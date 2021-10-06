CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Exam 2021: Check Important Tips and Resources for High Scores in MCQ Based Paper

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Exam 2021-22 will be held in November-December 2021. This will be an MCQ based Exam. Students need to revise all important concepts thoroughly as questions can be asked from any key concept of Class 10 Maths. In this article, we will discuss important tips and resources for preparation of CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam and score high marks.

Know the Latest Syllabus and Prepare aSchedule

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Exam will be based on 50% syllabus. Students should thoroughly check their revised syllabus to know which chapters will be included in Term 1 and what is the weightage assigned to each chapter. It is obvious to spend more time on the chapters carrying more weightgae. In order to release exam stress, it is mandatory to spend minimum 3-4 hours daily on self study to revise Mathematics syllabus. The term 1 syllabus of class 10 maths can be checked from the following link:

Know the Paper Pattern and PracticeQuestions Accordingly

The CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 exam will be an objective type exam that will have different types of MCQs like case-based and assertion-reasoning type. The maths paper will have 50 questions out of which 40 questions will have to be attempted. Each question will be of 1 mark. CBSE exam pattern for both Standard and Basic Maths papers will remain the same with only difference being in the difficulty level of the questions. We have explained the pattern of examination for Class 10 Maths in detail that can be checked from the following link:

Revise Each and Every Line of the NCERT Book

NCERT Class 10 Maths Book is the base book for CBSE Boards exam. The entire paper will be prepared according to the latest NCERT Book. Therefore, students must prepare the NCERT content in-depth. To attempt the MCQ-based paper nicely, one must study NCERT line by line solve all shorts answer type questions and MCQs to ace the objective type exam. The latest NCERT Book and Solutions can be accessed from the following links:

Practice MCQs from NCERT Exemplar

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Paper will have questions of varied difficulty level. To prepare some complex and tricky questions, NCERT Exemplar is the best source. There are many MCQ type questions in the Maths NCERT Exemplar book that are often asked in the CBSE exams. We have devised solutions for all the exemplar questions with easy explanations. These solutions are best to understand the concepts and make effortless preparations for the exam. Check the NCERT Exemplar Solutions from the following link:

Practice Case-Based Questions Published by CBSE

CBSE published case-based questions for Class 10 Maths to help students understand the new format of questions. Chapter-wise questions are provided by the board with answers. These questions by the CBSE experts are not only helpful to be familiar with the format of questions but also to practice important questions for the term 1 exam. All the CBSE Questions and Answers can be checked from the link mentioned below:

Also, Check Important Formulas for CBSE Class 10 Maths (All Chapters)

Check MCQs by Jagran Josh for Intensive Practice

Objective-type papers are generally more difficult than subjective exams since there is no mid-way in the objective type paper like in the subjective type paper. In the MCQ exam, your answer is either correct or incorrect. Therefore, you need to practice with a number of MCQs based on various concepts. Each concepts explained in the NCERT Book should be at your fingertips if you really want to score high in your first every MCQ exam. We have prepared several MCQs for all chapters of Class 10 Maths. All the questions are based on important Maths concepts. Solve all the questions for quick revision and to obtain the desired marks in the exam. Check the Maths chapter-wise questions from the following link:

Also, Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions for Board Exam

Check Previous Years’ Papers for Important MCQs and Short Questions

CBSE Class 10 Maths Previous Years’ Question Papers form a very good resource to practice important objective type questions. In past exams papers, objective type questions were asked in different formats like MCQs, very short answer type or one mark questions. Students must practice all these questions to revise important concepts that is the only way to attempt MCQs correctly. Go to the following link to get previous years questions papers with solutions:

With help of all these reliable sources, you can easily prepare for the upcoming exam releasing all the anxiety and increasing your confidence to achieve the best results. So, practice hard without wasting any time to become meritorious in your CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Exam 2021-22.