School Holiday on September 1: Schools Closed in Punjab, Himachal, J&K Due to Heavy Rain Alert

News

School Holiday on September 1: In an effort to protect the safety of their students and employees, numerous Indian states have extended their school holidays due to the country's ongoing, intense rains and flood-like conditions. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir are among the states that are impacted; each has issued special orders to keep schools closed.

School holiday September 1 2025: Despite repeated warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the constant heavy rains has continued to affect daily life in numerous rain-stricken areas across India, and the start of September 2025 has offered no reprieve. Due to unfavorable weather, schools that were previously canceled until August 30 are now anticipated to stay closed until Monday, September 1, putting staff and student safety first. Following new severe rain warnings, several states—including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir—have extended their school holidays to ensure that vulnerable areas are adequately prepared. The 10-day Onam holiday break, which falls with the continuous rains in other areas, is the reason Kerala schools are still closed, despite the fact that monsoon disruptions have forced closures in the majority of states. This mix of weather-related and festive closures has significantly impacted academic schedules.

School holiday September 1, 2025: List of states These are the list of states that are mentioned below: Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday September 1, 2025 The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has extended the closure of all government and private schools in the Jammu Division till September 1, 2025. The directive, which was issued by Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director of School Education in Jammu, was in reaction to the ongoing, intense rains that have caused numerous landslides, particularly in mountainous areas, to seriously disrupt daily life and present safety hazards. Prior to this, schools had been closed on August 29 and 30 because of flooding and constant rain. The authorities extended the holiday as a precaution for workers and students because the situation was not improving.

Punjab School Holiday September 1, 2025 Punjab's continuous flood situation means that all of the state's schools will be shuttered until Wednesday, September 3, 2025. This decision extends the already stated holidays from August 27 to August 30, as announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on X. The decree, which is applicable to all government, aided, recognized, and private schools, was issued by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. To protect the safety of kids and employees, the state administration has extended school closures as a precaution. Waterlogging and flood-like conditions persist in a number of districts, making it dangerous for schools to reopen. Himachal Pradesh School Holiday September 1, 2025 Some Himachal Pradesh districts halted their schools on August 30 due to flash floods and landslides. Every day, local officials will still decide whether to close schools. They have said that in the worst-hit districts, a holiday might also be announced for September 1 if things worsen. With this daily strategy, officials may prioritize staff and student safety based on real-time weather evaluations and their effects.