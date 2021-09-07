CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-2022: Check Paper Pattern, Level of Questions and Important Updates

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2021-2022 for Term 1 is available here along with the CBSE Marking Scheme. Both the sample paper and marking scheme are important to know question paper format that will help in effective preparation for the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2021-2022 (Term 1) can be downloaded from this article along with the CBSE Marking Scheme. This CBSE Sample Paper has a total of 60 questions out of which students are required to attempt 50 questions. The paper will be of total 40 marks. Students should not confuse themselves with the symmetry of the number of questions and their weightage.

➤ Each question in the sample paper carries 0.80 marks.

➤ If the total marks scored by a student is in fraction, then the same will be rounded off to the next higher numerical number. For example, if a student gets 26.4 marks then his/her total marks will be rounded off to 27.

Check the complete details of the type and number of questions by going through the complete sample paper.

CBSE Class 10 Science (086) Sample Paper Term 1 (2021-2022):

Time Allowed: 90 minutes

Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains three sections.

2. Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is no negative marking.

Section – A consists of 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions from this section.

The first attempted 20 questions would be evaluated.

1. Reema took 5ml of Lead Nitrate solution in a beaker and added approximately 4ml of Potassium Iodide solution to it. What would she observe?

A. The solution turned red.

B. Yellow precipitate was formed.

C. White precipitate was formed.

D. The reaction mixture became hot.

2. Identify gas A in the following experiment

A. Nitrogen

B. Hydrogen

C. Oxygen

D. Carbon dioxide

3.

Which of the following two combinations are correct?

Metal Gas Evolved (i) Copper Yes (ii) Iron Yes (iii) Magnesium No (iv) Zinc Yes

A. i and iii

B. i and iv

C. ii and iii

D. ii and iv

4. Which of the following correctly represents a balanced chemical equation?

A. Fe(s) + 4H 2 O(g) → Fe 3 O 4 (s) + 4H 2 (g)

B. 3Fe(s) + 4H 2 O(g) → Fe 3 O 4 (s) + 4H 2 (g)

C. 3Fe(s) + H 2 O(g) → Fe 3 O 4 (s) + H 2 (g)

D. 3Fe(s) + 4H 2 O(g) → Fe 3 O 4 (s) + H 2 (g)

5. The graph given below depicts a neutralization reaction (acid + alkali → salt + water). The pH of a solution changes as we add excess of acid to an alkali.

Which letter denotes the area of the graph where both acid and salt are present?

A. A

B. B

C. C

D. D

6. In the reaction of iron with copper sulphate solution: CuSO 4 + Fe → Cu + FeSO 4

Which option in the given table correctly represents the substance oxidised and the reducing agent?

7. The chemical reaction between copper and oxygen can be categorized as:

A. Displacement reaction

B. Decomposition reaction

C. Combination reaction

D. Double displacement reaction

8. Which of the given options correctly represents the Parent acid and base of Calcium Carbonate?

9. How will you protect yourself from the heat generated while diluting a concentrated acid?

A. By adding acid to water with constant stirring.

B. By adding water to acid with constant stirring.

C. By adding water to acid followed by base.

D. By adding base to acid with constant stirring.

10. Why is it important to balance a skeletal chemical equation?

A. To verify law of conservation of energy.

B. To verify the law of constant proportion.

C. To verify the law of conservation of mass.

D. To verify the l0aw of conservation of momentum.

