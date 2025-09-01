How Labor Day Became a U.S. Federal Holiday: A Timeline (1894–2025)

Labor Day is a significant U.S. federal holiday dedicated to honoring the contributions of American workers and the labor movement's long struggle for better working conditions. First celebrated in the 1880s, it became a federal holiday in 1894, during a period of intense labor activism and public support for workers’ rights. Each year, on the first Monday of September, Americans pause to recognize the social and economic achievements of their workforce. Understanding the key events that shaped Labor Day's federal status reveals its deep roots in labor history and its continuing relevance in 2025. A Timeline on How Labor Day Became a U.S. Federal Holiday Labor Day is deeply rooted in the American Labor Movement, which began in the late 18th century. The movement aimed to improve working conditions, establish fair wages, and reduce exploitative labor practices. Early strikes and union efforts highlighted workers’ demands for dignity and rights, setting the stage for a national day of recognition.

When was the First Labor Day Celebrated? The first official Labor Day parade took place on September 5, 1882, in New York City, organized by the Central Labor Union. It celebrated the strength and unity of American workers. Oregon Declares Labor Day (1887) Oregon became the first state to declare Labor Day an official public holiday, inspiring other states to recognize workers' contributions. The Pullman Strike (May 1894) The Pullman Strike was a nationwide railroad strike that spotlighted labor struggles, boosting public support for a holiday dedicated to workers. Labor Day Becomes a Federal Holiday (June 28, 1894) President Grover Cleveland signed legislation on June 28, 1894, officially making the first Monday in September a federal holiday. Initially, it applied only to federal employees but soon became widely observed across the country.