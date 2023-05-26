MBOSE Result 2023 Class 12, 10: Check Arts and Meghalaya 10th Result by Roll Number

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Meghalaya Board has released class 10th and 12th Arts result today, May 26 at megresults.nic.in, meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com. Check steps to download the MBOSE result 2023 using roll number here.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura has announced the results of class 10th and 12th Arts stream today, May 26, 2023, in online mode. Those students who have appeared for the board exams can check their marks once the result is announced. They have to use their required login credentials such as roll number in the result login window to get their results at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, the Meghalaya board class 10th and class 12th Arts stream results can be accessed at Jagran Josh. If the MBOSE official website crashes, students can check their scores through the Jagran Josh portal - meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.

Last year, around 57,371 students appeared for the class 10th board exams and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 56.96%. Whereas, for the class 12th Arts stream, approximately 27,739 students had given the exams with the pass percentage of 81.17%.

MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12th) Arts Result 2023 Statistics

The overall pass percentage in Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023 is 85.72%. The girl's pass percentage if 88.40%, whereas 81.55% of boys has passed the Meghalaya board HSSLC exam 2023.

No. of Candidates Pass Percentage Category Applied Appeared Total Pass REGULAR Male 8960 8880 7242 81.55 Female 13882 13809 12207 88.40 Total 22842 22689 19449 85.72 NON-REGULAR Male 1494 1323 419 31.67 Female 1562 1425 557 39.09 Total 3056 2748 976 35.52 Grand Total 25898 25437 20425 80.30

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Meghalaya - Highlights

Students who have given the class 10th and 12th Arts board exams can check the highlights related to the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result in the table below:

Overview Specifications Exam conducting authority Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Exam name MBOSE HSSLC Exam (Class 12th) Arts Stream Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2023 (Class 10th) SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Meghalaya Date and Time May 26, 2023 at 10 AM Official websites to check MBOSE 10, 12th Arts Result 2023 Online megresults.nic.in

mbose.in Mode of result Online Result Status Announced

How to check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Using Roll Number?

Students can follow the below-provided steps to check the Meghalaya Board SSLC, and HSSLC Arts result 2023 using roll number.

Step 1: Visit the official websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the result link.

Step 3: Look for the specific link related to the MBOSE HSSLC result.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials that are required, such as your roll number or other necessary details.

Step 5: Once submitted, the result marksheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: It is advisable to take a screenshot or printout of the marksheet for future reference

