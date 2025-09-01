MH CET Law 2025: Maharashtra CET Released Round 3 Alphabetical Merit list for 3-year LLB Program; Details Here

MH CET Law 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell has shared the Round 3 Alphabetical List for MH CET 3-Year LLB on August 30, 2025. Students who find any mistakes in their details can submit their complaints, make changes in the form, and upload documents by logging in to the MH CET Law 2025 portal from September 1 to September 3, 2025.

After this, the final merit list will be published on September 7, 2025. The seat allotment list will be available on September 9, 2025, on the official website. Students who get a seat must visit their allotted college and confirm admission between September 10 and September 13, 2025.

MH CET Law 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can check the table below for the MH CET Law 2025: