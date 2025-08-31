School Holiday on September 1 (Monday): Schools in THESE States to Remain Closed Amid Heavy Rain

School Holiday on September 1, 2025: The start of September month does not seem to bring relief for several rain-hit states in India, as heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life despite the IMD’s weather alerts. While schools in most states were already shut till August 30, the closure is likely to extend till September 1 (Monday) due to safety concerns for students and staff.

In this article, we provide state-wise school closure updates and the latest weather reports affecting schools on Monday morning. Interestingly, while rain disruptions have forced shutdowns in many states, Kerala schools are closed for a different reason, the 10-day Onam festival break. Check all updates on school holidays on September 1, 2025 below.

Jammu & Kashmir: Holiday Extended Till September 1

The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has officially announced an extended school holiday for all government and private institutions in the Jammu Division till September 1, 2025.