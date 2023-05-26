Punjab Board Result 2023: Check PSEB 10th Result Roll Number and Name-wise in Easy Steps

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 (Declared): The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the class 10th results today, May 26, 2023. Students who have appeared for the regular board exam can check their results by visiting the official websites. The board officials announced the PSEB Punjab Board class 10th result at around 11.30 AM by the Chairman in a press conference, whereas the students will be able to download their scorecards from tomorrow, May 27, 2023, at pseb.ac.in and some other third-party websites.
As per the released data, Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Sr Secondary School, Faridkot has been announced as the topper this year with 650/650 marks. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 97.54%. Girls have outshined boys by scoring 98.46%, while boys have scored 96.73%.
Check - PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
In order to check the results, students need to enter their roll number and other required login credentials to download their Punjab Board 10th marksheets online. This year, around 3 lakh students have appeared for Punjab board class 10th exams that were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023, at various exam centres across the state.
Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Subject-wise pass percentage
The top 6 subjects in PSEB 10th result 2023 are Punjabi, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. Check the subject-wise pass percentage below:
|Subject Name
|Pass percentage (%)
|Punjabi
|99.19%
|English
|99.22%
|Hindi
|99.62%
|Mathematics
|99.74%
|Science
|99.24%
|Social Science
|99.37%
Punjab Board 10th Toppers List 2023
The examination authority also releases the names of toppers along with the announcement of the results. Students can check the list of PSEB 10th toppers in the table below:
|
PSEB Matriculation Toppers Name
|
Pass Percentage (%)
|
District
|
Gagandeep Kaur
|
100%
|
Faridkot
|
Navjot
|
99.69%
|
Faridkot
|
Harmandeep Kaur
|
99.38%
|
Mansa
Also Read- PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023: Gagandeep Kaur Tops Punjab Board Class 10, Check Toppers Name and Pass Percentage Here
www-pseb-ac-in 10th Result 2023: District-wise Performance
Candidates can check the Punjab Board Matriculation Result 2023 district-wise passing percentage in the table below:
|District
|Pass Percentage
|Pathankot
|99.19
|Kapurthala
|99.02
|Amritsar
|98.97
PSEB Punjab Board Matric Result 2023 School-wise pass percentage
|School
|Pass Percentage
|Govt. School Pass Percentage
|97.76%
|Private School Pass Percentage
|97%
PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2023 Gender-wise pass percentage
Candidates can check the gender-wise pass percentage of Punjab Board class 10th result 2023 in the table given below:
|Gender
|Pass percentage (%)
|Girls pass percentage (%)
|98.46%
|Boys pass percentage (%)
|96.73%
|Overall pass percentage (%)
|97.54%
Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Marksheet
The Punjab board class 10 marksheet will have important information including marks scored in each subject and the overall grades obtained by the students. The marksheet of PSEB class 10th result will look like this:
Details mentioned on the Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Result 2023
Students are advised to go through all the details mentioned on their marksheet carefully. However, it is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the scorecard of the Punjab Board class 10th scorecard:
- Candidates' name
- Roll number
- Registration number
- Date of birth of the candidate
- Father’s name
- Mother’s name
- School name
- Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
- Subjects they are appearing for
- Marks obtained by the candidate
- Passing marks
- Maximum marks scored by the candidate
What are the minimum passing marks required to pass in PSEB Punjab Board Result 2023?
Students who have appeared in the PSEB class 10th exams are required to score at least 20% marks in both practical and theory exams to pass the Class 10 final board examination.
PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2023 at pseb.ac.in, Check Official Website Image below
Also Read: pseb.ac.in Result 2023 OUT, Direct Link Tomorrow: Check Punjab Board 10th Class ਨਤੀਜਾ and Download Marksheet
How to check Punjab Board class 10th using Roll Number in easy steps?
Students who have appeared for the PSEB Punjab board class 10th examinations can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the Punjab Board 10th results through roll number.
- Step 1: Visit the official result websites of Punjab board i.e. pseb.ac.in
- Step 2: Click on the direct link for the Punjab board Matric result link available on the homepage
- Step 3: A new result window will be displayed on the screen.
- Step 4: Enter all the required login credentials such as roll number, name and then click on the submit button to proceed further
- Step 5: After this, the PSEB Punjab Board class 10th result 2023 will open on the screen
- Step 6: Download the Punjab board results 2023 scorecard and print a hard copy of it for future use
PSEB 10th Result 2023 Highlights
Students who have given the class 10th board exams for the academic year 2023 can check the highlights related to the PSEB Punjab board 10th result in the table mentioned below:
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Name of the examination board
|
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
|
Examination name
|
PSEB Board Class 10th Exam 2023
|
Result name
|
Punjab Board class 10th exam date 2023
|
March 24 to April 20, 2023
|
Punjab Board class 10th exam timings 2023
|
Around 11.30 AM
|
PSEB 10th class result date 2023
|
May 26, 2023
|
Result credentials required to check Punjab Board class 10th result online
|
|
PSEB 10th Result 2023 website
|
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
PSEB 10th result 2023 status
|
Announced
|
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Link
|
May 27, 2023 (Expected)
How to check Punjab Board class 10th Name-wise?
Students who have appeared for the Punjab board class 10th exams can also check their SSLC results by entering their name as one of the login credentials. They can follow the steps mentioned below:
- Step 1: Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in
- Step 2: Select"Secondary Class 10th PSEB Result 2023" from the available options given on the homepage
- Step 3: Enter the candidates name in the given space and click on the 'Find Results' to proceed
- Step 4: Click on the 'Get Results' button
- Step 5: The Name-wise result of PSEB 10th class 2023 will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Download and save it for future use
Previous year’s Punjab Board class 10th Result Statistics
Candidates can check the last year’s Punjab Board class 10th result statistics in the table given below:
|
Number of Students
|
Statistics
|
Students appeared
|
3,11,545
|
Students passed
|
3,08,627
|
Overall Passing Percentage
|
97.94%
Also Check- PSEB 10th Result 2023: Download Marksheet via DigiLocker App and Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result Here