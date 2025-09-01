School Holiday on September 2: Schools in THESE States Will Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Rain

School Holiday Tomorrow: There is no national holiday on September 2, 2025 but schools in certain states may be closed due to regional holidays or due to heavy rainfall in the hilly areas. September 2 is a holiday in Rajasthan for Ramdev Jayanti and Teja Dashmi, but it is not a nationwide public holiday. Schools in several states, like Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, have school closures due to heavy rain and the ongoing Onam festival. Check the full article to know other details.

School Holidays on September 2, 2025

Students can check here the school holidays:

1. Rajasthan: Teja Dashmi & Ramdev Jayanti

September 2 is a restricted holiday in Rajasthan due to Teja Dashmi & Ramdev Jayanti. Schools will remain closed for the same.

Note: Students and parents must check the official updates from the school authority first.