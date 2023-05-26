MBOSE Result 2023 Class 12, 10: Check Arts and Meghalaya 10th Result by Roll Number

MBOSE  SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Meghalaya Board has released class 10th and 12th Arts result today, May 26 at megresults.nic.in, meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com. Check steps to download the MBOSE result 2023 using roll number here.

Check Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Result by Roll Number
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura has announced the results of class 10th and 12th Arts stream today, May 26, 2023, in online mode. Those students who have appeared for the board exams can check their marks once the result is announced. They have to use their required login credentials such as roll number in the result login window to get their results at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Check MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)

Check MBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)

Apart from the official websites, the Meghalaya board class 10th and class 12th Arts stream results can be accessed at Jagran Josh. If the MBOSE official website crashes, students can check their scores through the Jagran Josh portal - meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.

Last year, around 57,371 students appeared for the class 10th board exams and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 56.96%. Whereas, for the class 12th Arts stream, approximately 27,739 students had given the exams with the pass percentage of 81.17%.

MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12th) Arts Result 2023 Statistics

The overall pass percentage in Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023 is 85.72%. The girl's pass percentage if 88.40%, whereas 81.55% of boys has passed the Meghalaya board HSSLC exam 2023.

 

No. of Candidates

Pass Percentage

Category

Applied

Appeared

Total Pass

 

REGULAR

        

Male

8960

8880

7242

81.55

Female

13882

13809

12207

88.40

Total

22842

22689

19449

85.72

NON-REGULAR

        

Male

1494

1323

419

31.67

Female

1562

1425

557

39.09

Total

3056

2748

976

35.52

Grand Total

25898

25437

20425

80.30

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Meghalaya - Highlights

Students who have given the class 10th and 12th Arts board exams can check the highlights related to the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result in the table below:

Overview

Specifications

Exam conducting authority

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Exam name

MBOSE HSSLC Exam (Class 12th) Arts Stream

Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2023 (Class 10th)

SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Meghalaya Date and Time

May 26, 2023 at 10 AM

Official websites to check MBOSE 10, 12th Arts Result 2023 Online
  • megresults.nic.in
  • mbose.in

Mode of result

Online

Result Status

Announced

How to check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Using Roll Number?

Students can follow the below-provided steps to check the Meghalaya Board SSLC, and HSSLC Arts result 2023 using roll number.

  • Step 1: Visit the official websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the result link.
  • Step 3: Look for the specific link related to the MBOSE HSSLC result.
  • Step 4: Enter the login credentials that are required, such as your roll number or other necessary details.
  • Step 5: Once submitted, the result marksheet will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 6: It is advisable to take a screenshot or printout of the marksheet for future reference

