MH CET Law 2025: Maharashtra CET Released Round 3 Alphabetical Merit list for 3-year LLB Program; Details Here

MH CET Law 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell has shared the Round 3 Alphabetical List for MH CET 3-Year LLB on August 30, 2025. Students who find any mistakes in their details can submit their complaints, make changes in the form, and upload documents by logging in to the MH CET Law 2025 portal from September 1 to September 3, 2025.
After this, the final merit list will be published on September 7, 2025. The seat allotment list will be available on September 9, 2025, on the official website. Students who get a seat must visit their allotted college and confirm admission between September 10 and September 13, 2025.
MH CET Law 2025: Important Dates
Candidates can check the table below for the MH CET Law 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Complaint submission, form changes, and document upload
|
September 1 - September 3, 2025
|
Publication of Final Merit List
|
September 7, 2025
|
Publication of Seat Allotment List
|
September 9, 2025
|
Admission confirmation at allotted college
|
September 10 - September 13, 2025
MH CET Law 2025 3-Year LLB Alphabetical PDF Download Link
Candidates can check the link below to download the MH CET Law 2025 3 Year LLB Alphabetical PDF:
|
Alphabetical List
|
Download Link
|
MH CET Law 2025 3-Yr LLB Alphabetical List for Round III – MS Candidates
|
MH CET Law 2025 3-Yr LLB Alphabetical List for Round III – OMS Candidates
|
MH CET Law 2025 3-Yr LLB Alphabetical List for Round III – Not Considered Candidates
How to Download the Round 3 Alphabetical List for 3-year LLB?
Check the following steps to download the round 3 alphabetical list for the 3-year LLB:
Step 1: Go to the official website at llb3cap25.mahacet.org.
Step 2: On the home page, look for “Alphabetical List – Round 3 (3-Year LLB)”.
Step 3: Choose your group: MS Candidates, OMS Candidates, or Not Considered Candidates.
Related Stories
Step 4: Click on the Download or PDF link.
Step 5: Open the saved PDF and check your details like name, application number, category, etc.
Also read: PSEB Introduced 'Entrepreneurship' Subject for Class 11 Students Curriculum; Details Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation