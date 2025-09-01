BSEB SAV Admission 2026-27: Class 6th Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Registrations at biharsimultala.com; Apply here

BSEB SAV Admission 2026-27: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially opened the registration process for Class 6 admissions at the prestigious Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) for the 2026-27 academic year. Parents and interested pupils may apply online at biharsimultala.com, the official website. From September 1 to September 15, 2025, there will be a limited time to apply.
The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is a renowned residential school in Jamui. The school is giving 120 seats in total for the upcoming Class 6 batch, with 60 seats allocated to boys and 60 to females. An inclusive and balanced learning environment is guaranteed by this equitable allocation. The admission process is highly competitive and marks the first step for students aiming to secure a spot at this sought-after institution.
How To Apply For The SAV Class 6 Admission?
Candidates can follow the steps to apply for the SAV Class 6 Admission:
Visit the official website: Go to the official Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission portal: biharsimultala.com.
New User Registration: To create your account, click the "New User" link and enter some basic information.
Sign in and complete the form: After logging in with your credentials, complete the online application by providing all the necessary personal data.
Upload Documents: In the format provided, scan and upload important documents, such as your signature and photo.
Pay Application Fee: Use a debit card, credit card, or net banking to make the necessary online payment.
Preview and Submit: Before submitting the form and locking the application, carefully go over all the information on it.
Print Confirmation Page: For your records and future use, download and print the confirmation page.
SAV Class 6 Admission: Key Eligibility Criteria for Applicants
Parents must verify their child satisfies the following eligibility requirements established by the Bihar School Examination Board prior to submitting an application:
-
Age Limit: As of April 1, 2026, the applicant must be between the ages of 10 and 12.
-
Academic Status: The candidate needs to be enrolled in Class 5 at a Bihar-approved school right now.
Two-Tier Admission Process
Admission to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is based on a rigorous two-part entrance examination: a Preliminary Exam and a Main Entrance Examination.
Phase 1: The Preliminary Examination
The preliminary test is the first stage of the selection process. It is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025.
-
Pattern and Marking: This will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) exam with a total of 150 marks. Each question carries 1 mark.
-
Duration: Candidates will be given 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the paper.
Only candidates who successfully clear this preliminary screening will be qualified to proceed to the next phase of the examination.
Phase 2: The Main Entrance Examination
The final stage of the selection process, the main exam, is tentatively scheduled for January 2026 and will be conducted in two separate shifts. The content for both the preliminary and main exams will be based on the Class 5 syllabus as prescribed by the Government of Bihar.
