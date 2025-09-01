IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
MH CET Law 2025: Maharashtra CET Released Round 3 Alphabetical Merit list for 3-year LLB Program; Details Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 1, 2025, 12:25 IST

The Maharashtra CET Cell released the Round 3 Alphabetical List for MH CET Law 2025 (3-Year LLB) on August 30, 2025. Candidates can edit details and submit grievances from September 1 to 3, 2025. The final merit list will be published on September 7, and the seat allotment list on September 9. College reporting is from September 10–13, 2025.

MH CET Law 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell has shared the Round 3 Alphabetical List for MH CET 3-Year LLB on August 30, 2025. Students who find any mistakes in their details can submit their complaints, make changes in the form, and upload documents by logging in to the MH CET Law 2025 portal from September 1 to September 3, 2025. 

After this, the final merit list will be published on September 7, 2025. The seat allotment list will be available on September 9, 2025, on the official website. Students who get a seat must visit their allotted college and confirm admission between September 10 and September 13, 2025.

MH CET Law 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can check the table below for the MH CET Law 2025:

Event

Date

Complaint submission, form changes, and document upload

September 1 - September 3, 2025

Publication of Final Merit List

September 7, 2025

Publication of Seat Allotment List

September 9, 2025

Admission confirmation at allotted college

September 10 - September 13, 2025

MH CET Law 2025 3-Year LLB Alphabetical PDF Download Link

Candidates can check the link below to download the MH CET Law 2025 3 Year LLB Alphabetical PDF:

Alphabetical List

Download Link

MH CET Law 2025 3-Yr LLB Alphabetical List for Round III – MS Candidates

Download Link

MH CET Law 2025 3-Yr LLB Alphabetical List for Round III – OMS Candidates

Download Link

MH CET Law 2025 3-Yr LLB Alphabetical List for Round III – Not Considered Candidates

Download Link

How to Download the Round 3 Alphabetical List for 3-year LLB?

Check the following steps to download the round 3 alphabetical list for the 3-year LLB:

Step 1: Go to the official website at llb3cap25.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, look for “Alphabetical List – Round 3 (3-Year LLB)”.

Step 3: Choose your group: MS Candidates, OMS Candidates, or Not Considered Candidates.

Step 4: Click on the Download or PDF link.

Step 5: Open the saved PDF and check your details like name, application number, category, etc.

