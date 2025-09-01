BSEB SAV Admission 2026-27: Class 6th Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Registrations at biharsimultala.com; Apply here

BSEB SAV Admission 2026-27: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially opened the registration process for Class 6 admissions at the prestigious Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) for the 2026-27 academic year. Parents and interested pupils may apply online at biharsimultala.com, the official website. From September 1 to September 15, 2025, there will be a limited time to apply.

The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is a renowned residential school in Jamui. The school is giving 120 seats in total for the upcoming Class 6 batch, with 60 seats allocated to boys and 60 to females. An inclusive and balanced learning environment is guaranteed by this equitable allocation. The admission process is highly competitive and marks the first step for students aiming to secure a spot at this sought-after institution.