JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Counselling Fee Payment Last Date Extended; Check Document Verification and Other Details here

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 fee payment and document verification last date. Candidates will need to visit the official website to complete their admission procedure at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Students are advised to stick to the deadlines and no late submissions will be entertained by the board.
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 Revised Date and Schedule
Candidates will need to keep up with the following revised dates related to JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6:
|
Event
|
Extended Deadline
|
Online fee payment
|
September 2, 2025 by 2 PM
|
Document verification
|
September 2, 2025 by 5 PM
|
Reporting to allotted colleges for admission formalities
|
September 3, 2025 by 5 PM
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 Revised Schedule
LATEST NEWS:
- WB NEET Counselling 2025: WBMCC Round 2 Merit List Today at wbmcc.nic.in
- Haryana Board Introduce Yoga as Additional in Class 11 and 12 Curriculum; Details Here
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 Counselling Process
The following process will be followed step-by-step during the entire JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 Counselling. Candidates must adhere to the following steps to complete the process:
- Pay the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Fee by September 2, 2025 by 2 PM.
- Visit the allotted centre for document verification by September 2, 2025 by 5 PM.
- Download the Seat Allotment letter from the portal for your records.
- Reporting to Allotted Institute with your verified documents and the allotment letter by September 3, 2025 by 5 PM.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation