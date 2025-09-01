School Holiday on September 2: Schools in THESE States Will Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Rain

School Holiday Tomorrow: There is no national holiday on September 2, 2025 but schools in certain states may be closed due to regional holidays or due to heavy rainfall in the hilly areas. September 2 is a holiday in Rajasthan for Ramdev Jayanti and Teja Dashmi, but it is not a nationwide public holiday. Schools in several states, like Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, have school closures due to heavy rain and the ongoing Onam festival. Check the full article to know other details.
School Holidays on September 2, 2025
Students can check here the school holidays:
1. Rajasthan: Teja Dashmi & Ramdev Jayanti
September 2 is a restricted holiday in Rajasthan due to Teja Dashmi & Ramdev Jayanti. Schools will remain closed for the same.
Note: Students and parents must check the official updates from the school authority first.
2. Punjab School Holidays
All schools including government and private might remain closeddue to heavy rainfall. Still, students and teachers are advised to keep checking the official notification from the school.
3. Himachal Pradesh School Holidays
Schools in several districts will be closed due to a heavy rainfall alert. Districts that may have school closures include Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur. Other districts like Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti, Kullu, Hamirpur, and Chamba may also have closures based on local alerts. Kullu district has already announced a holiday.
4. Kerala School Holidays
Schools are on a traditional 10-day Onam break, which will continue until September 7, 2025. Classes are set to resume on September 8.
5. Other States: No General School Holiday
If we talk about other states, there is no such holiday on September 2. However, early school September holidays can include:
-
Onam in Kerala will be held between the dates, September 4-5, 2025.
-
Id-e-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi, September 5-6, 2025 and Teachers’ Day will be celebrated on September 5, 2025.
-
Friday after Eid on September 12, Navratra Sthapana (September 22), Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday (September 23), and Durga Puja holidays (September 29-30)
Holidays In September 2025 For Students
Students can check the table below to know about the holidays:
|
Date(s)
|
Occasion / Holiday
|
September 4–5, 2025
|
Onam (Kerala)
|
September 5–6, 2025
|
Id-e-Milad / Teachers’ Day
|
September 12, 2025
|
Friday after Eid (Jammu & Srinagar)
|
September 22, 2025
|
Navratra Sthapana (Rajasthan)
|
September 23, 2025
|
Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti (J&K)
|
September 29–30, 2025
|
Durga Puja holidays (Eastern states)
Why It Matters to Students & Parents
-
School holidays are set by the state governments.
-
Even if a festival is widely celebrated, the state closures can vary. It’s best to check your school’s official circular or calendar for exact holiday dates.
-
Knowing about the holidays in September can help families plan short getaways or rest time.
