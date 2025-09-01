IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Counselling Fee Payment Last Date Extended; Check Document Verification and Other Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 1, 2025, 20:24 IST

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 fee payment and document verification deadline has been extended by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Candidates must complete their admission process on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2025 Round 6 fee payment and document verification deadline extended to September 2, 2025.
JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 fee payment and document verification last date. Candidates will need to visit the official website to complete their admission procedure at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Students are advised to stick to the deadlines and no late submissions will be entertained by the board.

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 Revised Date and Schedule

Candidates will need to keep up with the following revised dates related to JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6:

Event

Extended Deadline

Online fee payment

September 2, 2025 by 2 PM

Document verification

September 2, 2025 by 5 PM

Reporting to allotted colleges for admission formalities

September 3, 2025 by 5 PM

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 Revised Schedule 

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 Counselling Process

The following process will be followed step-by-step during the entire JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 Counselling. Candidates must adhere to the following steps to complete the process:

  • Pay the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Fee by September 2, 2025 by 2 PM.
  • Visit the allotted centre for document verification by September 2, 2025 by 5 PM.
  • Download the Seat Allotment letter from the portal  for your records.
  • Reporting to Allotted Institute with your verified documents and the allotment letter by September 3, 2025 by 5 PM.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News.

