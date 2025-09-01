Ramon Magsaysay Award 2025: India's "Educate Girls" Among Winners

On August 31, 2025, the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation released the winners of Asia's most esteemed award for community service and transformative leadership. India is in focus this year as the Foundation to Educate Girls Globally is the first Indian organization to be honored, joined by Shaahina Ali of the Maldives and Flaviano Antonio L. Villanueva of the Philippines. About the Ramon Magsaysay Award Set up in 1957 in honor of Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, this is an annual award given to individuals and organizations for exemplary leadership, integrity, and selfless service. The winners are announced on the birthday anniversary of Magsaysay, and a grand presentation ceremony is conducted in Manila each November. Winners are given a medallion, certificate, and cash award, acknowledging their "greatness of spirit".

2025 Winners & Contributions Foundation to Educate Girls Globally (India) Educate Girls, spearheaded by founder Safeena Husain, is renowned for its innovation in combatting cultural stereotypes and empowering millions of young women and girls through education in rural India. Its people-powered approach has returned more than two million girls to school, disrupting tradition and multiplying impact across families and generations. Shaahina Ali (Maldives) Shaahina Ali gets the award for her dedication to ocean conservation and green activism. Her vision in fighting plastic pollution and preserving the delicate ecosystem of the Maldives has stirred grassroots movements that guarantee sustainability for generations to come. Flaviano Antonio L. Villanueva (Philippines) Flaviano Antonio L. Villanueva is recognized for reclaiming dignity for the poor and homeless of Manila. His life of service has been focused on material aid, advocacy, and spiritually based care for the marginalized, reflecting compassion and hope.