CBSE Class 10 Answer Key 2021-22 (Out): Term 1 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) - Check Your Answers Now!

CBSE 10th Science Answer Key: CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Class 10 Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) question paper is available here along with other latest CBSE updates. The PDF of the CBSE Class 10th Science question paper (Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22) has been provided by Jagran Josh along with the review & feedback of students. One can access paper and reviews from the links given below.

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam Analysis (by Experts) & Students’ Feedback

Disclaimer: CBSE Class 10 Science answer key available here is for reference purposes and is not final. It is expected that the Official CBSE Class 10 Science answer key will be published by the board after the declaration of the result.

Precautions have been taken while compiling the answers of this paper. However, there might be some questions & answers with some issues (for example: where more than one option is correct, no option is correct, etc.). Students are advised to discuss with their CBSE school teachers regarding the same before reaching a final conclusion.

1. A student took Sodium Sulphate solution in a test tube and added Barium Chloride solution to it. He observed that an insoluble substance has formed. The colour and molecular formula of the insoluble substance is

(a) Grey, Ba2SO4

(b) Yellow, Ba(SO4)2,

(c) White, BaSO4

(d) Pink, BaSO4,

Answer: (c) White, BaSO4

2. Which of the following oxide(s) is/are soluble in water to form alkalis?

(i) Na2O (ii) SO2 (iii) K2O (iv) NO2

(a) (i) and (iii)

(b) (i) only

(c) (ii) and (iv)

(d) (iii) only

Answer: (a)

3. Study the diagram given below and identify the gas formed in the reaction.

(a) Carbon di-oxide which extinguishes the burning candle.

(b) Oxygen due to which the candle burns more brightly.

(c) Sulphur dioxide which produces a suffocating smell.

(d) Hydrogen which while burning produces a popping sound.

Answer: (d)

4. Sodium reacts with water to form sodium hydroxide and hydrogen gas. The balanced equation which represents the above reaction is

(a) Na(s) + 2H20(l) → 2NaOH(aq) + 2H2(g)

(b) 2Na(s) + 2H2O(l) → 2NaOH(aq) +H2(g)

(c) 2Na(s) + 2H20(l) → NaOH(aq) + 2H2(g)

(d) 2Na(s) + H20(l) - 2NaOH(aq) + 2H2(g)

Answer: (b)

5. Which of the options in the given table are correct?

Option | Natural Source | Acid Present

(i) Orange | Oxalic acid

(ii) Sour milk | Lactic acid

(iii) Ant sting | Methanoic acid

(iv) Tamarind | Acetic acid

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (i) and (iv)

(c) (ii) and (iii)

(d) (ii) and (iv)

Answer: (c)

6. C6H12O6 (aq) + 602(aq) →6CO2(aq) + 6H2O

The above reaction is a/an

(a) displacement reaction

(b) endothermic reaction

(c) exothermic reaction

(d) neutralisation reaction

Answer: (c)

7. Which of the following statements about the reaction given below are correct?

MnO2 + 4HCI → MnCl2 +2H20 + Cl2

(i) HCl is oxidized to Cl2

(ii) MnO2 is reduced to MnCl2

(iii) MnCl2 acts as an oxidizing agent

(iv) HCl acts as an oxidizing agent

(a) (i), (iii) and (iv)

(b) (i), (ii) and (iii)

(c) (i) and (ii) only

(d) (iii) and (iv) only

Answer: 7. (c)

8. Select from the following the statement which is true for bases.

(a) Bases are bitter and turn blue litmus red.

(b) Bases have a pH less than 7

(c) Bases are sour and change from red litmus to blue.

(d) Bases turn pink when a drop of phenolphthalein is added to them.

Answer: (c) Bases are sour and change from red litmus to blue.

9. Study the following table and choose the correct option:

Salt - Parent Acid - Parent Base - Nature of Salt

(a) Soidum Chloride - HCI - NaOH - Basic

(b) Sodium Carbonate - H2CO3 - NaOH - Neutral

(c) Sodium Sulphate - H2SO4 - NaOH - Acidic

(d) Sodium Acetate - CH3COOH - NaOH - Basic

Answer: (d) Sodium Acetate - CH3COOH - NaOH - Basic

10. It is important to balance the chemical equations to satisfy the law of conservation of mass. Which of the following statements of the law is incorrect?

(a) The total mass of the elements present in the reactants is equal to the total mass of the elements present in the products.

(b) The number of atoms of each element remains the same, before and

after a chemical reaction.

(c) The chemical composition of the reactants is the same before and after the reaction

(d) Mass can neither be created nor can it be destroyed in a chemical

Reaction.

Answer 10: (a) The total mass of the elements present in the reactants is equal to the total mass of the elements present in the products.

11. Consider the following statements in connection with the functions of the blood vessels marked A and B in the diagram of a human heart as shown.



(i) Blood vessel A - It carries Carbon dioxide rich blood to the lungs.

(ii) Blood vessel B - It carries Oxygen rich blood from the lungs.

(iii) Blood Vessel B - Left atrium relaxes as it receives blood from this blood vessel

(iv) Blood Vessel A - Right atrium has thick muscular wall as it has to pump blood to this blood vessel.

The Correct Statements are

(a) (i) and (ii) only

(b) (ii) and (iii) only

(c) (ii), (iii) and (iv)

(d) (i), (ii) and (iii)

Answer: (a)

12. In Living organisms During respiration which of the following Products are not formed if oxygen is not available?

(a) Carbon dioxide + Water

(b) Carbon dioxide + Alcohol

(c) Lactic acid + Alcohol

(d) Carbon dioxide + Lactic Acid

Answer: (b) Carbon dioxide + Alcohol

13. The Correct Statements with reference to single called organisms are

(i) Complex substances are not broken down in to simpler substances.

(ii) Simple diffusion is sufficient to meet the requirement of exchange of gases.

(iii) Specialized tissues perform different functions in the organism.

(iv) Entire surface of the organism is in contact with the environment for taking in food.

(a) (i) and (iii)

(b) (ii) and (iii)

(c) (ii) and (iv)

(d) (i) and (iv)

This is developing story, more questions and answers will be available here shortly.