CBSE Science Class 10 Term 1 2021: Check Important Questions for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Science paper tomorrow, December 2. The Science question paper of class 10 will have total 60 MCQs out of which students will be required to attempt 50 questions considering the internal choices provided in the paper. To do well in the Science paper, it is quite essential that students practice a variety of MCQs. At this moment when only one day is left for the exam, it would be great if students get to have one resource that can offer them various important questions for revision. To ease the process, we have collated MCQs of different types for Class 10 Science. These questions have been prepared by the subject experts, experienced teachers or CBSE experts. Students would find these questions very helpful for the revision of important concepts and be familiar with the new format of questions.

Practice is the key to success and a smart practice is something that can take you the long way. So, if you want to get an edge over others then the set of important questions provided above is the boon for you. Therefore, go through all the questions to boost up your preparation and score high in your Science paper. Answers to all questions are provided with them for your reference.

In addition to these questions, students should also go across the MCQs given in the NCERT Science Book for Class 10 and the NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 10 Science. These questions are also very important as CBSE always gives special consideration to the NCERT study material while preparing the board exam question papers. Check the following link to access NCERT questions and answers (chapter-wise) for Class 10 Science:

