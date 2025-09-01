UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Today: Check Your Allotment Status Online Here

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Sep 1, 2025, 18:43 IST

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi is releasing the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. JEE Counselling 2025 today, September 1, 2025. Candidates have until September 4, 2025, to check their allocation, download the allotment letter, and pay the fee on the official website.

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi will release the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education (BEd.) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, September 1, 2025. Candidates will need to check their status on the official website. The last date to check the allocation, download the allotment letter, and pay the required fee is September 4, 2025. 

UP BEd JEE Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important information of UP BEd JEE Admission 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)

Board name 

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi

Academic year 

2025-26

Programme 

Bachelors of Education (BEd.)

Level 

Undergraduate 

State 

Uttar Pradesh 

UP BEd JEE Round 2 seat allotment result date 

September 1, 2025

Log in credentials 

User ID

Password 

DIRECT LINK - UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result 

DIRECT LINK - UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Seat Availability

UP BEd JEE Admission 2025 Important Dates

Students will need to check and check up with the following important dates related to UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025:

Event

Date

Score Card Live Date

June 17, 2025

Main Counselling Registration (Round-1) Starts from

July 30, 2025

Main Counselling Registration (Round-2) Starts from

August 27, 2025

Pool Counselling Registration (Round-3) Starts from

September 6, 2025

Direct Admission Registration Starts from

September 13, 2025

UP BEd JEE Round 2 seat allotment result date 

September 1, 2025

Last date for all admission formalities 

September 2 - 4, 2025

Seat Matrix update last date 

September 5, 2025

    Latest Education News