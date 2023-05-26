PSEB 10th Result 2023 OUT LIVE Updates: 97.54 Percent Pass, Punjab Board Result ਨਤੀਜਾ Link Active Tomorrow at pseb.ac.in

pseb.ac.in 10th result 2023: Punjab Board released the result for class 10 today. This year, the pass percentage is 97.54%. Girls have outperformed boys by scoring 98.46%. Students can download their PSEB 10th marksheet online at the official website: pseb.ac.in by using roll number tomorrow at 8 AM. Check latest updates here

This year, the pass percentage is 97.54%. Girls have outperformed by scoring 98.46%, while boys have scored 96.73%. Nearly, 3 lakh students appeared for Punjab Board 10th examination this year. In 2022, the class 10 board exam result was declared on July 5 at 12:15 pm, however, the result was at 10 am on July 6. This year too, the board is expected to follow the same pattern.

In 2022, a total of 3,11,545 students appeared for the class 10 examination out of which 126 failed and 3,08,627 students passed the board exams. Last year, girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 99.34%.

Rural Pass Percentage: 97.94%

Urban Pass Percentage: 96.77%

Govt. School Pass Percentage: 97.76%

Private School Pass Percentage: 97%

punjab sikhya board 10th class result toppers list In top three, girls have bagged the top three position. Check image below:

Rural areas and government schools perform better in Punjab School Education Board 10 Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.54%, while that of private schools is 97%. Rural areas have recorded 97.94%, which is around one percent higher than that of urban areas (96.77%). Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM

Students perform better in English than Punjabi in PSEB Matric Result 2023 English subject has a 99.22% which is slightly higher than the pass percentage in Punjabi subject 99.1%. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Which is the best performing district? Pathankot district has the highest 99.19% pass percentage, while Barnala has the lowest 95.96%. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:48 AM

Punjab PSEB 10th Class Result 2023 Declared: Over 6000 students to re-appear This time, as many as 653 students have failed to clear the Class 10 exams and 6171 students have to re-appear for the matric exams. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM

PSEB 10th Class Result 2023 Live: Pass percentage dips from last year This time, a total of 2,81,327 students appeared in the exams. However, the pass percentage is around 2 percent less than the previous year. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM

The press conference for Punjab Board Class 10 result declaration will begin soon. The press conference was scheduled to begin at 11:30 am, but hasn't started yet due to unknown reasons. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM

PSEB 10th Result 2023 : Can I check my score via SMS? While it is not clear whether or not the result will be available via SMS this time, last year, students could also check their results via SMS. For that, students had to type PB10{roll number} and send to 56767650. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM

How Do I Check My PSEB 10th Result 2023 on pseb.ac.in? Pseb.ac.in is the official website of Punjab School Education Board. Go to the steps to know how to download: Step 1: Go to the official website of Punjab School Education Board at www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: From the homepage, select Result 2023

Step 3: New window will come up, choose Class 10 Result

Step 4: Now enter your roll number and submit

While the result will be announced by the Chairman, of Punjab School Education Board through a virtual meeting today, score cards will be made available on the official websites: pseb.ac.in on May 27, 2023. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM

10th class result 2023 check online, Things to check in Punjab Board scorecards Students are also advised to ensure that all details (personal and exam related) are factually correct and there are no spelling errors. Those who are unable to find their roll number and registration number can check the same on their admit card or hall ticket. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM

PSEB Class 12 results already declared PSEB has already announced the PSEB class 12th result. Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School of Sardulgarh in Mansa tops the state in humanities subject by securing 100% in class 12 exam the result of which were declared at PSEB Head Office in Mohali on May 24. PSEB class 10th result will be announced today around 11: 30 am. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM

pseb 10th result 2023 check online, Alternative methods to check Punjab Matric results Apart from the official website the PSEB class 10th digital certificate will also be available on DigiLocker. They can also check their marks in offline mode via SMS facility. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM

punjab school education board 10th class result: Conversion of Grades into Percentages for PSEB Marks Obtained (CBSE) CBSE Grade Marks PSEB Grade Grade Points Percentage (Grade Points x 9.5) 91-100 A1 91-100 A+ 10 95 81-90 A2 81-90 A 9 85.5 71-80 B1 71-80 B+ 8 76 61-70 B2 61-70 B 7 66.5 51-60 C1 51-60 C+ 6 57 41-50 C2 41-50 C 5 47.5 31-40 D 00-40 D 4 38

Punjab PSEB 10th Results 2023 updates Over 3 lakh students registered for their Punjab Board exams this year. The PSEB Class 10 result will be announced at 11:30 am, however, the link will active tomorrow. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 10:45 AM

Result of 10th class 2023 PSEB: Marksheet The Punjab board class 10 mark sheet will contain the marks scored in each subject and the overall grades obtained. The marksheet of PSEB will look like this:

PSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check results via SMS Students can also check results via SMS. Type PB10{roll number}and send to 56767650.

pseb .ac .in result 2023: Details mentioned in 10th result It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the scorecard of Punjab Board: Name of the student Roll number Registration number Date of birth Father’s name Mother’s name Name of school Qualifying status Subjects Marks obtained Passing marks Maximum marks

In 2022, district Gurdaspur had the highest pass percentage while Ferozepur had the lowest pass percentage. Gurdaspur: 99.52% Ferozepur: 98.65%

Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9:51 AM

pseb.ac.in 10th result 2023 merit list to be released today Punjab Board will release the merit list along with the names of the toppers during the press conference. The class 10 board exam this year was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9:42 AM

pseb 10th result 2023 check online roll number and login credentials To check Punjab board Class 10 results, students have to login to the board website with their roll numbers as login credentials. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM

PSEB 10th Result 2023: Keep admit card ready As they will need to use their roll numbers to check the PSEB 10th result, students are advised to have their Punjab board admit cards handy. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM

Last year best performing districts Gurdaspur: 99.52%

Pathankot: 99.48%

SBS Nagar: 99.42%

Hoshiarpur: 99.41%

Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM

As per past trends, the 2023 Punjab Board result will be announced via press conference. All the below-mentioned details will be announced through the press conference: Pass percentage Number of students passing Toppers list District wise toppers

Number of students passing

Toppers list

Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM

