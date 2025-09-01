ICAR Counselling Process for UG, PG and Phd Admissions From September 2; Check Full Schedule Dates here

News

ICAR Counselling 2025: The Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) is set to begin its online counseling for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD admissions on September 2, 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG results on July 4th, which was almost two months ago. Dr. JK Jena, ICAR's Deputy Director General (Education), stated that the procedure was postponed from its original start date of July 31 due to a delay in the NTA's delivery of candidate data and requests for extensions from many universities. For approximately a week, counseling registration will be available. The first round of college reporting and seat allocation is set for September 15–17, and the rank list is anticipated to be made public around the third week of September. Students Anxious Over Delays, Seek Alternatives

Thousands of students are already apprehensive due to the delay, and many are looking for alternatives at state and private universities where courses have already started. Under the condition of anonymity, numerous students described how the erratic admissions deadlines caused stress, with many skipping important coursework and losing out on other admittance opportunities. Despite aiming for OUAT and reputable central universities, a Class 12 graduate in Baripada, Odisha, who received over 80% of the possible points, revealed that he had to temporarily enroll in a local BSc program while he awaited clarification. Since admissions to public universities have already concluded, his parents are concerned. Another student in Tripura who originally wanted to study at IARI has already enrolled in a state-run agricultural college affiliated with Tripura University. "People cannot wait for months at a time. He explained the need to find a spot before it's too late and they lose a year by saying, "Others joined general colleges two months ago, and I too had to take admission."

What Officials Said? Many students had to change their original plans and enroll in other universities in order to save a year, demonstrating the ongoing impact of the delayed entrance timetable. In lieu of attending Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry in Himachal Pradesh, a candidate from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, has enrolled in a government scientific institution in his home state. Classes started there in July, he said, and pupils will have already missed a large amount of the curriculum by the time ICAR counseling is over. In the same way, a candidate from Kolkata has chosen to attend a West Bengali private institution. He clarified that every year, even high-scoring pupils are drawn to private schools by the unpredictability of the ICAR procedure. "The first semester is already lost by February, when admissions finally take place," he stated.