LNMU UG Admission 2025: Registration Begins Today for Vacant Seats at lnmu.ac.in; Apply here

LNMU UG Admission 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) is set to begin the registration process for undergraduate admissions for vacant seats on September 1, 2025. The application link for these undergraduate courses is available to students on the official university website, lnmu.ac.in.
This registration period is open to all applicants who were not enrolled following the third selection list for the four-year graduation session of 2025–2029, per the official notification. These applicants can now choose the college of their choice online for the immediate enrollment procedure. The registration period will be available from September 1st to September 2nd, 2025. For the current academic year, this is a crucial chance for students to guarantee a place in the university's undergraduate programs.
How To Register For LNMU UG Admission 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the LNMU UG Admission 2025:
-
Go to the LNMU official website and find the UG admissions link.
-
Create a new user account by entering a working email address and mobile number.
-
Sign in to the portal with the password and application ID that you were given.
-
Provide all of your personal information and educational background in the online application form.
-
Scan copies of any required paperwork, including your signature and photo, and upload them.
-
Pay the required application fee online using a credit card or other payment method.
-
For your records, download and print the completed application.
LNMU UG Admission 2025: Spot Admission Round
LNMU has announced the subject-wise and college-wise vacant seats for the next admission round on its official website. Candidates can use their application ID, birthdate, and password to access their accounts and apply. They can choose the college of their choice from there. On September 4, 2025, the institution will post on its website the list of applicants who were chosen on the spot.
Candidates that are chosen must download their selection letter and go to the designated college to be admitted. The admissions period is September 8–September 10, 2025. Candidates are encouraged to take immediate action within this time frame since it is an essential step in securing a seat.
