CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live! Class 10 Maths Paper To Be Held Today: Analyais, Answer Key, Latest Updates Here

CBSE Class 10 Maths MCQ-based paper is going to be held today from 11:30 AM.

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 (Live): The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the Term 1 Exam for Classes 10th and 12th. Today, Class 10 students will write their Maths Paper. Examination for both Standard and Basic papers will be held from 11:30 AM to 01:00 PM. We are presenting here all the live updates on Today’s Class 10 Maths Paper.

Maths paper is amongst the most crucial papers in CBSE Class 10. The CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Paper will have MCQ type questions designed in different formats like questions based on assertion-reason, case study and competency-based questions. The paper will be of 40 marks with 40 questions to be attempted out of the given 50 questions. The question paper will be divided into three sections as follows:

Section A (20 Questions) 16 to be attempted Section B (20 Questions) 16 to be attempted Section C (10 Questions on Case Study) 8 to be attempted

Exam Writing Tips for Class 10 Maths Paper:

Students must chalk out the right plan to write their Maths paper perfectly. Some of the important tips suggested by teachers and Class 10 toppers’ of previous years’ exams are listed below:

Read paper thoroughly in 20 minutes reading time. Read all questions and options.

Be careful with the choices and attempt the one which your are more confident about.

Attempt only the required number of questions in each section.

For calculations and rough work, use the additional sheet provided in the examination hall.

Make sure you attempt 40 questions. Do not leave questions as their is no negative marking.

Stay calm and focused.

Take care of the speed an accuracy.

Revise all answers in last.

Keep visiting this article for all latest updates regarding the today's CBS Class 10 Maths Term 1 Exam 2021.