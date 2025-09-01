IGNOU July 2025 Registration Extended: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for students to register for the Online and Distance Learning Programmes. As per the dates provided, the last date for students to register is September 15, 2025. Eligible candidates are advised to submit their registrations before the given deadline.

The IGNOU July 2025 session registration link is available on the official website ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. To register, students are required to visit the official website and enter all required details in the new registration link provided. When applying students are also required to upload all necessary documents as per the size mentioned.

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Apply for IGNOU ODL Programme 2025

The link for students to register and apply for IGNOU Online Distance Learning Programme 2025 is available in the official website. Follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process.