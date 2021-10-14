CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22: Download with Answer Key

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 with Answer Key and Marking Scheme is available here. Check this latest sample paper for question paper format and level of questions for the upcoming CBSE Term 1 Exam.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 and its Answer Key (Marking Scheme) are provided here for download. The CBSE Sample Paper and CBSE Marking Scheme are very important for exam preparation. Students get to know the question paper format that helps them prepare similar questions so that they do not get confused at the time of examination. Question papers in CBSE Board Exam are generally set in a similar format as that of the latest CBSE sample papers. Therefore, all class 10 students having Punjabi as a subject must go through the new MCQ-based CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper to make their exam preparations in the right manner. CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Marking Scheme of Term 1 Sample Paper will help you know the correct answers to all questions given in the paper along with the marks assigned to them.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi (004) Sample Question Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021-22:

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

1. There are total 50 questions in the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Term 1 Sample Paper.

2. All questions are compulsory. However, internal choices are provided in all parts of paper.

3. The Question Paper is divided into three parts:

Part A – Reading Skill

Part B – Grammar

Part C – Textbooks based questions

4. Part A will have 18 questions (based on unseen passages) out of which 15 questions need to be attempted.

5. Part B will have 13 questions (based on grammar) out of which 10 questions need to be attempted.

6. Part C will have 19 questions out of which 15 questions need to be attempted.

7. All questions carry equal marks.

8. Answers have to be carefully marked on OMR sheet.

