WB NEET Counselling 2025: WBMCC Round 2 Merit List Today at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List today, September 1, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at wbmcc.nic.in. The WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling and locking will be held between September 1 to 3, 2025.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candiares can check the important points of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbmcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Round 2 Merit List release date
|
September 1, 2025
|
Login credentials
|
NEET Roll number
Password
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important dates related to WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Round 2 Merit List release date
|
September 1, 2025
|
Round 2 choice filling and locking window
|
September 1 to 3, 2025
|
Round 2 Result date
|
September 8, 2025 after 4 PM
How to Apply for WB NEET Counselling 2025 Choice Filling and Locking?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online and fill and lock their choices for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
- Enter your NEET roll number and password
- Solve the case sensitive security pin and press on ‘Sign In’
- In the candidate dashboard, click on link for ‘Choice Filling & Locking’
- Choose your preferred colleges and courses in order of priority
- Carefully fill and lock your choices
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
