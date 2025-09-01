AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Apply at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025: The Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will close the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 registration window today, September 1, 2025. Candidates will need to register online today till 2 PM on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates are advised to check the following table carrying all the important points related to the AYUSH Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Event name
|
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025 Registration
|
Board name
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
aaccc.gov.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Programme
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)
|
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration last date
|
September 1, 2025 till 2 PM
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Students will need to check the following table carrying the important dates related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration last date
|
September 1, 2025 till 2 PM
|
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 fee payment last date
|
September 1, 2025 till 5 PM
|
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling last date
|
September 1, 2025 till 11:55 PM
|
Seat Allotment processing window
|
September 2 - 3, 2025
|
AYUSH NEET UG round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025
|
September 4, 2025
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration fee
Candidates registering online for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 will need to pay the following required application fee:
|
Admission type
|
Candidate Category
|
Registration Fee
|
AIQ-Government-college
AIQ Government aided-college
Central University
National Institute
|
Unreserved (UR)
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
Other Backward Classes- Non creamy layer (OBC-NCL)
|
INR 1,000
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
Person with Disabilities (PwD)
|
INR 500
|
Deemed University
|
All Categories
|
INR 5,000
Important Documents for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration
Eligible candidates will be required to upload the following details during online AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration:
- Class 10 marksheet
- Class 12 marksheet
- NEET UG result 2025
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Disability certificate (if applicable)
- NEET admit card
- A valid ID proof
