List of Countries with Most IMF Loans: Check the Name and Amount

Top 10 Countries With The Highest IMF Debt: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was founded in 1944, aids nations' economic development by offering financial support and policy recommendations that improve stability, productivity, and employment prospects. As of May 2025, a number of nations owed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) significant sums of money. This debt can be seen as an indication of their continued economic difficulties and dependence on foreign aid. Argentina tops this list with an estimated $40.9 billion in outstanding debt, followed by Ukraine with an estimated $14.6 billion. Another notable figure is Pakistan, which just received a $1 billion payment from the IMF as part of its continuous attempts to stabilize its economy. List of Countries with Most Loans from IMF

The IMF provides loans to nations in order to resolve economic crises, stabilize their currencies, carry out structural changes, and ease balance of payments issues. Rank Country Loan as of August 2025 (In dollars) 1. Argentina $41.7 billion 2. Ukraine $10.6 billion 3. Egypt $7.2 billion 4. Pakistan $6.7 billion 5. Ecuador $6.6 billion 6. Cote d'Ivorie $3.1 billion 7. Kenya $3 billion 8. Bangladesh $2.9 billion 9. Angola $2.7 billion 10. Ghana $2.7 billion ALSO READ: List of Countries Suspending Parcel Shipments to the US and Know Why? Argentina ($40 Billion) The world's largest IMF debt is owed by Argentina. The nation has been dealing with political instability, inflation, and a currency crisis. Throughout the years, it has taken out large loans from the IMF to stabilize its economy and control growing costs.

The amount of Argentina's IMF debt is equal to 5.3% of its GDP. The nation possesses over $40 billion in total. Ukraine ( $10.6 billion) Ukraine's economy has been severely harmed by the protracted conflict with Russia. Ukraine has borrowed billions of dollars from the IMF since 2022 to fund vital services, military expenditures, and reconstruction. Egypt ($7.2 billion) Egypt is dealing with growing living expenses, depreciating currency, and excessive inflation. The nation obtained several IMF loans for reforms and foreign exchange support in order to maintain its economy and safeguard those who are poor. Pakistan ($6.7 billion) The IMF gave Pakistan more than $6 billion amid a dire economic crisis and continued hostilities with the neighbouring countries. The money is intended to stabilize the rupee, lower debt, and guarantee essential imports like food and fuel.