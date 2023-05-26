PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023: Gagandeep Kaur Tops Punjab Board Class 10, Check Toppers Name and Pass Percentage Here

PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the name of toppers, marks and pass percentages along with the announcement of Punjab Board 10th result. This year, Gagandeep Kaur has secured 100% in the Punjab Board 10th result 2023. Navjyot Kaur has secured the second position.
Students can check their marks online at pseb.ac.in. They need to use their roll number in the login window to download the marksheet. This year, the pass percentage is 97.54%. Girls have outperformed by scoring 98.46%, while boys have scored 96.73%. Over, 3 lakh students have registered for the board exam.
Punjab Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops PSEB 10 Result
The board releases the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of PSEB 10th toppers, once available:
|
PSEB Matriculation Toppers Name
|
Pass Percentage
|
District
|
Gagandeep Kaur
|
100%
|
Faridkot
|
Navjot
|
99.69%
|
Faridkot
|
Harmandeep Kaur
|
99.38%
|
Mansa
Punjab PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023
PSEB 10th Result 2023: Girls Outperformed Boys
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Girls
|
98.46%
|
Boys
|
96.73%
|
Overall
|
97.54%
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023 Overall Statistics
Students can check below the overall statistics of PSEB Punjab 10th Result:
|
Overview
|
Number of students
|
Pass
|
2,74,400
|
Appear
|
6171
|
Fail
|
653
|
Withheld
|
103
Matriculation Result 2023 PSEB School-Wise Pass Percentage
Govt schools have performed better than private schools:
|
Schools
|
Pass Percentage
|
Govt. School
|
97.76%
|
Private School
|
97%
Punjab Board Class 10 Toppers List 2019
|
Rank
|
Student’s Name
|
Marks
|
City
|
1
|
Neha Verma
|
647 (99.54%)
|
Ludhiana
|
2
|
Ankita Sachdeva
|
645 (99.23%)
|
Ludhiana
|
2
|
Anjali Ludhiana
|
645 (99.23%)
|
Ludhiana
|
2
|
Harleen Kaur
|
645 (99.23%)
|
Sangrur
|
3
|
Damanpreet Kaur
|
644 (99.08%)
|
Gurdaspur
|
3
|
Jashnpreet Kaur
|
644 (99.08%)
|
Bhatinda
|
3
|
Soni Kaur
|
644 (99.08%)
|
Ludhiana
|
3
|
Jiyananda
|
644 (99.08%)
|
SBS Nagar
|
3
|
Anisha Chopra
|
644 (99.08%)
|
Ludhiana
|
3
|
Kushpreet Kaur
|
644 (99.08%)
|
Amritsar
|
3
|
Abhigyaan Kumar
|
644 (99.08%)
|
Ludhiana
PSEB 10 Toppers List 2023 From Sports Category
|
Rank
|
Topper’s Name
|
Topper’s District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Nandini Mahajan
|
Gurdaspur
|
650
|
1
|
Ritika
|
Ludhiana
|
650
|
1
|
Neeraj Yadav
|
Ludhiana
|
650
|
2
|
Jasleen Kaur
|
Fatehgarh Sahib
|
646
|
3
|
Kamalpreet Kaur
|
Ludhiana
|
645
|
3
|
Rabia
|
Gurdaspur
|
645
PSEB 10th Previous Years' Overall Statistics
|
Years
|
Overall Pass %
|
Total Students Appeared
|
2021
|
99.93
|
3,21,384
|
2020
|
-
|
3.17 lakh
|
2019
|
85.56
|
3,17,387
|
2018
|
59.47
|
3,68,295
|
2017
|
57.5
|
330437
|
2016
|
72.25
|
342330
|
2015
|
65.77
|
379099
Punjab Board 10th Gender-Wise Pass Percentage
|
Years
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
2021
|
-
|
-
|
2020
|
-
|
-
|
2019
|
90.63%
|
81.3%
|
2018
|
95.34%
|
90%
|
2017
|
63.97%
|
52.35%
|
2016
|
78.3%
|
67.43%
|
2015
|
73.08%
|
60.19%