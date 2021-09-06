Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1. This syllabus helps to know the course curriculum for the Hindi Course B subject along with the weightage of different sections for the term-end exam.

Get the CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1. The board released the revised and reduced syllabus for the current academic session on 24th July 2021. The term-wise syllabus was released to provide the students with a course curriculum separately for term 1 and term 2. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Term 1 Syllabus will help you know the chapter-wise and topic-wise list that needs to be covered in the first term. Moreover, this syllabus also mentions the weightage that different sections carry for the term 1 exam. Go through the syllabus and analyse it to prepare your study plan accordingly. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here for download in PDF.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022:

This syllabus can also be downloaded from the following link:

The CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-2022 will be a MCQ based test. The Class 10 Hindi B Paper (Term 1) will include MCQs based on unseen passages, direct MCQs and extract based MCQs. Students can check the paper pattern in detail from the new CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper 2021-2022 (Term 1) that can be downloaded from the following link:

CBSE Class Hindi B Sample Question Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022

CBSE Revised/Reduced Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1) for all other subjects of class 10 can also be downloaded from the link mentioned below. Students must prepare for their term 1 exam according to the revised syllabus by carefully knowing the chapters and topics prescribed for the first term of the current academic session. Go to the following link to get the subject-wise syllabus:

CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

We have also collated the latest NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions for all subjects of Class 10 that will be helpful for covering the term-wise course curriculum effectively in an organised manner. The subject-wise books and solutions can be downloaded from the links mentioned below:

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Best & Complete Study Material for 2021-2022