਾ and Download Marksheet

PSEB 10th result 2023 Roll Number Link on pseb.ac.in



PSEB 10th result 2023 check by roll number: To check your PSEB 10th result 2023 by roll number on pseb.ac.in in easy steps, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the offcial website of Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in



Step 2: Choose Result 2023 from the landing page of the website



Step 3: Select Class 10 Result

Step 4: Enter your PSEB 10th roll no in the result portal and submit

Step 5: Your PSEB 10th Result 2023 will open up on screen



If you follow the steps given above you can easily get PSEB 10th result 2023 check by roll number ਲਿੰਕ .