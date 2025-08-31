School Holiday on September 1 (Monday): Schools in THESE States to Remain Closed Amid Heavy Rain

School Holiday on September 1, 2025: The start of September month does not seem to bring relief for several rain-hit states in India, as heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life despite the IMD’s weather alerts. While schools in most states were already shut till August 30, the closure is likely to extend till September 1 (Monday) due to safety concerns for students and staff.
In this article, we provide state-wise school closure updates and the latest weather reports affecting schools on Monday morning. Interestingly, while rain disruptions have forced shutdowns in many states, Kerala schools are closed for a different reason, the 10-day Onam festival break. Check all updates on school holidays on September 1, 2025 below.
Jammu & Kashmir: Holiday Extended Till September 1
The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has officially announced an extended school holiday for all government and private institutions in the Jammu Division till September 1, 2025.
- The order was issued by Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director School Education Jammu.
- The decision follows continuous heavy rainfall and multiple landslides that have severely affected hilly districts.
- Earlier, schools were closed on August 29 and 30 due to torrential downpours and flooding.
- Authorities stated that the safety of students and staff remains the top priority.
Punjab: Schools Closed Till September 3, Confirms Education Minister
In a post on X, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that, in accordance with the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, all government, aided, recognised, and private schools in Punjab will remain closed till Wednesday, September 3, 2025, due to the ongoing flood situation in the state.
- This comes as an extension to the already announced holidays from August 27 to 30.
- Flood-like conditions and waterlogging continue to impact several districts, prompting the state government to prioritise the safety of students and staff.
Check Punjab Schools Closed Till September 3 Due to Heavy Rain
Kerala: Onam Holidays in Effect Till September 7
Unlike other states, Kerala schools are closed due to festivities.
- Schools are observing the traditional 10-day Onam break, which will continue till September 7, 2025.
- Classes will resume from September 8, 2025.
- Despite heavy rains in the state, families are celebrating the festival with enthusiasm.
Telangana: Possible Closure Extension
The Telangana government had declared a two-day holiday on August 29 and 30 for schools, junior colleges, and degree colleges following a red alert by IMD.
- If the heavy rains continue, especially in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, and Nizamabad, schools may remain closed on September 1 as well.
- A fresh review is expected from state authorities before Monday morning.
Check Telangana School Holiday List in September 2025
Andhra Pradesh: Schools May Remain Shut
Parts of Andhra Pradesh, too, are affected by persistent heavy rainfall. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and schools in the most affected districts could stay closed on September 1 in the interest of safety.
Uttarakhand: Safety Review in Hilly Areas
With ongoing rains and landslide-prone conditions, Uttarakhand is likely to extend school closures in several hilly districts. Authorities are expected to issue district-wise updates depending on the weather situation on Monday morning.
Himachal Pradesh: District-Level Decisions Continue
In Himachal Pradesh, some districts had shut schools on August 30 due to landslides and flash floods.
- Authorities have said that decisions will continue on a day-to-day basis.
- If conditions worsen, September 1 may also be declared a holiday in the worst-hit areas.
Quick Review of School Closures on September 1, 2025
- Jammu & Kashmir – Holiday officially extended till Sept 1.
- Punjab – Schools shut till Sept 3.
- Kerala – Onam break till Sept 7.
- Telangana – Possible extension depending on weather.
- Andhra Pradesh & Uttarakhand – Closure in rain-affected districts.
- Himachal Pradesh – District-level decisions continue.
While September 1, 2025, is not a national holiday, several states across India are observing school closures due to heavy rain, landslides, and safety concerns. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official orders from state education departments before heading to school on Monday.
Also Check State-Wise School Holidays List in September 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation