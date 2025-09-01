Today’s School Assembly Headlines 2 September: SCO Summit, Afghanistan Earthquake, ICC World Cup 2025 and Other News in English

Pope Leo calls for end to ‘pandemic of arms’ after Minneapolis school shooting

SCO summit:Russian President Vladimir Putin defended the invasion of Ukraine, attributing blame for the conflict to the West.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida killed in Gaza, says Israel

U.S. suspends visas for Palestinian passport holders

6.3 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan has resulted in over 800 fatalities.

Trump again slams ‘one-sided’ US-India trade, says tariffs made it a ‘disaster’

2nd September, School Assembly News Headlines Today : Exposure to news on global issues, local events, and school happenings broadens children's perspectives. Watching these news programs encourages critical thinking as students analyze the connections between events and their potential impact on our lives. School assemblies also cover a variety of topics, some extending beyond the classroom curriculum. Here are the headlines for each:

Praggnanandhaa hits career-high in FIDE Rankings; Carlsen stays World no. 1

Indian teenager Maaya Rajeshwaran advances at US Open Juniors

Djokovic makes Grand Slam history with commanding US Open win

Liverpool agree British record £125m fee for Alexander Isak from Newcastle United

Neeraj Chopra to lead India in World Championships in Tokyo

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: Champions to receive record-breaking pay cheque of nearly ₹40 crore.

IMD warns of extreme rain, intensifying risks in Uttarakhand, Himachal, and J&K due to twin weather systems.

PM Modi at SCO summit: ‘No double standards on terrorism will be acceptable’

10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly

1.Which planet is known as the Red Planet?

Answer: Mars.

2.What is the national fruit of India?

Answer: Mango.

3.Which is the largest animal in the world?

Answer: The Blue Whale.

4.Who was the first person to walk on the Moon, and in which year?

Answer: Neil Armstrong, in 1969.

5.Which is the smallest bone in the human body, and where is it located?

Answer: The stapes bone, in the ear.

6. What is the fastest land animal in the world?

Answer: The Cheetah.

7. How many players are there in a cricket team?

Answer: 11 players.

8. Which Indian state is known as the “Land of Five Rivers”?

Answer: Punjab.

9. Which is the longest river in the world?

Answer: The Nile River (though some argue it’s the Amazon!).

10. What is the hardest natural substance on Earth?

Answer: Diamond.