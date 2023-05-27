PSEB 10th Result 2023 Link at pseb.ac.in: Download Punjab Board 10th Marksheet, Digital Certificate

pseb.ac.in 10th Result 2023: Punjab Board has activated the class 10th result link today. Students can check their results online at pseb.ac.in. They have to enter their roll number, application number, registration number and date of birth in the login window to download the digital certificate.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2023 Link, Marksheet: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has activated the link to check class 10 marks. Students can check their Punjab Board 10th result online at pseb.ac.in. They have to use their login credentials to download their PSEB 10th digital certificate. Earlier, the board announced the PSEB Punjab Board 10th result on May 26, 2023.

This year in the Punjab board class 10 exam, girls have outperformed boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 98.46% and the overall pass percentage of boys is 96.73%. Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das is the PSEB 10th topper who secured 650 marks out of 650.

PBSE 10 Result 2023 Date and Time

Students must be aware of the date and time for the link activation of Punjab Board 10th:

Events Dates Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result LINK May 27, 2023 at 8 AM PSEB 10 Result 2023 May 26, 2023

How to check the PSEB 10th Result 2023 by using roll number?

The result link has been activated at pseb.ac.in. Now, students can also download their Punjab 10th marksheet online. Go through the steps t know how to check their marks online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: Secondary Examination March 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the required details like roll number, date of birth (DOB), registration number, roll number and email ID

Step 4: Click on submit and the class 10 board exam result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a printout for the future reference

How to download Punjab Board 10th Marksheet, Digital Certificate on DigiLocker App?

Punjab Board students can also download their PSEB matric marksheet online via DigiLocker app. They can go through the steps below:

Step 1: Download and install the DigiLocker app or visit official website: digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign In (if you have your account) or Sign Up to create a new account.

Step 3: Scroll to the category section and choose Education

Step 4: Search and click on Punjab School Education Board

Step 5: Choose class 10 marksheet and enter roll number and year

Step 6: Tick the checkbox to provide consent to DigiLocker for the purpose of fetching the documents

Step 7: The result, marksheet and digital certificate will be displayed

Step 8: Download and save PSEB 10th class marksheet 2023

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023 Overall Statistics

Along with the release of PSEB matric results, the board also announced the overall statistics, pass percentage and other details. Students can check below the overall statistics of PSEB Punjab 10th result: