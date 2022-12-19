CBSE Class 10 Hindi Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Hindi Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: Get here the previous years question papers with their solutions for both CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A and Course B. These question papers from 2016 to 2022 will help the candidates in understanding the structure and types of questions asked over years in the board exams.

CBSE Hindi Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: In this article, we are providing the CBSE past years' board exam question papers for Class 10 Hindi Course A and Course B. We have compiled these question papers and their solutions so that students do not have to waste their time looking around for these.

One mistake that students make often is taking language papers such as English, Hindi and Sanskrit, etc for granted. They assume that since it's a language that they speak and write in, they can easily score well. Although it is true that students can easily score well, it is certainly not quite possible without proper practice and guidance.

Thus candidates in CBSE Class 10 should not take either Hindi course A or Hindi course B paper lightly.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions

Links to access CBSE Class 10 Hindi Previous Years' Question Papers are given below:

What is the importance of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Previous Year Question Paper?

CBSE board offers Hindi to Class 10 students in the form of Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B.

While Hindi Course A includes a deep analysis of the Hindi literature - both prose and poetry and creative writing, Hindi Course B paper mainly aims to develop in its students (who use Hindi as a second language) a basic knowledge of the Hindi language through questions based on the prose and poetry of Hindi literature.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Board Exam Question Paper format for 2022-23:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2022-23 will consist of 17 questions divided into two sections A and B:

Section A will have 10 questions.

Section B will have 7 questions.

Visit CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Paper Pattern and Sample Paper for Board Exam 2022-23 to check it in detail.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Board Exam Question Paper format for 2022-23:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper 2022-23 will be divided into two sections A and B. It will consist of a total of 18 questions.

Section A will have 10 questions.

Section B will have 8 questions.

Check the detailed pattern in CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Paper Pattern and Sample Paper for Board Exam 2022-23

As you can see above, there are quite a few complex structures that the students need to be clear with in order to not get confused when they get the actual question paper in their board examination.

Thus, these question papers will help the students to get themselves familiar with the question paper pattern.

Why should I solve the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Previous Year Question Papers?

Because practise is the only key to success in CBSE Class Hindi board examination.

Although Hindi could be a language that the students are familiar with either as a mother tongue or a second language, it is a different thing to write in it. Being familiar and confident with the nuances of the language, the grammar and the literature is different and it needs practise.

Thus it is important for the students to practise solving these past year papers to get used to the time limit and writing the complete answers.

All the best!