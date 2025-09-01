IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Apply at aaccc.gov.in

Sep 1, 2025, 14:26 IST

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025: The registration window for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 closes today, September 1, 2025, at 2 PM. Candidates must register online on the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025: The Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will close the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 registration window today, September 1, 2025. Candidates will need to register online today till 2 PM on the official website at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates are advised to check the following table carrying all the important points related to the AYUSH Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Event name 

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025 Registration 

Board name 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

aaccc.gov.in

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Programme

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Students will need to check the following table carrying the important dates related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

Event 

Date(s) 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 fee payment last date 

September 1, 2025 till 5 PM

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling last date 

September 1, 2025 till 11:55 PM

Seat Allotment processing window

September 2 - 3, 2025

AYUSH NEET UG round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025

September 4, 2025

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration fee

Candidates registering online for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 will need to pay the following required application fee:

Admission type

Candidate Category

Registration Fee

AIQ-Government-college

AIQ Government aided-college

Central University

National Institute

Unreserved (UR)

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Other Backward Classes- Non creamy layer (OBC-NCL)

INR 1,000

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Person with Disabilities (PwD)

INR 500

Deemed University

All Categories

INR 5,000

Important Documents for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration

Eligible candidates will be required to upload the following details during online AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration:

  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Class 12 marksheet
  • NEET UG result 2025
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability certificate (if applicable)
  • NEET admit card
  • A valid ID proof

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    Latest Education News