Punjab Board Result 2023: Check PSEB 10th Result Roll Number and Name-wise in Easy Steps

Punjab PSEB 10th Result 2023 (Declared) : The Punjab board has announced the PSEB 10th result today, May 26, 2023, through a press conference. This year, the overall pass percentage is 97.54%. Girls outperformed boys. Gagandeep Kaur tops the PSEB matriculation exam with 100% marks. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams can check the detailed steps to check the 10th result 2023 pseb using roll number here.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 (Declared): The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the class 10th results today, May 26, 2023. Students who have appeared for the regular board exam can check their results by visiting the official websites. The board officials announced the PSEB Punjab Board class 10th result at around 11.30 AM by the Chairman in a press conference, whereas the students will be able to download their scorecards from tomorrow, May 27, 2023, at pseb.ac.in and some other third-party websites.

As per the released data, Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Sr Secondary School, Faridkot has been announced as the topper this year with 650/650 marks. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 97.54%. Girls have outshined boys by scoring 98.46%, while boys have scored 96.73%.

Check - PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

In order to check the results, students need to enter their roll number and other required login credentials to download their Punjab Board 10th marksheets online. This year, around 3 lakh students have appeared for Punjab board class 10th exams that were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023, at various exam centres across the state.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Subject-wise pass percentage

The top 6 subjects in PSEB 10th result 2023 are Punjabi, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. Check the subject-wise pass percentage below:

Subject Name Pass percentage (%) Punjabi 99.19% English 99.22% Hindi 99.62% Mathematics 99.74% Science 99.24% Social Science 99.37%

Punjab Board 10th Toppers List 2023

The examination authority also releases the names of toppers along with the announcement of the results. Students can check the list of PSEB 10th toppers in the table below:

PSEB Matriculation Toppers Name Pass Percentage (%) District Gagandeep Kaur 100% Faridkot Navjot 99.69% Faridkot Harmandeep Kaur 99.38% Mansa

Also Read- PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023: Gagandeep Kaur Tops Punjab Board Class 10, Check Toppers Name and Pass Percentage Here



www-pseb-ac-in 10th Result 2023: District-wise Performance

Candidates can check the Punjab Board Matriculation Result 2023 district-wise passing percentage in the table below:

District Pass Percentage Pathankot 99.19 Kapurthala 99.02 Amritsar 98.97

PSEB Punjab Board Matric Result 2023 School-wise pass percentage

School Pass Percentage Govt. School Pass Percentage 97.76% Private School Pass Percentage 97%

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2023 Gender-wise pass percentage

Candidates can check the gender-wise pass percentage of Punjab Board class 10th result 2023 in the table given below:

Gender Pass percentage (%) Girls pass percentage (%) 98.46% Boys pass percentage (%) 96.73% Overall pass percentage (%) 97.54%

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Marksheet

The Punjab board class 10 marksheet will have important information including marks scored in each subject and the overall grades obtained by the students. The marksheet of PSEB class 10th result will look like this:

Details mentioned on the Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Result 2023

Students are advised to go through all the details mentioned on their marksheet carefully. However, it is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the scorecard of the Punjab Board class 10th scorecard:

Candidates' name

Roll number

Registration number

Date of birth of the candidate

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Subjects they are appearing for

Marks obtained by the candidate

Passing marks

Maximum marks scored by the candidate

What are the minimum passing marks required to pass in PSEB Punjab Board Result 2023?

Students who have appeared in the PSEB class 10th exams are required to score at least 20% marks in both practical and theory exams to pass the Class 10 final board examination.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2023 at pseb.ac.in, Check Official Website Image below

Also Read: pseb.ac.in Result 2023 OUT, Direct Link Tomorrow: Check Punjab Board 10th Class ਨਤੀਜਾ and Download Marksheet



How to check Punjab Board class 10th using Roll Number in easy steps?

Students who have appeared for the PSEB Punjab board class 10th examinations can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the Punjab Board 10th results through roll number.

Step 1: Visit the official result websites of Punjab board i.e. pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for the Punjab board Matric result link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new result window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Enter all the required login credentials such as roll number, name and then click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 5: After this, the PSEB Punjab Board class 10th result 2023 will open on the screen

Step 6: Download the Punjab board results 2023 scorecard and print a hard copy of it for future use

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Highlights

Students who have given the class 10th board exams for the academic year 2023 can check the highlights related to the PSEB Punjab board 10th result in the table mentioned below:

Overview Specifications Name of the examination board Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Examination name PSEB Board Class 10th Exam 2023 Result name PSEB Result 10th Class 2023 Punjab Board class 10th exam date 2023 March 24 to April 20, 2023 Punjab Board class 10th exam timings 2023 Around 11.30 AM PSEB 10th class result date 2023 May 26, 2023 Result credentials required to check Punjab Board class 10th result online Candidate’s name

Roll number of the candidate PSEB 10th Result 2023 website pseb.ac.in Mode of result Online PSEB 10th result 2023 status Announced PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Link May 27, 2023 (Expected)

How to check Punjab Board class 10th Name-wise?

Students who have appeared for the Punjab board class 10th exams can also check their SSLC results by entering their name as one of the login credentials. They can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Select"Secondary Class 10th PSEB Result 2023" from the available options given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the candidates name in the given space and click on the 'Find Results' to proceed

Step 4: Click on the 'Get Results' button

Step 5: The Name-wise result of PSEB 10th class 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future use

Previous year’s Punjab Board class 10th Result Statistics

Candidates can check the last year’s Punjab Board class 10th result statistics in the table given below:

Number of Students Statistics Students appeared 3,11,545 Students passed 3,08,627 Overall Passing Percentage 97.94%

Also Check- PSEB 10th Result 2023: Download Marksheet via DigiLocker App and Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result Here

