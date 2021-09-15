CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Exam 2021-2022: Check Paper Pattern, format and Level of Questions with Important Resources

CBSE paper pattern for Class 10 Maths is explained here for the upcoming term-end exam. You will know here the question paper format along with important resources that will help you in effective exam preparations.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is going to conduct its first ever objective type exam from November, 2021. This will be a MCQ-based test that will cover only 50% of the syllabus (prescribed for Term 1 only). Now, students should start their exam preparations aggressively and actively. They should revise their syllabus quickly and start practicing with the different types of Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) as suggested in the new exam pattern.

In this article, we will discuss the examination pattern for CBSE Class 10 Maths (both standard and basic). You will get to know the latest assessment pattern along with paper pattern, type and level of questions and other important examination details for CBSE Class 10 Maths.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Unit-wise Weightage for Term 1 Board Exam

Check below the names and weightage of class 10 Maths units for the term 1 exam. Make sure you don't miss any unit and also pay more attention to the units carrying high weighatge.

Unit Name Marks NUMBER SYSTEMS 6 ALGEBRA 10 COORDINATE GEOMETRY 6 GEOMETRY 6 TRIGONOMETRY 5 MENSURATION 4 STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 3 Total 40

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper in Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022 be for 50 marks. The breakup of marks will be as follows:

Theory Paper 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total Marks 50

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Syllabus for more details on course structure.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Format for Term 1 Exam 2021-2022

The question paper format for both standard and basic Mathematics has been explained below. Check the number of questions and their typology carefully.

➤ The question paper will contain 50 questions divided into three sections A, B and C.

➤ Section A will consist of 20 questions of 1 mark each. Students will be required to attempt any 16 questions.

➤ Section B will consist of 20 questions of 1 mark each. Students will be required to attempt any 16 questions.

➤ Section C will consist of 10 questions based on two Case Studies. Students will be required to attempt any 8 questions.

➤ All questions will carry equal weightage

➤ There will be no negative marking.

This paper pattern is entirely based on the latest CBSE Class 10 Maths MCQ Based Sample Paper. The board will follow the same pattern for the upcoming term 1 exam.

Note: The CBSE paper pattern for Class 10 Maths Basic and Standard papers will remain the same with the only difference being in the difficulty level of the questions in both papers. Where the CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Paper will have questions of standard level on the other side the CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Paper will contain easier questions.

You can have an idea of the level of questions by going through the latest CBSE sample papers. Check the papers from the following links:

Internal Assessment for CBSE Class 10 Maths

Do not ignore the internal assessment part as it will fetch you a total of 10 marks. The components of internal assessment will include:

➤ Periodic Test - 3

➤ Multiple Assessments - 2

➤ Portfolio - 2

➤ Student Enrichment Activities-practical work - 3

Knowing the complete exam pattern and then prepare with the help of reliable resources is the most effective way to get outstanding marks in exams.

■ Read the NCERT Class 10 Maths Book thoroughly as every line of the book is important from the examination point of view.

■ NCERT Class 10 Maths Exemplar contains many tricky MCQ type questions that are important for the term 1 exam. So, practice all questions thoroughly to give an edge to your exam preparations. Take help of NCERT Class 10 Maths Exemplar Solutions to know correct answers.

■ CBSE has published the question bank based on case study for all chapters of Class 10 Maths. Do not miss to practice all these questions as these questions are very important for the upcoming term 1 exam.

■ Subject experts at Jagran Josh have also prepared chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths. These questions are based on important concepts. Solve these questions to revise all important concepts and increase your chances of scoring high in exam.

Though the term-wise board exam is going to be a new challenge for the class 10 students where they have to appear for the board exam twice a year, they can take the benefit of this assessment scheme (based on 50-50 percent syllabus in each term) to rise their overall score in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-2022. So, revise thoroughly and practice well to get the desired marks in the exam.

