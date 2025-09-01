Today’s School Assembly Headlines 2 September: SCO Summit, Afghanistan Earthquake, ICC World Cup 2025 and Other News in English

2nd September, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Exposure to news on global issues, local events, and school happenings broadens children's perspectives. Watching these news programs encourages critical thinking as students analyze the connections between events and their potential impact on our lives. School assemblies also cover a variety of topics, some extending beyond the classroom curriculum. Here are the headlines for each:
International News
Trump again slams ‘one-sided’ US-India trade, says tariffs made it a ‘disaster’
6.3 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan has resulted in over 800 fatalities.
U.S. suspends visas for Palestinian passport holders
Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida killed in Gaza, says Israel
SCO summit:Russian President Vladimir Putin defended the invasion of Ukraine, attributing blame for the conflict to the West.
Pope Leo calls for end to ‘pandemic of arms’ after Minneapolis school shooting
Top National Headlines for September 2
PM Modi at SCO summit: ‘No double standards on terrorism will be acceptable’
IMD warns of extreme rain, intensifying risks in Uttarakhand, Himachal, and J&K due to twin weather systems.
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) strongly condemns Pahalgam terror attack
SC dismisses plea challenging nationwide rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol
Top Sports Headlines for September 2
ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: Champions to receive record-breaking pay cheque of nearly ₹40 crore.
Neeraj Chopra to lead India in World Championships in Tokyo
Liverpool agree British record £125m fee for Alexander Isak from Newcastle United
Djokovic makes Grand Slam history with commanding US Open win
Indian teenager Maaya Rajeshwaran advances at US Open Juniors
Praggnanandhaa hits career-high in FIDE Rankings; Carlsen stays World no. 1
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly
1.Which planet is known as the Red Planet?
Answer: Mars.
2.What is the national fruit of India?
Answer: Mango.
3.Which is the largest animal in the world?
Answer: The Blue Whale.
4.Who was the first person to walk on the Moon, and in which year?
Answer: Neil Armstrong, in 1969.
5.Which is the smallest bone in the human body, and where is it located?
Answer: The stapes bone, in the ear.
6. What is the fastest land animal in the world?
Answer: The Cheetah.
7. How many players are there in a cricket team?
Answer: 11 players.
8. Which Indian state is known as the “Land of Five Rivers”?
Answer: Punjab.
9. Which is the longest river in the world?
Answer: The Nile River (though some argue it’s the Amazon!).
10. What is the hardest natural substance on Earth?
Answer: Diamond.
Thought of the Day
"Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out.”
Word of the Day
Serendipity
Meaning: The occurrence of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way.
Example: “Finding an old friend in the park was pure serendipity.”
School assembly headlines are important for keeping everyone informed about global events. Using reputable sources ensures accuracy, which helps students stay updated and better understand current affairs.
