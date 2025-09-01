School Holiday on September 2: Schools in THESE States Will Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Rain

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
By Akshita Jolly
Sep 1, 2025, 18:48 IST

School Holidays on September 2, 2025: September 2, 2025 is not a national holiday but a few states might have school closures. In this article, students can get to know which states might be having school closures due to rain or local events. Students and parents must keep checking the official notice from the schools. 

School Holiday Tomorrow: There is no national holiday on September 2, 2025 but schools in certain states may be closed due to regional holidays or due to heavy rainfall in the hilly areas. September 2 is a holiday in Rajasthan for Ramdev Jayanti and Teja Dashmi, but it is not a nationwide public holiday. Schools in several states, like Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, have school closures due to heavy rain and the ongoing Onam festival. Check the full article to know other details. 

School Holidays on September 2, 2025

Students can check here the school holidays

1. Rajasthan: Teja Dashmi & Ramdev Jayanti

September 2 is a restricted holiday in Rajasthan due to Teja Dashmi & Ramdev Jayanti. Schools will remain closed for the same. 

Note: Students and parents must check the official updates from the school authority first. 

2. Punjab School Holidays

All schools including government and private might remain closeddue to heavy rainfall. Still, students and teachers are advised to keep checking the official notification from the school. 

3. Himachal Pradesh School Holidays

Schools in several districts will be closed due to a heavy rainfall alert. Districts that may have school closures include Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur. Other districts like Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti, Kullu, Hamirpur, and Chamba may also have closures based on local alerts. Kullu district has already announced a holiday.

4. Kerala School Holidays

Schools are on a traditional 10-day Onam break, which will continue until September 7, 2025. Classes are set to resume on September 8.

5. Other States: No General School Holiday

If we talk about other states, there is no such holiday on September 2. However, early school September holidays can include: 

  • Onam in Kerala will be held between the dates, September 4-5, 2025. 

  • Id-e-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi, September 5-6, 2025 and Teachers’ Day will be celebrated on September 5, 2025.

  • Friday after Eid on September 12, Navratra Sthapana (September 22), Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday (September 23), and Durga Puja holidays (September 29-30) 

Holidays In September 2025 For Students

Students can check the table below to know about the holidays: 

Date(s)

Occasion / Holiday

September 4–5, 2025

Onam (Kerala)

September 5–6, 2025

Id-e-Milad / Teachers’ Day

September 12, 2025

Friday after Eid (Jammu & Srinagar)

September 22, 2025

Navratra Sthapana (Rajasthan)

September 23, 2025

Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti (J&K)

September 29–30, 2025

Durga Puja holidays (Eastern states)

Why It Matters to Students & Parents

  • School holidays are set by the state governments. 

  • Even if a festival is widely celebrated, the state closures can vary. It’s best to check your school’s official circular or calendar for exact holiday dates.

  • Knowing about the holidays in September can help families plan short getaways or rest time. 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
