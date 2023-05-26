megresults.nic.in, mbose.in Result 2023, Direct LINK ACTIVE to Check Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Direct LINK Active : Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the 10th and 12th class Arts result today, at 10 AM, in online mode. Students can check their MBOSE class 10th result at the official website: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in along with meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com. To check MBOSE Result 2023, candidates have to use their Meghalaya Board roll number to check the result. Larisa Lamin is the 12th Arts Topper with 429 marks and Samridhya Das has topped 10th class wit 572 marks. 51.93% is the overall pass percentage for MBOSE 10th result 2023 while the 12th class Arts stream pass percentage is 85.72%.
|
Check MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
|
Check MBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
MBOSE SSLC 10th Class Topper List
Samridhya Das has topped the 10th class Meghalaya Board exam 2023 by scoring 572 marks. Check the top 5 rank holders below:
|
|
Name of the candidate
|
Marks Obtained
|
Rank 1
|
Samridhya Das
|
572
|
Rank 2
|
Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee
|
570
|
Rank 3
|
Tanushri Acharjee
|
564
|
Rank 3
|
Ritam Deep Chowdhury
|
564
|
Rank 3
|
Salrime M Sangma
|
564
|
Rank 4
|
Ronggrik B Sangma
|
562
|
Rank 5
|
Kennedy Dondor Richmond Dunai
|
560
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers with Marks
Larisa Lamin scored 450 to secure the 1st rank in 12th class Arts stream Meghalaya Board Result 2023. Check the toppers list from MBOSE Arts HS 2023 below:
|
|
Name of the candidate
|
Marks Obtained
|
Rank 1
|
Larisa Lamin
|
450
|
Rank 2
|
Avelyne Francisca Khriam
|
449
|
Rank 3
|
Deinamesha Hynniewta
|
446
|
Rank 4
|
Dasukmynsiem Dkhar
|
445
|
Rank 4
|
Banpynshngainlang Thangkhiew
|
445
|
Rank 5
|
Arman Suchiang
|
439
|
Rank 6
|
Talinungsang Imchen
|
434
MBOSE SSLC Result 2023: Important Statistics
Pass Percentage Dropped in 2023
|
Year
|
Pass Percentage
|
2023
|
51.93%
|
2022
|
56.96%
|
2021
|
52.90
|
2020
|
50.31%
|
2019
|
55.72%
Category Wise Pass Percentage from MBOSE 10th Result 2023
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
SC
|
Male
|
63.55
|
Female
|
65.04
|
ST
|
Male
|
49.34
|
Female
|
51.60
|
OBC
|
Male
|
78.18
|
Female
|
70.18
|
General
|
Male
|
70.39
|
Female
|
68.86
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Important Statistics
The overall pass percentage in Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023 is 85.72%
Class 12th Arts Stream District-wise pass percentage
|
Name of the district
|
Pass percentage (%)
|
East Khasi Hills
|
89.93
|
West Khasi Hills
|
90.96
|
Ri-Bhoi
|
88.04
|
West Garo Hills
|
74.92
|
East Garo Hills
|
49.23
|
South Garo Hills
|
49.23
|
South West Khasi Hills
|
76.73
|
West Jaintia Hills
|
81.46
|
East Jaintia Hills
|
71.79
|
North Garo Hills
|
65.15
|
South West Garo Hills
|
67.59
|
Eastern West Khasi Hills
|
91.64
|
Grand Total
|
80.30
MBOSE Arts Girls Pass Percentage: 88.40%
MBOSE Arts Boys Pass Percentage: 81.55%
|
No. of Candidates
|
Pass Percentage
|
Category
|
Applied
|
Appeared
|
Total Pass
|
|
REGULAR
|
Male
|
8960
|
8880
|
7242
|
81.55
|
Female
|
13882
|
13809
|
12207
|
88.40
|
Total
|
22842
|
22689
|
19449
|
85.72
|
NON-REGULAR
|
Male
|
1494
|
1323
|
419
|
31.67
|
Female
|
1562
|
1425
|
557
|
39.09
|
Total
|
3056
|
2748
|
976
|
35.52
|
Grand Total
|
25898
|
25437
|
20425
|
80.30
What Are The Different Links of Websites to Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023?
Also Check: MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Result Link megresults.nic, Passing Marks and Latest News
The board conducted board exams in two terms. Students can check their class 10th result for term 2 on the official website and some other third-party websites as well:
- Megresults.nic.in
- mbose.in
- www.mbose.in/results/form
- Meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com
- meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com
Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh
- Meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com
Apart from the official Meghalaya board website, students can also check their MBOSE SSLC results online at Jagran Josh. The result link to check MBOSE class 10th result is Meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com.
Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh
- Meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com
In addition to Megresults.nic.in and mbose.in, students can also check their MBOSE HSLC results online at Jagran Josh. The result link to check MBOSE class 12th result is Meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.
Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 on mbose.in
Follow these steps to check Meghalaya Board 10th Class Result 2023 on www.mbose.in:
Step 1: Go to www.mbose.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on results
Step 3: Click on "SSLC Result,2023(TO BE DECLARED ON 26th May, 2023)" at https://www.mbose.in/results/form
Step 4: In the new portal, select Exam SSLC, Year 2023 and enter your roll number
Step 5: Submit
Your MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on screen
Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 on mbose.in
To check Meghalaya Board 12th Class Arts result 2023, follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to www.mbose.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on results
Step 3: Click on "HSSLC Result, 2023 (TO BE DECLARED ON 26th May, 2023)" at https://www.mbose.in/results/form
Step 4: In the new portal, select Exam Arts (HS), Year 2023 and enter your roll number
Step 5: Submit
Your MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023 will be displayed on screen
Is There Any Alternative Way To Check MBOSE Result 2023?
To get class 10th result marks, students can use the SMS facility as well. To check the Meghalaya Class 10th result via SMS, students need to follow the below-prescribed format:
- Step 1: Open the SMS application on your cell phone
- Step 2: Type MBOSE10(roll number) for class 10th result OR Type MBOSE12A(roll number) for 12th Arts stream result
- Step 3: Send it to 56263
- Step 4: Your MBOSE board result 2023 will be sent via SMS
Mobile App to Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023
Meghalaya Board also shares result through its official mobile app MBOSE Official. Check the steps to get Meghalaya SSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 below:
Step 1: Download and install "MBOSE Official" app from Google Play store or Apple App store
Step 2: Open the app and click on "SSLC/HSSLC Result" option
Step 3: Enter your year of exam in YYYY format, steam and roll number
Step 4: Your Meghalaya class 10 result 2023 or Meghalaya class 12 result 2023 will open up
Step 5: Download or take a screenshot for reference
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Helpline Number and Email ID
In case of any query, students can contact Meghalaya Board authorities on the following phone number and email id:
- MBOSE Helpline number: 03651 - 232542
- MBOSE Emial id: mbose_tura@rediffmail.com
MBOSE Result 2023: What to check in Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts marksheet
Your Meghalaya Board scorecard is likely to have the following information:
|
Student name
|
Minimum Passing Marks
|
Roll number
|
Maximum Total Marks
|
Subjects
|
Qualifying status
|
Subject-wise marks
|
Division
|
Total Marks secured
|
Grade
Meghalaya Board Result 2022: Last Year Performance
In 2022, 57,371 students appeared for the MBOSE class 10th board exams and 27,739 students attempted the Meghalaya class 12th Arts stream
|MBOSE Result 2022, 10th Class Pass Percentage
|56.96%
|MBOSE 12th Arts Pass Percentage
|81.17%.