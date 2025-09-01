IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
WB NEET Counselling 2025: WBMCC Round 2 Merit List Today at wbmcc.nic.in

Sep 1, 2025, 14:25 IST

WB NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List releasing today, September 1, 2025.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List today, September 1, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at wbmcc.nic.in. The WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling and locking will be held between September 1 to 3, 2025. 

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candiares can check the important points of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbmcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS
BDS 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

State 

West Bengal 

Round 2 Merit List release date 

September 1, 2025

Login credentials 

NEET Roll number

Password 

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important dates related to WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Event 

Date(s) 

Round 2 Merit List release date 

September 1, 2025

Round 2 choice filling and locking window 

September 1 to 3, 2025

Round 2 Result date 

September 8, 2025 after 4 PM

LATEST NEWS | AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Apply at aaccc.gov.in

How to Apply for WB NEET Counselling 2025 Choice Filling and Locking?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online and fill and lock their choices for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
  3. Enter your NEET roll number and password
  4. Solve the case sensitive security pin and press on ‘Sign In’
  5. In the candidate dashboard, click on link for ‘Choice Filling & Locking’
  6. Choose your preferred colleges and courses in order of priority
  7. Carefully fill and lock your choices
  8. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Log in

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

