KCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Selection Until September 2 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

According to the schedule issued, the last date for students to exercise the KCET 2025 round 2 allotment choices is September 2, 2024. The last date for candidates to report to the colleges for admissions is September 3, 2025.

KCET 2025 Round 2 Allotment : Karnataka Examination Authority announced the KCET 2025 round 2 final allotment result on August 30, 2025. With the final allotment result, KEA has also issued the details of choices to be exercised by candidates. Students interested in participating in the next counselling round and those satisfied with their second round seat allotment must select the appropriate choices from the list provided and make an informed decision before selection.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in KCET round 2 allotment can select one of the four choices for further seat allotment rounds and admissions.

Choice 1 - Candidates selecting Choice 1 will not be permitted to participate in the third round of counselling. Students satisfied with the allotment must select Choice 1 and complete the admission process in allotted colleges.

Choice 2 - Candidates selecting choice 2 will have to pay the prescribed fee to be eligible to participate in the third counselling round.

Choice 3 - Students option Choice 3 will not be required to pay the fee for the seat allotted in the second round. Such students will however have to pay a minimum fee of Rs 10,000 to participate in the third round of counselling.

Choice 4 - Candidates not satisfied with allotment and want to quit can do so and will not be considered for further admission allotment.