CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Revised Syllabus for First Term of Academic Session 2021-2022 is available here for download in PDF. CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 and Term 2 Exams will be conducted according to this new rationalised syllabus only.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised syllabus for Class 10th. This new rationalised syllabus will be used for the term-wise assessment of students in the current academic session. With this article, you may download the revised CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Maths for Term 1 of the 2021-2022 session. Start your preparations for the Term 1 Exam according to the course content and guidelines mentioned in this revised CBSE Syllabus only.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Revised/Rationalised Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1:

COURSE STRUCTURE for CLASS –X (2021-22): FIRST TERM One Paper - 90 Minutes No. Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 6 II ALGEBRA 10 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 6 IV GEOMETRY 6 V TRIGONOMETRY 5 VI MENSURATION 4 VII STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 3 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

Internal Assessment (IA):

Components of IA Marks Total Marks Periodic Test 3 10 marks for the term Multiple Assessments 2 Portfolio 2 Student Enrichment Activities-practical work 3

UNIT-NUMBER SYSTEMS

1.REAL NUMBER

Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic - statements after reviewing work done earlier and after illustrating and motivating through examples. Decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals.

UNIT-ALGEBRA

2.POLYNOMIALS

Zeroes of a polynomial. Relationship between zeroes and coefficients of quadratic polynomials only.

3.PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

Pair of linear equations in two variables and graphical method of their solution, consistency/inconsistency. Algebraic conditions for number of solutions. Solution of a pair of linear equations in two variables algebraically - by substitution and by elimination. Simple situational problems. Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations.

UNIT-COORDINATE GEOMETRY

4.COORDINATE GEOMETRY

LINES (In two-dimensions)

Review: Concepts of coordinate geometry, graphs of linear equations. Distance formula. Section formula (internal division)

UNIT-GEOMETRY

5.TRIANGLES

Definitions, examples, counter examples of similar triangles.

1. (Prove) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio.

2. (Motivate) If a line divides two sides of a triangle in the same ratio, the line is parallel to the third side.

3. (Motivate) If in two triangles, the corresponding angles are equal, their corresponding sides are proportional and the triangles are similar.

4. (Motivate) If the corresponding sides of two triangles are proportional, their corresponding angles are equal and the two triangles are similar.

5. (Motivate) If one angle of a triangle is equal to one angle of another triangle and the sides including these angles are proportional, the two triangles are similar.

6. (Motivate) If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other.

7. (Motivate) The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides.

8. (Prove) In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides.

9. (Motivate) In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angle opposite to the first side is a right angle.

UNIT- TRIGONOMETRY

6.INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY

Trigonometric ratios of an acute angle of a right-angled triangle. Proof of their existence (well defined). Values of the trigonometric ratios of 300 , 450 and 600 . Relationships between the ratios.

TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES

Proof and applications of the identity sin2A + cos2A = 1. Only simple identities to be given

UNIT-MENSURATION

7.AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES

Motivate the area of a circle; area of sectors and segments of a circle. Problems based on areas and perimeter / circumference of the above said plane figures. (In calculating area of segment of a circle, problems should be restricted to central angle of 60° and 90° only. Plane figures involving triangles, simple quadrilaterals and circle should be taken.)

UNIT- STATISTICS & PROBABILITY

8.PROBABILITY

Classical definition of probability. Simple problems on finding the probability of an event.

PRESCRIBED BOOKS

1.Mathematics - Textbook for class X - NCERT Publication

2.Guidelines for Mathematics Laboratory in Schools, class X - CBSE Publication

3.Laboratory Manual - Mathematics, secondary stage - NCERT Publication

4.Mathematics exemplar problems for class X, NCERT publication.

You may also download the full syllabus in PDF from the link mentioned below: