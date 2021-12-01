CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Science Exam 2021-22: Follow these Simple Tips to Write the Perfect Paper Tomorrow

Check here the most effective and exclusive tips for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam 2021-22. Follow the best exam writing tips by experts to score full marks in the Science paper.

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Paper 2021-22 will be held tomorrow all across the country. The exam will be conducted from 11:30 AM to 01:30 PM. To help students write their paper accurately and smoothly, we have collated some expert tips. These exam writing tips are a perfect guide to use the 90 minutes of paper judiciously and attempt all questions correctly.

CBSE Class 10 theory Science paper will be of 40 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections with MCQ type questions in all sections.

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme

Check the following tips to attempt all questions precisely:

Go through the paper carefully during the 20 minutes reading time. Read all the questions and options before you start writing your paper.

Look for the questions you know very well and answer them first.

Since there is no negative marking for the wrong answers, attempt all questions as required.

Be careful of the choices and choose the one which your are more confident about.

Attempt only the required number of questions as only the first 20 or 10 (as specified) in each section will be considered during evaluation. In case of any confusion, ask the examiner immediately.

In case study questions, the given paragraph is generally centred around a particular concept involved in Class 10 Science Syllabus. Try to identify that concept and then answer the questions accordingly.

Do not panic on seeing questions of different formats. Be these case-based questions, assertion & reason based or competency based questions, all have a hidden concept that you need to understand.

In the diagram based questions, observe the labeling and elements visible in diagram before choosing right option.

In case you have confusion about a particular answer, use the elimination formula. Eliminate the options which do not seem to be appropriate at all.

Do not spend too much time on one question.

Mark your responses clearly on OMR sheet.

At last, revise the answers .

Students preparing for CBSE 10th Science Term 1 Exam must follow these important tips and tricks to score full marks in the paper.