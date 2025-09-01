CBSE Introduces Open-Book Assessments For Class 9th From 2026-27; Details Here

News

CBSE will introduce Open-Book Assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 from 2026-27. Students can use textbooks, notes, and reference materials during exams in subjects like Maths, Science, Languages, and Social Science. This move supports NEP 2020’s focus on competency-based learning and aims to improve skills like analysis, application, and problem-solving instead of just memorisation.

CBSE Open-Book Assessments: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce Open-Book Assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students starting from the 2026-27 school year. The decision was taken after a pilot test was done in 2023 for Classes 9 to 12 in selected schools. In this new exam style, subjects like Languages, Maths, Science, and Social Science will be included. Students will be allowed to use their textbooks, class notes, and reference materials while writing the paper. CBSE says this new method follows the ideas of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), which focus on competency-based learning. What are Open-Book Exams? Open Book exams are different from normal exams. In regular exams, students need to rely only on their memory to answer questions without using their study materials. In open-book exams, students are allowed to carry their textbooks, notes, or other school-approved resources into the examination hall.

CBSE’s Past Experience and New Plans This is not the first time CBSE has tried such an exam. In 2014, CBSE started the Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA) for Classes 9 and 11. Students were given study material in advance, and questions came from that. But by 2017, CBSE stopped it because it did not really improve critical or analytical thinking skills. CBSE found some challenges in student performance. But with the help of teachers, good quality sample papers, and better training, these problems can be solved. CBSE plans to give sample papers, teacher-training guides, and assessment tools to schools. Principals have also suggested that the system should be introduced step by step, with feedback from teachers and students. It is also important to note that this new OBA plan is optional. Schools can decide whether to apply it or not, based on their own academic plans.