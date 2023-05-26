megresults.nic.in, mbose.in Result 2023, Direct LINK ACTIVE to Check Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results

MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Result LINK ACTIVE: Larisa Lamin is the 12th Arts Topper with 429 marks and Samridhya Das has topped 10th class wit 572 marks. Students can check their result for class 10th, 12th Arts online at the official website at Megresults.nic.in, mbose.in and www.mbose.in/results/form. Check Meghalaya Board result links from this article to download their HSSLC Arts Results.

megresults.nic.in, www.mbose.in/results/form, mbose.in Result 2023, Direct Link to Check Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results
megresults.nic.in, www.mbose.in/results/form, mbose.in Result 2023, Direct Link to Check Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Direct LINK Active : Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the 10th and 12th class Arts result today, at 10 AM,  in online mode. Students can check their MBOSE class 10th result at the official website: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in along with meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com. To check MBOSE Result 2023, candidates have to use their Meghalaya Board roll number to check the result. Larisa Lamin is the 12th Arts Topper with 429 marks and Samridhya Das has topped 10th class wit 572 marks. 51.93% is the overall pass percentage for MBOSE 10th result 2023 while the 12th class Arts stream pass percentage is 85.72%.

Check MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)

Check MBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)

MBOSE SSLC 10th Class Topper List

Samridhya Das has topped the 10th class Meghalaya Board exam 2023 by scoring 572 marks. Check the top 5 rank holders below:

Name of the candidate

Marks Obtained

Rank 1

Samridhya Das

572

Rank 2

Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee 

570

Rank 3

Tanushri Acharjee

564

Rank 3

Ritam Deep Chowdhury

564

Rank 3

Salrime M Sangma 

564

Rank 4

Ronggrik B Sangma

562

Rank 5

Kennedy Dondor Richmond Dunai

560

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers with Marks

Larisa Lamin scored 450 to secure the 1st rank in 12th class Arts stream Meghalaya Board Result 2023. Check the toppers list from MBOSE Arts HS 2023 below:

 

Name of the candidate

Marks Obtained

Rank 1

Larisa Lamin

450

Rank 2

Avelyne Francisca Khriam 

449

Rank 3

Deinamesha Hynniewta

446

Rank 4

Dasukmynsiem Dkhar

445

Rank 4

Banpynshngainlang Thangkhiew

445

Rank 5

Arman Suchiang

439

Rank 6

Talinungsang Imchen

434

MBOSE SSLC Result 2023: Important Statistics

Pass Percentage Dropped in 2023

Year

Pass Percentage

2023

51.93%

2022

56.96%

2021

52.90

2020

50.31%

2019

55.72%

Category Wise Pass Percentage from MBOSE 10th Result 2023

Category

Gender

Pass Percentage

SC

Male

63.55

Female

65.04

ST

Male

49.34

Female

51.60 

OBC

Male

78.18

Female

70.18

General

Male

70.39

Female

68.86

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Important Statistics

The overall pass percentage in Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023 is 85.72%

Class 12th Arts Stream District-wise pass percentage

Name of the district

Pass percentage (%)

East Khasi Hills

89.93

West Khasi Hills

90.96

Ri-Bhoi 

88.04

West Garo Hills

74.92

East Garo Hills

49.23

South Garo Hills

49.23

South West Khasi Hills

76.73

West Jaintia Hills

81.46

East Jaintia Hills

71.79

North Garo Hills

65.15

South West Garo Hills

67.59

Eastern West Khasi Hills

91.64

Grand Total 

80.30

MBOSE Arts Girls Pass Percentage: 88.40%
MBOSE Arts Boys Pass Percentage: 81.55%

 

No. of Candidates

Pass Percentage

Category

Applied

Appeared

Total Pass

 

REGULAR

        

Male

8960

8880

7242

81.55

Female

13882

13809

12207

88.40

Total

22842

22689

19449

85.72

NON-REGULAR

        

Male

1494

1323

419

31.67

Female

1562

1425

557

39.09

Total

3056

2748

976

35.52

Grand Total

25898

25437

20425

80.30

What Are The Different Links of Websites to Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023? 

Also Check: MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Result Link megresults.nic, Passing Marks and Latest News

The board conducted board exams in two terms. Students can check their class 10th result for term 2 on the official website and some other third-party websites as well: 

  • Megresults.nic.in
  • mbose.in
  • www.mbose.in/results/form
  • Meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com
  • meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

  • Meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com

Apart from the official Meghalaya board website, students can also check their MBOSE SSLC results online at Jagran Josh. The result link to check MBOSE class 10th result is Meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com. 

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh 

  • Meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

In addition to Megresults.nic.in and mbose.in, students can also check their MBOSE HSLC results online at Jagran Josh. The result link to check MBOSE class 12th result is Meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com. 

Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 on mbose.in

Follow these steps to check Meghalaya Board 10th Class Result 2023 on www.mbose.in:

Step 1: Go to www.mbose.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on results

Step 3: Click on "SSLC Result,2023(TO BE DECLARED ON 26th May, 2023)" at https://www.mbose.in/results/form

Step 4: In the new portal, select Exam SSLC, Year 2023 and enter your roll number

Step 5: Submit

Your MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on screen

Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 on mbose.in

To check Meghalaya Board 12th Class Arts result 2023, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to www.mbose.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on results

Step 3: Click on "HSSLC Result, 2023 (TO BE DECLARED ON 26th May, 2023)" at https://www.mbose.in/results/form

Step 4: In the new portal, select Exam Arts (HS), Year 2023 and enter your roll number

Step 5: Submit

Your MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023 will be displayed on screen

Is There Any Alternative Way To Check MBOSE Result 2023? 

To get class 10th result marks, students can use the SMS facility as well. To check the Meghalaya Class 10th result via SMS, students need to follow the below-prescribed format: 

  • Step 1: Open the SMS application on your cell phone
  • Step 2: Type MBOSE10(roll number) for class 10th result OR Type MBOSE12A(roll number) for 12th Arts stream result
  • Step 3: Send it to 56263
  • Step 4: Your MBOSE board result 2023 will be sent via SMS

Mobile App to Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

Meghalaya Board also shares result through its official mobile app MBOSE Official. Check the steps to get Meghalaya SSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 below:

Step 1: Download and install "MBOSE Official" app from Google Play store or Apple App store

Step 2: Open the app and click on "SSLC/HSSLC Result" option

Step 3: Enter your year of exam in YYYY format, steam and roll number

Step 4: Your Meghalaya class 10 result 2023 or Meghalaya class 12 result 2023 will open up

Step 5: Download or take a screenshot for reference

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Helpline Number and Email ID

In case of any query, students can contact Meghalaya Board authorities on the following phone number and email id:

  • MBOSE Helpline number: 03651 - 232542
  • MBOSE Emial id: mbose_tura@rediffmail.com

MBOSE Result 2023: What to check in Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts marksheet

Your Meghalaya Board scorecard is likely to have the following information: 

Student name

Minimum Passing Marks

Roll number

Maximum Total Marks

Subjects

Qualifying status

Subject-wise marks

Division

Total Marks secured 

Grade

Meghalaya Board Result 2022: Last Year Performance

In 2022, 57,371 students appeared for the MBOSE class 10th board exams and 27,739 students attempted the Meghalaya class 12th Arts stream

MBOSE Result 2022, 10th Class Pass Percentage 56.96%
MBOSE 12th Arts Pass Percentage 81.17%.

