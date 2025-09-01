Haryana Board Introduce Yoga as Additional in Class 11 and 12 Curriculum; Details Here

Haryana Board Yoga: The Directorate of School Education, Government of Haryana has proposed ‘Yoga’ as a subject to be added in classes 11 and 12 syllabus. The Directorate of School Education wrote to the Haryana Board Secretary Dr. Munish Nagpal (IAS) on the addition of Yoga in the school syllabus.

A meeting held in the last week of August 2025, presided over by Board Secretary Dr Munish Nagpal, discussed the emergence of this addition, where a committee has been formed under the chairpersonship of the Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini to oversee the initiative.

The meeting was attended by Haryana State In-charge of Patanjali Yoga Peeth Ish Kumar Arya, Registrar of Haryana Yoga Commission Dr. Rajkumar, District Yoga Coordinator (AYUSH Department) Dr. Sanjay Vaid, Senior Expert SCERT Gurugram Sanjay Kaushik, Patanjali Hisar member Vinay Malhotra, and Haryana Yoga Commission instructor Priyanka.