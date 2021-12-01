Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Science Class 10 Term 1 2021: Check Important Questions for Last Minute Revision

Important Class 10 Science Questions include important concept based MCQs, questions on case study and assertion-reason based questions. All the MCQs are provided with answers.

Created On: Dec 1, 2021 16:16 IST
CBSE Class 10 Science Important Questions for Term 1 Exam
CBSE Class 10 Science Important Questions for Term 1 Exam

CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Science paper tomorrow, December 2. The Science question paper of class 10 will have total 60 MCQs out of which students will be required to attempt 50 questions considering the internal choices provided in the paper. To do well in the Science paper, it is quite essential that students practice a variety of MCQs. At this moment when only one day is left for the exam, it would be great if students get to have one resource that can offer them various important questions for revision. To ease the process, we have collated MCQs of different types for Class 10 Science. These questions have been prepared by the subject experts, experienced teachers or CBSE experts. Students would find these questions very helpful for the revision of important concepts and be familiar with the new format of questions.

Links to important questions are mentioned below:

Important Concept-based MCQs for Class 10 Science (Chapter-wise)

Important Case Study MCQs for Class 10 Science (By CBSE Board)

Important Sample Questions for Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam (By CBSE Board)

Important Assertion Reason Questions for Class 10 Science (Chapter-wise)

 Practice is the key to success and a smart practice is something that can take you the long way. So, if you want to get an edge over others then the set of important questions provided above is the boon for you. Therefore, go through all the questions to boost up your preparation and score high in your Science paper. Answers to all questions are provided with them for your reference.

In addition to these questions, students should also go across the MCQs given in the NCERT Science Book for Class 10 and the NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 10 Science. These questions are also very important as CBSE always gives special consideration to the NCERT study material while preparing the board exam question papers. Check the following link to access NCERT questions and answers (chapter-wise) for Class 10 Science:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Science

To get more of such useful study material and important exam preparation resources for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam 2021-22, check the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Most Important Resources for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.