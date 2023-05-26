Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared: Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result at Jagran Josh in Easy Steps

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 can be checked at jagranjosh.com apart from the official websites. Students will have to enter their login details to access the scorecard.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) releases the class 10th, 12th results in online mode. Students can access their scorecards on the official website i.e. mbose.in. They must note that apart from the official website, they can also check out their MBOSE 10th, 12th result 2023 at Jagran Josh website and mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

The link to view the result is activated after the official declaration of results by the board. Last year, the board declared MBOSE results 2023 on June 10, 2023. The pass percentage of class 10th was 56.96% whereas, the class 12th pass percentage stood at 81.17%.

Check Latest Updates on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result Here!

www.mbose.in result 2023 MBOSE SSLC: Check Pass Percentage Past Year's Trend

2022: 56.96

2021: 52.91

2020: 50.31

2019: 76.56

2018: 79.67

2017: 79.12

MBOSE result 2023 class 10 roll no: Check Details mentioned on Meghalaya marksheet

Student's name Roll Number School name Father’s name Mother’s name Subjects Total marks obtained in theory Marks secured in practical Division Qualifying status - -

Meghalaya Result 2023 Arts: How to Access MBOSE Result via SMS?

Students can also get their marks in offline mode. They can follow these steps to know how to check via SMS:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone

Step 2: Type MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 will be sent to the phone number

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result by Jagranjosh

Apart from the official website of the Meghalaya Board, students can access their mark sheets at Jagranjosh.com by entering their login credentials. They can check out the list of Jagran Josh websites below-

How To Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 at Jagran Josh?

Students can check out the class 10th, 12th results by entering the login details in the Jagranjosh login window. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh:

Step 2: On the new page, click on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023

Step 3: A window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the login details

Step 5: Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Results will appear on the screen.

How to Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 with Roll Number?

Examinees can also check out their scores on the official website by entering their roll numbers. Check out the following steps to access results-

Step 1: Go to the official website: mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: MBOSE Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

