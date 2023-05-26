PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023: Gagandeep Kaur Tops Punjab Board Class 10, Check Toppers Name and Pass Percentage Here

PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023: The board has released the names, marks and ranks of Punjab Board class 10th toppers and pass percentage. This year, all three toppers are girls: Gagandeep Kaur followed by Navjyot Kaur and Harmandeep Kaur has secured 3rd position in PSEB 10th merit list. Check toppers names, merit list, pass percentage and other result statistics here.

PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the name of toppers, marks and pass percentages along with the announcement of Punjab Board 10th result. This year, Gagandeep Kaur has secured 100% in the Punjab Board 10th result 2023. Navjyot Kaur has secured the second position.

Students can check their marks online at pseb.ac.in. They need to use their roll number in the login window to download the marksheet. This year, the pass percentage is 97.54%. Girls have outperformed by scoring 98.46%, while boys have scored 96.73%. Over, 3 lakh students have registered for the board exam.

Punjab Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops PSEB 10 Result

The board releases the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of PSEB 10th toppers, once available:

PSEB Matriculation Toppers Name Pass Percentage District Gagandeep Kaur 100% Faridkot Navjot 99.69% Faridkot Harmandeep Kaur 99.38% Mansa

Punjab PSEB 10th Toppers List 2023

PSEB 10th Result 2023: Girls Outperformed Boys

Gender Pass Percentage Girls 98.46% Boys 96.73% Overall 97.54%

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023 Overall Statistics

Students can check below the overall statistics of PSEB Punjab 10th Result:

Overview Number of students Pass 2,74,400 Appear 6171 Fail 653 Withheld 103

Matriculation Result 2023 PSEB School-Wise Pass Percentage

Govt schools have performed better than private schools:

Schools Pass Percentage Govt. School 97.76% Private School 97%

Punjab Board Class 10 Toppers List 2019

Rank Student’s Name Marks City 1 Neha Verma 647 (99.54%) Ludhiana 2 Ankita Sachdeva 645 (99.23%) Ludhiana 2 Anjali Ludhiana 645 (99.23%) Ludhiana 2 Harleen Kaur 645 (99.23%) Sangrur 3 Damanpreet Kaur 644 (99.08%) Gurdaspur 3 Jashnpreet Kaur 644 (99.08%) Bhatinda 3 Soni Kaur 644 (99.08%) Ludhiana 3 Jiyananda 644 (99.08%) SBS Nagar 3 Anisha Chopra 644 (99.08%) Ludhiana 3 Kushpreet Kaur 644 (99.08%) Amritsar 3 Abhigyaan Kumar 644 (99.08%) Ludhiana

PSEB 10 Toppers List 2023 From Sports Category

Rank Topper’s Name Topper’s District Marks 1 Nandini Mahajan Gurdaspur 650 1 Ritika Ludhiana 650 1 Neeraj Yadav Ludhiana 650 2 Jasleen Kaur Fatehgarh Sahib 646 3 Kamalpreet Kaur Ludhiana 645 3 Rabia Gurdaspur 645

PSEB 10th Previous Years' Overall Statistics

Years Overall Pass % Total Students Appeared 2021 99.93 3,21,384 2020 - 3.17 lakh 2019 85.56 3,17,387 2018 59.47 3,68,295 2017 57.5 330437 2016 72.25 342330 2015 65.77 379099

Punjab Board 10th Gender-Wise Pass Percentage