IQ Test: Only 3 in 50 people with 140+ IQ can find the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds!

IQ tests are simple brain teasers that have become one of the popular puzzle games on the web. These puzzles are one of the best ways to measure cognitive abilities and mental sharpness.
IQ tests evaluate an individual's logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. These are highly effective workouts for improving problem-solving skills.
Do you want to test your intelligence?
Let’s get started!
Source: Brightside
Get ready to test your intelligence with this exciting picture puzzle IQ test.
At first glance, it appears as if someone is preparing a stew with various vegetables.
Looks quite normal.
But don’t be so sure.
What if we say that there is a mistake in this seemingly normal picture?
Will you be able to find the mistake in 5 seconds?
Your time starts now!
Take a good look at the image and see if you can spot anything unusual.
If you have a high IQ and a sharp eye for detail, you can easily spot the mistake in the picture.
Time is running out, so act quickly.
Did you find the mistake?
Keep looking; it is right there.
Tests like these are a test of your intelligence and observation skills.
And...
Time’s up.
Congratulations to those who have found the mistake in 5 seconds.
You people have brilliant minds and very high attention to detail.
For those who are still unable to find the mistake. Do not worry; the answer is provided below.
Check out the solution now!
Also, keep practising more such puzzles to improve your visual skills.
IQ Test: Solution
The mistake in the picture is that while all vegetables are needed to prepare a stew, there is one banana in the picture which is not required.
If you loved solving this picture puzzle IQ test, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.
Also, before you leave, check out an exciting word puzzle challenge below.
