IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

IGNOU July 2025 ODL Registrations Extended to September 15, Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 1, 2025, 14:41 IST

IGNOU July 2025 ODL programme registrations extended to September 15. Eligible candidates can register and apply for admissions through the link available on the official website -ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. 

IGNOU July 2025 ODL Registrations Extended
IGNOU July 2025 ODL Registrations Extended
Register for Result Updates

IGNOU July 2025 Registration Extended: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for students to register for the Online and Distance Learning Programmes. As per the dates provided, the last date for students to register is September 15, 2025. Eligible candidates are advised to submit their registrations before the given deadline. 

The IGNOU July 2025 session registration link is available on the official website ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. To register, students are required to visit the official website and enter all required details in the new registration link provided. When applying students are also required to upload all necessary documents as per the size mentioned. 

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Apply for IGNOU ODL Programme 2025

The link for students to register and apply for IGNOU Online Distance Learning Programme 2025 is available in the official website. Follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the July 2025 ODL Registration window

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the online application form

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents

Step 7: Save the application and click on submit

IGNOU 2025 Registrations: Documents Required

Students must have the following documents ready with them when registering for ODL programme

  1. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  2. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  3. Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  4. Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  5. Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

IGNOU 2025 Application Fee

The IGNOU July 2025 ODL registration fee must be submitted online. The fee of Rs 2,000 must be submitted via

Related Stories

  • Credit Card (Master/Visa)
  • Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay)
  • Net Banking

Also Read: LNMU UG Admission 2025: Registration Begins Today for Vacant Seats at lnmu.ac.in; Apply here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News