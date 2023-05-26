PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023: Gagandeep Kaur Tops Punjab Board Class 10, Check Toppers Name and Pass Percentage Here

PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023: The board has released the names, marks and ranks of Punjab Board class 10th toppers and pass percentage. This year, all three toppers are girls: Gagandeep Kaur followed by Navjyot Kaur and Harmandeep Kaur has secured 3rd position in PSEB 10th merit list. Check toppers names, merit list, pass percentage and other result statistics here.

PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023
PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the name of toppers, marks and pass percentages along with the announcement of Punjab Board 10th result. This year, Gagandeep Kaur has secured 100% in the Punjab Board 10th result 2023. Navjyot Kaur has secured the second position. 

Students can check their marks online at pseb.ac.in. They need to use their roll number in the login window to download the marksheet.  This year, the pass percentage is 97.54%. Girls have outperformed by scoring 98.46%, while boys have scored 96.73%. Over,  3 lakh students have registered for the board exam.

Punjab Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops PSEB 10 Result

The board releases the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of PSEB 10th toppers, once available: 

PSEB Matriculation Toppers Name

Pass Percentage

District

Gagandeep Kaur

100% 

Faridkot

Navjot 

99.69% 

Faridkot

Harmandeep Kaur

99.38%

Mansa

Punjab PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023

PSEB 10th Result 2023: Girls Outperformed Boys 

Gender

Pass Percentage

Girls

98.46%

Boys

96.73%

Overall

97.54%

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023 Overall Statistics 

Students can check below the overall statistics of PSEB Punjab 10th Result: 

Overview 

Number of students

Pass

2,74,400

Appear

6171

Fail

653 

Withheld

103

Matriculation Result 2023 PSEB School-Wise Pass Percentage 

Govt schools have performed better than private schools:

Schools

Pass Percentage

Govt. School

97.76%

Private School

97%

Punjab Board Class 10 Toppers List 2019

Rank

Student’s Name

Marks

City

1

Neha Verma

647 (99.54%)

Ludhiana

2

Ankita Sachdeva

645 (99.23%)

Ludhiana

2

Anjali Ludhiana

645 (99.23%)

Ludhiana

2

Harleen Kaur

645 (99.23%)

Sangrur

3

Damanpreet Kaur

644 (99.08%)

Gurdaspur

3

Jashnpreet Kaur

644 (99.08%)

Bhatinda

3

Soni Kaur

644 (99.08%)

Ludhiana

3

Jiyananda

644 (99.08%)

SBS Nagar

3

Anisha Chopra

644 (99.08%)

Ludhiana

3

Kushpreet Kaur

644 (99.08%)

Amritsar

3

Abhigyaan Kumar

644 (99.08%)

Ludhiana

PSEB 10 Toppers List 2023 From Sports Category 

Rank

Topper’s Name

Topper’s District

Marks

1

Nandini Mahajan

Gurdaspur

650

1

Ritika

Ludhiana

650

1

Neeraj Yadav

Ludhiana

650

2

Jasleen Kaur

Fatehgarh Sahib

646

3

Kamalpreet Kaur

Ludhiana

645

3

Rabia

Gurdaspur

645

PSEB 10th Previous Years' Overall Statistics

Years

Overall Pass %

Total Students Appeared

2021

99.93

3,21,384

2020

-

3.17 lakh

2019

85.56

3,17,387

2018

59.47

3,68,295

2017

57.5

330437

2016

72.25

342330

2015

65.77

379099

Punjab Board 10th Gender-Wise Pass Percentage  

Years

Girls’ Pass %

Boys’ Pass %

2021

-

-

2020

-

-

2019

90.63%

81.3%

2018

95.34%

90%

2017

63.97%

52.35%

2016

78.3%

67.43%

2015

73.08%

60.19%

