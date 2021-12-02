CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Term 1 Exam Analysis: Difficult paper with twisted questions; Check Expert Review and Student Feedback

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Science question paper review and student reactions are here. Students found the paper difficult with twisted questions, experts rate it as moderately difficult. Check complete exam analysis here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has successfully conducted the Class 10th Science Term 1 Examination today. This was the second major paper in class 10 after Social Science. We bring here the final review and analysis of the Class 10 Science Paper for you. Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam today also shared their feedback. So, check here the reactions of students and expert review of the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021-2022 (Term 1).

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Paper had 60 multiple choice type questions (MCQs). Students were required to attempt 50 questions. MCQs of different formats like questions based on diagrams, graphs, case study, assertion reason and competency were there in the paper.

Lets’ check how students reacted on the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2021-22 (Term 1).

Students’ Feedback:

Most students called the paper difficult as they found most of the questions complex and twisted.

Questions including chemical reactions troubled some students.

“Questions based on case study were very easy.” said the students.

90 minutes was a sufficient time to solve the paper.

Question paper format was the same as of CBSE sample paper.

On an average, students are expecting 35 marks in the Science paper.

Experts Review of CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Question Paper 2021-22 (Term 1)

Experts call the Science paper average. Questions in the paper were entirely from the syllabus. The reason for teachers and experts calling it an average/modertae paper is that some of the questions were asked indirectly which could have confused the students. However, one with in-depth knowledge of the concepts and those who had grasped the NCERT thoroughly would have answered all the questions easily.

Jagran Josh, exclusively, presents the CBSE Answer Key of the Class 10 Science Term 1 Question Paper. Students can refer to this answer key prepared by the subject experts to cross check their answers and get an idea of the expected marks in their Science Exam 2021-22.

Given below are the links to access the Science question paper and marking scheme:

