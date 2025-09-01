LNMU UG Admission 2025: Registration Begins Today for Vacant Seats at lnmu.ac.in; Apply here

LNMU UG Admission 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) is set to begin the registration process for undergraduate admissions for vacant seats on September 1, 2025. The application link for these undergraduate courses is available to students on the official university website, lnmu.ac.in.

This registration period is open to all applicants who were not enrolled following the third selection list for the four-year graduation session of 2025–2029, per the official notification. These applicants can now choose the college of their choice online for the immediate enrollment procedure. The registration period will be available from September 1st to September 2nd, 2025. For the current academic year, this is a crucial chance for students to guarantee a place in the university's undergraduate programs.