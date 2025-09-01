IGNOU July 2025 Registration Extended: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for students to register for the Online and Distance Learning Programmes. As per the dates provided, the last date for students to register is September 15, 2025. Eligible candidates are advised to submit their registrations before the given deadline.
The IGNOU July 2025 session registration link is available on the official website ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. To register, students are required to visit the official website and enter all required details in the new registration link provided. When applying students are also required to upload all necessary documents as per the size mentioned.
IGNOU ODL Registration 2025 - Click Here
Steps to Apply for IGNOU ODL Programme 2025
The link for students to register and apply for IGNOU Online Distance Learning Programme 2025 is available in the official website. Follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU
Step 2: Click on the July 2025 ODL Registration window
Step 3: Click on new registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the online application form
Step 6: Upload all necessary documents
Step 7: Save the application and click on submit
IGNOU 2025 Registrations: Documents Required
Students must have the following documents ready with them when registering for ODL programme
- Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
- Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
- Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
- Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
- Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
IGNOU 2025 Application Fee
The IGNOU July 2025 ODL registration fee must be submitted online. The fee of Rs 2,000 must be submitted via
Related Stories
- Credit Card (Master/Visa)
- Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay)
- Net Banking
Also Read: LNMU UG Admission 2025: Registration Begins Today for Vacant Seats at lnmu.ac.in; Apply here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation