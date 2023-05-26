Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared: Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result at Jagran Josh in Easy Steps

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) releases the class 10th, 12th results in online mode. Students can access their scorecards on the official website i.e. mbose.in. They must note that apart from the official website, they can also check out their MBOSE 10th, 12th result 2023 at Jagran Josh website and mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.
|
Check MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
|
Check MBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
The link to view the result is activated after the official declaration of results by the board. Last year, the board declared MBOSE results 2023 on June 10, 2023. The pass percentage of class 10th was 56.96% whereas, the class 12th pass percentage stood at 81.17%.
Check Latest Updates on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result Here!
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Check Overall Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage of Meghalaya Board Class 12 students stands at 80.30%. There has been a decline in pass percentage as compared to last year.
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result by Jagranjosh
Apart from the official website of the Meghalaya Board, examinees can access their scorecard at Jagranjosh.com by entering their roll number and other credentials. They can check out the list of Jagran Josh websites below-
MBOSE SSLC Results 2023: Pass Percentage Drops This Year
|
Year
|
Pass Percentage
|
2023
|
51.93%
|
2022
|
56.96%
|
2021
|
52.90
|
2020
|
50.31%
|
2019
|
55.72%
MBOSE Result 2023 Topper List for Class 12
- Rank 1: Larisa Lamin (450 Marks)
- Rank 2: Avelyne Francisca Khriam (449* Marks)
- Rank 3: Deinamesha Hynniewta (446 Marks)
megresults nic in: Check Class 10th Toppers List Here
- Rank 1: Samridhya Das (572 Marks)
- Rank 2: Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee (570 Marks)
- Rank 3: Tanushri Acharjee (564 Marks)
- Rank 3: Ritam Deep Chowdhury (564 Marks)
- Rank 3: Salrime M Sangma (564 Marks)
www.mbose.in result: Who can apply for revaluation?
The results have been announced. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation by filling out an application form and paying the required fee.
MBOSE Result 2023: List of Official Websites
- mbose.in
- megresults.nic.in
- meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com
- meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Live Updates: Total Students
This year, over 50,000 students appeared for the MBOSE SSLC board exams. On the other hand, approximately 20,000 students have given the HSSLC Arts exams.
www.mbose.in result 2023 MBOSE SSLC: Check Pass Percentage Past Year's Trend
2022: 56.96
2021: 52.91
2020: 50.31
2019: 76.56
2018: 79.67
2017: 79.12
2016: 54.1
MBOSE result 2023 class 10 roll no: Check Details mentioned on Meghalaya marksheet
|
Student's name
|
Roll Number
|
School name
|
Father’s name
|
Mother’s name
|
Subjects
|
Total marks obtained in theory
|
Marks secured in practical
|
Division
|
Qualifying status
|
-
|
-
Meghalaya Result 2023 Arts: How to Access MBOSE Result via SMS?
Students can also get their marks in offline mode. They can follow these steps to know how to check via SMS:
- Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone
- Step 2: Type MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER
- Step 3: Send it to 56263
- Step 4: MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 will be sent to the phone number
How To Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 at Jagran Josh?
Students can check out the class 10th, 12th results by entering the login details in the Jagranjosh login window. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh:
- Step 2: On the new page, click on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023
- Step 3: A window will appear on the screen.
- Step 4: Enter the login details
- Step 5: Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Results will appear on the screen.
How to Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 with Roll Number?
Examinees can also check out their scores on the official website by entering their roll numbers. Check out the following steps to access results-
- Step 1: Go to the official website: mbose.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click the MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023 link
- Step 3: Enter the roll number
- Step 4: Click on the submit button
- Step 5: MBOSE Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen
