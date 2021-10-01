CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 (with Answers and Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper for the Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 is provided here along with CBSE Marking Scheme or Answer Key for the paper. Download these important resources to prepare well for the exam.

CBSE Sample Papers 2021-2022: Download the CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper for Class 10 Hindi Course B from here in PDF format. The Hindi B sample paper is provided along with the marking scheme cum answer key. Both the sample paper and marking scheme are very important as they will guide you in preparing for the exam in the right way. By going through the sample paper, you can easily understand the expected format of the paper for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22. You can also get a idea about the level of the questions that can be asked in the exam paper. On the other hand, the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Marking Scheme you can know the answers to all questions given in the paper.

Structure of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Sample Question Paper 2021 is as follows:

This sample paper has total 9 questions and each questions has some sub-questions. The paper is divided into three sections; A, B and C. Section A has 2 questions with 20 sub-questions. Any 10 sub-questions need to be attempted. Section B has 4 questions with 21 sub-questions. Any 16 questions need to be attempted. Section C has 3 questions with 14 sub-questions. All questions are compulsory. Time allowed - 1 Hour 30 Minutes Maximum Marks - 40 Marks

Get below the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22

Download the full sample paper and the marking scheme from the links mentioned below:

While preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Exam, your first step should be revising your Hindi B syllabus. Check the term 1 syllabus of Class 10 Hindi B and make it sure that you do not leave any topic unprepared. The paper in the MCQ-based Term 1 Exam will be entirely based on the new and term-wise CBSE syllabus. Check the new syllabus for class 10 Hindi B term 1 from the following link:

