CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022: Check Format and Level of Questions

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022: Download from here the new CBSE Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Term 1 Board Exam that will be held in November-December 2021. The CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper is important to know the format and level of questions for the term 1 exam. The CBSE Marking Scheme will help you know the correct answers for all questions given in the sample paper.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) Sample Paper for Term 1:

Time Allowed: 90 minutes

Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions:

1. The question paper contains three parts A, B and C.

2. Section A consists of 20 questions of 1 mark each. Attempt any 16 questions.

3. Section B consists of 20 questions of 1 mark each. Attempt any 16 questions.

4. Section C consists of 10 questions based on two Case Studies. Attempt any 8 questions.

5. There is no negative marking.

SECTION A

Section A consists of 20 questions. Any 16 questions are to be attempted

1. A box contains cards numbered 6 to 50. A card is drawn at random from the box. The probability that the drawn card has a number which is a perfect square like 4,9….is

(a) 1/45

(b) 2/15

(c) 4/45

(d) 1/9

2. In a circle of diameter 42cm ,if an arc subtends an angle of 60 ˚ at the centre where ∏=22/7,then the length of the arc is

(a) 22/7 cm

(b) 11cm

(c) 22 cm

(d) 44 cm

3. If sinƟ = x and secƟ = y , then tanƟ is

(a) xy

(b) x/y

(c) y/x

(d) 1/xy

4. The pair of linear equations y = 0 and y = -5 has

(a) One solution

(b) Two solutions

(c) Infinitely many solutions

(d) No solution

5. A fair die is thrown once. The probability of even composite number is

(a) 0

(b) 1/3

(c) 3/4

(d) 1

6. 8 chairs and 5 tables cost Rs.10500, while 5 chairs and 3 tables cost Rs.6450. The cost of each chair will be

(a) Rs. 750

(b) Rs.600

(c) Rs. 850

(d) Rs. 900

7. If cosƟ+cos2Ɵ =1, the value of sin2Ɵ+sin4Ɵ is

(a) -1

(b) 0

(c) 1

(d) 2

8. The decimal representation of 23/(23 × 52) will be

(a) Terminating

(b) Non-terminating

(c) Non-terminating and repeating

(d) Non-terminating and non-repeating

9. The LCM of 23X32 and 22X33 is

(a) 2 3

(b) 3 3

(c) 2 3X33

(d) 2 2X32 1

10. The HCF of two numbers is 18 and their product is 12960. Their LCM will be

(a) 420

(b) 600

(c) 720

(d) 800

11. In the given figure, DE II BC. Which of the following is true?

12. The co-ordinates of the point P dividing the line segment joining the points A (1,3) and B (4,6) internally in the ratio 2:1 are

(a) (2,4)

(b) (4,6)

(c) (4,2)

(d) (3,5)

13. The prime factorisation of 3825 is

(a) 3x52 x21

(b) 32 x52 x35

(c) 32 x52 x17

(d) 32 x25x17

14. In the figure given below, AD=4cm,BD=3cm and CB=12 cm, then cotƟ equals

(a) 3/4

(b) 5/12

(c) 4/3

(d) 12/5

15. If ABCD is a rectangle , find the values of x and y

(a) X=10,y=2

(b) X=12,y=8

(c) X=2,y=10

(d) X=20,y=0

16. In an isosceles triangle ABC, if AC=BC and AB2=2AC2, then the measure of angle C will be

(a) 30˚

(b) 45˚

(c) 60˚

(d) 90˚

17. If -1 is a zero of the polynomial p(x) = x2 -7x - 8 , then the other zero is

(a) -8

(b) -7

(c) 1

(d) 8

18. In a throw of a pair of dice, the probability of the same number on each die is

(a) 1/6

(b) 1/3

(c) 1/2

(d) 5/6

19. The mid-point of (3p,4) and (-2,2q) is (2,6) . Find the value of p+q

(a) 5

(b) 6

(c) 7

(d) 8

20. The decimal expansion of 147/120 will terminate after how many places of decimals?

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) 4

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

