UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Today: Check Your Allotment Status Online Here

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi will release the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education (BEd.) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, September 1, 2025. Candidates will need to check their status on the official website. The last date to check the allocation, download the allotment letter, and pay the required fee is September 4, 2025.

UP BEd JEE Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important information of UP BEd JEE Admission 2025: