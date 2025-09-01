AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Apply at aaccc.gov.in

News

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025: The registration window for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 closes today, September 1, 2025, at 2 PM. Candidates must register online on the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025: The Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will close the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 registration window today, September 1, 2025. Candidates will need to register online today till 2 PM on the official website at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights Candidates are advised to check the following table carrying all the important points related to the AYUSH Counselling 2025: Overview Details Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Event name AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Board name Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) Academic year 2025-26 Official website aaccc.gov.in Level Undergraduate (UG) Programme Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration last date September 1, 2025 till 2 PM

Event Date(s) AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration last date September 1, 2025 till 2 PM AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 fee payment last date September 1, 2025 till 5 PM AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling last date September 1, 2025 till 11:55 PM Seat Allotment processing window September 2 - 3, 2025 AYUSH NEET UG round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 September 4, 2025 AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration fee Candidates registering online for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 will need to pay the following required application fee: