megresults.nic.in, mbose.in Result 2023, Direct LINK ACTIVE to Check Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results

MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Result LINK ACTIVE: Larisa Lamin is the 12th Arts Topper with 429 marks and Samridhya Das has topped 10th class wit 572 marks. Students can check their result for class 10th, 12th Arts online at the official website at Megresults.nic.in, mbose.in and www.mbose.in/results/form. Check Meghalaya Board result links from this article to download their HSSLC Arts Results.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Direct LINK Active : Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the 10th and 12th class Arts result today, at 10 AM, in online mode. Students can check their MBOSE class 10th result at the official website: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in along with meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com. To check MBOSE Result 2023, candidates have to use their Meghalaya Board roll number to check the result. Larisa Lamin is the 12th Arts Topper with 429 marks and Samridhya Das has topped 10th class wit 572 marks. 51.93% is the overall pass percentage for MBOSE 10th result 2023 while the 12th class Arts stream pass percentage is 85.72%.

MBOSE SSLC 10th Class Topper List



Samridhya Das has topped the 10th class Meghalaya Board exam 2023 by scoring 572 marks. Check the top 5 rank holders below:

Name of the candidate Marks Obtained Rank 1

Samridhya Das 572 Rank 2

Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee 570 Rank 3

Tanushri Acharjee 564 Rank 3 Ritam Deep Chowdhury 564 Rank 3 Salrime M Sangma 564 Rank 4

Ronggrik B Sangma 562 Rank 5

Kennedy Dondor Richmond Dunai 560

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers with Marks

Larisa Lamin scored 450 to secure the 1st rank in 12th class Arts stream Meghalaya Board Result 2023. Check the toppers list from MBOSE Arts HS 2023 below:

Name of the candidate Marks Obtained Rank 1

Larisa Lamin 450 Rank 2

Avelyne Francisca Khriam 449 Rank 3

Deinamesha Hynniewta 446 Rank 4

Dasukmynsiem Dkhar 445 Rank 4

Banpynshngainlang Thangkhiew 445 Rank 5

Arman Suchiang 439 Rank 6

Talinungsang Imchen 434

MBOSE SSLC Result 2023: Important Statistics

Pass Percentage Dropped in 2023

Year Pass Percentage 2023 51.93% 2022 56.96% 2021 52.90 2020 50.31% 2019 55.72%

Category Wise Pass Percentage from MBOSE 10th Result 2023

Category Gender Pass Percentage SC Male 63.55 Female 65.04 ST Male 49.34 Female 51.60 OBC Male 78.18 Female 70.18 General Male 70.39 Female 68.86

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Important Statistics



The overall pass percentage in Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023 is 85.72%

Class 12th Arts Stream District-wise pass percentage

Name of the district Pass percentage (%) East Khasi Hills 89.93 West Khasi Hills 90.96 Ri-Bhoi 88.04 West Garo Hills 74.92 East Garo Hills 49.23 South Garo Hills 49.23 South West Khasi Hills 76.73 West Jaintia Hills 81.46 East Jaintia Hills 71.79 North Garo Hills 65.15 South West Garo Hills 67.59 Eastern West Khasi Hills 91.64 Grand Total 80.30

MBOSE Arts Girls Pass Percentage: 88.40%

MBOSE Arts Boys Pass Percentage: 81.55%

No. of Candidates Pass Percentage Category Applied Appeared Total Pass REGULAR Male 8960 8880 7242 81.55 Female 13882 13809 12207 88.40 Total 22842 22689 19449 85.72 NON-REGULAR Male 1494 1323 419 31.67 Female 1562 1425 557 39.09 Total 3056 2748 976 35.52 Grand Total 25898 25437 20425 80.30

What Are The Different Links of Websites to Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023?

The board conducted board exams in two terms. Students can check their class 10th result for term 2 on the official website and some other third-party websites as well:

Megresults.nic.in

mbose.in

www.mbose.in/results/form



Meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com

meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

Meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com

Apart from the official Meghalaya board website, students can also check their MBOSE SSLC results online at Jagran Josh. The result link to check MBOSE class 10th result is Meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com.

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

Meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

In addition to Megresults.nic.in and mbose.in, students can also check their MBOSE HSLC results online at Jagran Josh. The result link to check MBOSE class 12th result is Meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.

Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 on mbose.in



Follow these steps to check Meghalaya Board 10th Class Result 2023 on www.mbose.in:

Step 1: Go to www.mbose.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on results

Step 3: Click on "SSLC Result,2023(TO BE DECLARED ON 26th May, 2023)" at https://www.mbose.in/results/form



Step 4: In the new portal, select Exam SSLC, Year 2023 and enter your roll number

Step 5: Submit

Your MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on screen

Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 on mbose.in



To check Meghalaya Board 12th Class Arts result 2023, follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to www.mbose.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on results

Step 3: Click on "HSSLC Result, 2023 (TO BE DECLARED ON 26th May, 2023)" at https://www.mbose.in/results/form



Step 4: In the new portal, select Exam Arts (HS), Year 2023 and enter your roll number

Step 5: Submit

Your MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023 will be displayed on screen

Is There Any Alternative Way To Check MBOSE Result 2023?

To get class 10th result marks, students can use the SMS facility as well. To check the Meghalaya Class 10th result via SMS, students need to follow the below-prescribed format:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your cell phone

Step 2: Type MBOSE10(roll number) for class 10th result OR Type MBOSE12A(roll number) for 12th Arts stream result

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Your MBOSE board result 2023 will be sent via SMS

Mobile App to Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

Meghalaya Board also shares result through its official mobile app MBOSE Official. Check the steps to get Meghalaya SSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 below:

Step 1: Download and install "MBOSE Official" app from Google Play store or Apple App store

Step 2: Open the app and click on "SSLC/HSSLC Result" option

Step 3: Enter your year of exam in YYYY format, steam and roll number

Step 4: Your Meghalaya class 10 result 2023 or Meghalaya class 12 result 2023 will open up

Step 5: Download or take a screenshot for reference

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Helpline Number and Email ID

In case of any query, students can contact Meghalaya Board authorities on the following phone number and email id:

MBOSE Helpline number: 03651 - 232542

MBOSE Emial id: mbose_tura@rediffmail.com

MBOSE Result 2023: What to check in Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts marksheet

Your Meghalaya Board scorecard is likely to have the following information:

Student name Minimum Passing Marks Roll number Maximum Total Marks Subjects Qualifying status Subject-wise marks Division Total Marks secured Grade

Meghalaya Board Result 2022: Last Year Performance

In 2022, 57,371 students appeared for the MBOSE class 10th board exams and 27,739 students attempted the Meghalaya class 12th Arts stream