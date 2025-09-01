UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Today: Check Your Allotment Status Online Here

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi will release the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education (BEd.) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, September 1, 2025. Candidates will need to check their status on the official website. The last date to check the allocation, download the allotment letter, and pay the required fee is September 4, 2025.
UP BEd JEE Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important information of UP BEd JEE Admission 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)
|
Board name
|
Bundelkhand University, Jhansi
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Programme
|
Bachelors of Education (BEd.)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
UP BEd JEE Round 2 seat allotment result date
|
September 1, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
User ID
Password
DIRECT LINK - UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result
DIRECT LINK - UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 Seat Availability
UP BEd JEE Admission 2025 Important Dates
Students will need to check and check up with the following important dates related to UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Score Card Live Date
|
June 17, 2025
|
Main Counselling Registration (Round-1) Starts from
|
July 30, 2025
|
Main Counselling Registration (Round-2) Starts from
|
August 27, 2025
|
Pool Counselling Registration (Round-3) Starts from
|
September 6, 2025
|
Direct Admission Registration Starts from
|
September 13, 2025
|
UP BEd JEE Round 2 seat allotment result date
|
September 1, 2025
|
Last date for all admission formalities
|
September 2 - 4, 2025
|
Seat Matrix update last date
|
September 5, 2025
