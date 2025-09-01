IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Selection Until September 2 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 1, 2025, 10:04 IST

KCET 2025 round 2 allotment result out. Candidates can exercise options for round 2 admissions until September 2, 2025 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check details here

KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Selection Until September 2 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Selection Until September 2 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

KCET 2025 Round 2 Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority announced the KCET 2025 round 2 final allotment result on August 30, 2025. With the final allotment result, KEA has also issued the details of choices to be exercised by candidates. Students interested in participating in the next counselling round and those satisfied with their second round seat allotment must select the appropriate choices from the list provided and make an informed decision before selection. 

According to the schedule issued, the last date for students to exercise the KCET 2025 round 2 allotment choices is September 2, 2024. The last date for candidates to report to the colleges for admissions is September 3, 2025. 

KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result - Click Here

KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choices to be Exercised

Candidates who have been allotted seats in KCET round 2 allotment can select one of the four choices for further seat allotment rounds and admissions. 

Choice 1 - Candidates selecting Choice 1 will not be permitted to participate in the third round of counselling. Students satisfied with the allotment must select Choice 1 and complete the admission process in allotted colleges.

Choice 2 -  Candidates selecting choice 2 will have to pay the prescribed fee to be eligible to participate in the third counselling round. 

Choice 3 - Students option Choice 3 will not be required to pay the fee for the seat allotted in the second round. Such students will however have to pay a minimum fee of Rs 10,000 to participate in the third round of counselling. 

Choice 4 - Candidates not satisfied with allotment and want to quit can do so and will not be considered for further admission allotment.

Related Stories

It must be noted that there will be no provision to exercise choices after KCET round 3 seat allotment results. Round 3 allotment will be done on the basis of merit. Candidates must report to the allotted colleges mandatorily. 

KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule

KCET 2025 counselling round 2 schedule is provided below. Check important dates below.

Events

Dates

KCET Round 2 Final Allotment

August 30, 2025

Exercise of choices by the candidates allotted seat in the second round

August 30 to September 2, 2025

Payment of fees only by Choice-1, Choice-2 Candidates

August 31 to September 2, 2025

Payment of caution deposit of Rs 10,000

By September 2, 2025

Last date of reporting to college

September 3, 2025

Also Read: WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Close Today, Allotment Result on September 3

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News