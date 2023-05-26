pseb.ac.in Result 2023 OUT, Direct Link Tomorrow at 8 AM: Check Punjab Board 10th Class ਨਤੀਜਾ and Download Marksheet

pseb.ac.in 10th Result 2023 Link: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the 10th class result 2023 TODAY. Students can check their result on pseb.ac.in with their roll number. About 3 lakh students who appeared in the examination will get their result link tomorrow at www-pseb-ac-in 10th result 2023. The 10th class Punjab Board examinations 2023 were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 in a single shift in offline mode. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 97.94% in 10th Class PSEB results.
- Overall Pass Percentage in PSEB Matriculation Result 2023 is 97.5%
Subject-wise Performance in TOP 6 papers of www-pseb-ac-in 10th result 2023
|Subject
|Pass Percentage
|Punjabi
|99.19%
|English
|99.22%
|Hindi
|99.62%
|Mathematics
|99.74%
|Science
|99.24%
|Social Science
|99.37%
- 10th क्लास रिजल्ट 2023 PSEB: English subject has a 99.22 percent which is slightly higher than the pass percentage in Punjabi subject (99.1)
- Matriculation result 2023 PSEB: TOP 3 Rank held by girls in PSEB 10th Result 2023
|Rank
|Name
|Percentage Secured
|Rank 1
|Gagandeep Kaur (from Faridkot)
|100 %
|Rank 2
|Navjot Kaur (from Faridkot)
|99.69
|Rank 3
|Harmandeep Kaur (from Mansa)
|99.38
- Punjab Sikhya Board 10th Class Result likely Tomorrow, on May 27, 2023.
Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: District-wise Performance in Punjab Matriculation ਨਤੀਜਾ
|District
|Pass Percentage
|Pathankot
|99.19
|Kapurthala
|99.02
|Amritsar
|98.97
- Pathankot, Kapurthala and Amritsar best performing Districts in PSEB Matric result 2023
- Overall Pass Percentage in PSEB 10th Result 2023 is 97.5%
- Gender-wise Pass Percentage in PSEB 10th Result 2023: Girls Dominate Boys in Matriculation ਨਤੀਜਾ
Girls Outshine Boys in PSEB Matric Result 2023
|Boys Pass Percentage
|96.73%
|Girls Pass Percentage
|98.46%
- Transgender students report 100% pass percentage
- Rural Areas School Pass Percentage Better than Urban Area Schools 96.77%
- Government Schools performance better than Private Schools in PSEB 10th Result 2023
- Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains present at the Press Conference
- PSEB Matric Result 2023: PRESS CONFERENCE STARTED!
- PSEB Matric Result 2023: PRESS CONFERENCE TO START SOON!
Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Link
As in PSEB 12th result 2023, PSEB 10th result 2023 link will be activated tomorrow. However, the merit list and other statistics from the PSEB Result 2023 will be announced tomorrow.
Where to Check PSEB Punjab Board 10th Class Result 2023?
The PSEB 10th result 2023 will be declared around 11.30 AM on the official website of pseb.ac.in on May 26.
PSEB 10th Class Result 2023 Check Online: How Do I Check My Punjab Board Result 2023 on pseb.ac.in?
PSEB 10th class result 2023 check online from pseb.ac.in, follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the offcial website of Punjab School Education Board
Step 2: Click on Result 2023
Step 3: Select Class 10 Result
Step 4: Enter your login credentials and submit
Step 5: Your PSEB 10th Result 2023 will open up
PSEB 10th Result 2023 Check Online with the step-by-step process mentioned above.
PSEB 10th result 2023 Roll Number Link on pseb.ac.in
PSEB 10th result 2023 check by roll number: To check your PSEB 10th result 2023 by roll number on pseb.ac.in in easy steps, follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the offcial website of Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Choose Result 2023 from the landing page of the website
Step 3: Select Class 10 Result
Step 4: Enter your PSEB 10th roll no in the result portal and submit
Step 5: Your PSEB 10th Result 2023 will open up on screen
If you follow the steps given above you can easily get PSEB 10th result 2023 check by roll number ਲਿੰਕ .
PSEB 10th result 2023 Roll Number: Where is my PSEB roll number?
PSEB 10th Class Roll number is available on your Punjab Board 10th Class Admit Card or Hall Ticket issued before the examination 2023. Your roll number and other information is given in it.
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023: PSEB Result Search by Name 10th
PSEB 10th result name-wise facility is also available on the board's website.
Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB
Step 2: Select Result 2023
Step 3: Select Class 10 Result
Step 4: New window will open with the result portal. Enter your name and submit
Step 5: Your PSEB 10th Result 2023 will open up
Download or take a screenshot for reference.
Is There Any Alternative Way To Check 10th Class PSEB Result 2023?
To check PSEB class 10th results offline, students can use the SMS facility by following the steps below: .
How to Download Punjab Board10th Class Digital Certificate, Marksheet 2023
PSEB 10th class marksheet 2023 can be downloaded from DigiLocker. PSEB DigiLocker will have the DMC OR original (PSEB digital certificate) Punjab Board Class 10 Marksheet 2023.
Step 1: Download and install DigiLocker on your smartphone or visit digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Sign In or Sign Up
Step 3: Go to Education category
Step 4: Search and click on Punjab School Education Board
Step 5: Choose Class 10 Marksheet and enter your login details
Step 6: Your PSEB Class 10 Result and Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and save your PSEB 10th class marksheet 2023
To download PSEB Matric Result and Marksheet 2023 from DigiLocker, candidates must have a DigiLocker account.
Check here the detailed steps to Download PSEB 10th Result and Marksheet from DigiLocker App and Website.
Punjab Board Grading System 2023: What is the grading system of Punjab Board?
Punjab Board has specified grading system for the candidates who appear for the Punjab Board 10th, 12th exam 2023. A+ is the highest grade that is given to those students whose marks is between 91-100.
Conversion of PSEB 10th Grades into Percentage
Since Punjab Board follows a grading system when it comes to PSEB Matric Result 2023, check the table given below to see how to convert your PSEB 10th grades into percentage:
Punjab School Education Board 10th Class Result 2023 Overview
Meanwhile, PSEB 12th result 2023 date and time was on May 24, 2023 at around 2.30 PM. However, the result link was activated on May 25 at 8 AM.