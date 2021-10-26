CBSE Class 10 Urdu Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 (for Courses A & B): Download with Answer Key

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers of Urdu A and Urdu B for the upcoming Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 are provided here along with respective answer keys (marking schemes). These sample papers are the best resources for making exam preparations in the most effective way.

CBSE Sample Papers of Class 10 Urdu Elective (Course A) and Urdu Core (Course B) are provided here. The CBSE Sample Paper is very useful for understanding the question paper format. Students can know the type and number of questions so that they can prepare similar content for the upcoming board exam. The marking schemes cum answer keys of the Class 10 Urdu A and Urdu B sample papers are also provided here. Students can easily download these important resources and use them judiciously for their exam preparations.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Elective (Course A 003) Sample Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021-22:

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

1. The question Paper contains 3 Sections

2. Section A contains 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

3. Section B contains 13 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

4. Section C contains 25 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

5. There is no negative marking.

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Term 1 Sample Paper Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Core (Course B 303) Sample Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021-22:

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

1. Question number 1 to 50 consists of 50 MCQs of 1 mark each.

2. Section A contains 2 comprehensions, each having 6 questions of which student has to attempt any 5.

3. Section B contains 13 questions. Students have to answer any 10 of them.

4. Section C contains 25 questions. Students have to answer any 20 of them.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is no negative marking.

Download the full sample paper from the link mentioned below: