CBSE Answer Key Class 10th Hindi A Term 1: CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

CBSE: Check CBSE Answer Key for Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Question paper of CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Exam 2021-22 is also available here. CBSE answer key is shared by the experts. With the help of this answer key, you can check correct answers to all questions given in the term 1 paper and verify your own answers. We also collected reactions of students who wrote CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam today. You can check the students’ feedback and experts review for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Term 1 Exam 2021-22 along with the Question Paper from the links given below.

⇒ CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Question Paper 2021-22 (PDF)

⇒ CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Question Paper Analysis, Reviews & Updates

Check the answers for CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Paper below:

Answer 1: (c)

Answer 2: (a)

Answer 3: (b)

Answer 4:

Answer 5:

Answer 6:

Answer 7:

Answer 8:

Answer 9:

Answer 10:

Answer 11:

Answer 12:

Answer 13:

Answer 14:

Answer 15:

Answer 16:

Answer 17:

Answer 18

Answer 19:

Answer 20:

Answer 21: (a)

Answer 22: (c)

Answer 23: (b)

Answer 24: (d)

Answer 25: (c)

Answer 26: (b)

Answer 27: (b)

Answer 28: (c)

Answer 29: (d)

Answer 30: (a)

Answer 31: (c)

Answer32: (b)

Answer 33: (c)

Answer 34: (a)

Answer 35: (a)

Answer 36: (c)

Answer 37: (b)

Answer 38: (b)

Answer 39: (d)

Answer 40: (a)

Disclaimer: This CBSE 10th Hindi (Course A) answer key is for reference purposes and is not the official one. It is expected that the Official CBSE Class 10 Hindi answer key will be released by the board after the declaration of result.

